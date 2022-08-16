Read full article on original website
Five Italian restaurants in Florida that are considered the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensFlorida State
Granddaughter Desperately Searching For Her Missing GrandmotherThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedFort Myers, FL
Florida Thrift Store and Garage Sale Finds that Were Worth ThousandsL. CaneTitusville, FL
Teenager Arrested for Having Gun in Car at SchoolNikyee CloughFort Myers, FL
Why 15 Florida Cities Were Named as Most Susceptible to a Possible Housing DownturnL. CaneFlorida State
Local parents on a mission to beautify, make bus stops safer across Lehigh Acres
A few dedicated parents are coming together to help make bus stops in Lehigh Acres safer for children on their way to school.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Rental community Villas of Gulf Coast breaks ground off Alico Road
A new type of rental community broke ground off Alico Road, east of Interstate 75, near the heart of Southwest Florida’s epicenter for growth. The Villas of Gulf Coast’s horizontal multifamily concept is a relatively new type of housing concept for the region. Essentially, it’s standalone apartment units with each having its own small backyard. Those, like the units, range in size depending on the number of bedrooms. Backyards start at 300 square feet, and rental units will range from one to three bedrooms, from about 750 to 1,300 square feet.
businessobserverfl.com
Organization connected to luxury Naples developer buys Sarasota condos for $9.4M
An LLC with ties to Naples luxury developer The Ronto Group has purchased nearly 20 individual condominiums in three Sarasota condominium buildings adjacent to one another. According to Sarasota County property records, WSR-GGP LLC bought 17 units in total at 495, 449 and 325 Golden Gate Point, paying between $500,000 and $635,000 for each. The company paid $9.425 million for the condos, an average of about $554,400.
WINKNEWS.com
Safety improvements where hit-and-run occurred in Lee County
Making a dangerous Lee County bus stop safer during darker hours after two teens got injured after a hit-and-run on Thursday. At 6 a.m. the sunshine is a bit lackluster, and to make matters worse there are no street lights around the pick-up area. Lee County has a plan to...
WINKNEWS.com
Bridge installation brings Margaritaville Beach Resort closer to completion
A pedestrian bridge for the upcoming Margaritaville Beach Resort was installed late Thursday night, bringing the much-anticipated attraction in Fort Myers Beach closer to completion, but mixed feelings remain about the resort. The Margaritaville Resort is expected to bring more people to Fort Myers Beach, which means more traffic. The...
WINKNEWS.com
Darden plans 4 new restaurants in Collier, Lee counties
In this Gulfshore Business report, foodies listen up, a popular restaurant company is expanding its footprint in Southwest Florida. You may or may not know the name Darden, but chances are you’ve eaten at one of the company’s restaurants. A Longhorn Steakhouse, still under construction in Cape Coral,...
Man rips sink out of Lehigh Acres Pizza Hut bathroom
A local Pizza Hut is drying off after a man ripped the bathroom sink out of the wall, causing thousands in damage. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office showed up at the restaurant at 25 Homestead Road in Lehigh Acres after a report of a suspicious person. Employees explained that...
Commissioner of Agriculture Nikki Fried visits Buckingham and Lehigh Acres
Commissioner of Agriculture Nikki Fried held a campaign house party today at Congressional Candidate Cindy Banyai’s Olga home on Saturday. Followed by a visit to the Veterans Park’s polling location in Lehigh Acres. Fried says she has what it takes to take down Governor Ron DeSantis. One of...
WINKNEWS.com
New downtown Fort Myers safety measures begin Friday
An all-out search for Jasmine Battle, while police said she’s responsible for a shooting in downtown Fort Myers Sunday morning. Lee County Sheriff’s Office’s new mobile surveillance unit is located on the corner of Second Street, steps away from where that shooting happened. City leaders are hoping...
7 Florida Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing
Florida's population has boomed over the past decade, with nearly 3 million people moving to the Sunshine State from 2010 to 2020, according to moveBuddha. And as people flock to the state's various...
Court documents raise questions about Lee Commissioner Mike Greenwell and his family
Newly uncovered information may raise questions about how the School District of Lee County awards contracts worth millions of dollars in taxpayer dollars to vendors. The information is part of the lawsuit between Alife Oakes and the district. It asks how and why certain decisions involving vendors were made. This...
gulfshorebusiness.com
Suncoast Aluminum Furniture facility sells for $5.9 million
Indian Creek Ranch purchased a fully-leased 55,000-square-foot leased industrial complex at 6293-6295-6297 Thomas Road in Fort Myers from Suncoast Aluminum Furniture for $5.9 million. Jim McMenamy with RE/MAX Realty Group Commercial Division represented the buyer, and Maddie Sawatzky with Colliers International represented the seller.
WINKNEWS.com
Vacation resort coming Burnt Store Rd in Cape Coral
The proposed development of the Lake Shadroe vacation resort is coming to Cape Coral. The resort would be at 218 Burnt Store Road, next to the Burnt Store Tavern boat ramp. If approved here is what the community should expect. White Stone Development wants to build the Lake Shadroe resort...
floridaweekly.com
Stock Announces new apartment community underway
Stock’s Luxury Apartment Living, a division of award-winning Stock Development, has announced the sitework for its newest luxury rental community, now underway. Corsa at Estero Crossing, which is located around a lake on the south side of Corkscrew Road just west of I-75 in Estero, is a pet-friendly community that will feature a total of 306 luxury apartments in six three-story buildings.
businessobserverfl.com
Sanibel Island restaurant starts anew after fire
Burnt to a crisp really isn’t a phrase you want to hear in any restaurant situation, but especially when it comes to a kitchen fire. Unfortunately, that’s the situation The Island Cow restaurant on Sanibel Island finds itself in after an after-hours kitchen fire erupted Aug. 6. The restaurant, known, according to a statement, for its "American-style food and fun, offering over 300 menu items," has been closed since.
WINKNEWS.com
Details released in North Fort Myers animal facility under investigation
Wildlife investigators cited a North Fort Myers wildlife facility and seized animals after they found feces festering in animal enclosures and standing water with apparent mosquito infestations. In one case, an investigator with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said four dead rats were decomposing over a bird enclosure...
Crews install new bridge for Margaritaville Resort
Part of Estero Boulevard in Fort Myers Beach was shut down until early Friday morning to make room for a new pedestrian bridge at the incoming Margaritaville Resort.
Nearly 600 animals waiting for adoption at Collier County Animal Shelter
More animals are coming in, than animals being adopted out at the animal shelter in Collier County.
WINKNEWS.com
Cape Coral woman accused of speeding car through park to hit boyfriend
An 18-year-old Cape Coral woman was arrested on Sunday after police say she sped her car through a public park to hit her boyfriend with it. According to the Cape Coral Police Department, Yazmin Pasley was arrested after the Cape Coral Police Department responded to reports of a disturbance at a park not named in the arrest report. The calls indicated that a woman later identified as Pasley was speeding a blue car through the park and ran it into a man sitting on a bench.
WINKNEWS.com
DOH-Lee County issues health alert for mosquito-borne illness
The Florida Department of Health in Lee County is issuing an alert for an increase in mosquito-borne disease activity. According to a news release, sentinel chickens in Lee County have tested positive for West Nile Virus infection. The risk of transmission to humans has also increased, DOH-Lee said. No human...
