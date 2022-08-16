ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lehigh Acres, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
gulfshorebusiness.com

Rental community Villas of Gulf Coast breaks ground off Alico Road

A new type of rental community broke ground off Alico Road, east of Interstate 75, near the heart of Southwest Florida’s epicenter for growth. The Villas of Gulf Coast’s horizontal multifamily concept is a relatively new type of housing concept for the region. Essentially, it’s standalone apartment units with each having its own small backyard. Those, like the units, range in size depending on the number of bedrooms. Backyards start at 300 square feet, and rental units will range from one to three bedrooms, from about 750 to 1,300 square feet.
FORT MYERS, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Organization connected to luxury Naples developer buys Sarasota condos for $9.4M

An LLC with ties to Naples luxury developer The Ronto Group has purchased nearly 20 individual condominiums in three Sarasota condominium buildings adjacent to one another. According to Sarasota County property records, WSR-GGP LLC bought 17 units in total at 495, 449 and 325 Golden Gate Point, paying between $500,000 and $635,000 for each. The company paid $9.425 million for the condos, an average of about $554,400.
SARASOTA, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Safety improvements where hit-and-run occurred in Lee County

Making a dangerous Lee County bus stop safer during darker hours after two teens got injured after a hit-and-run on Thursday. At 6 a.m. the sunshine is a bit lackluster, and to make matters worse there are no street lights around the pick-up area. Lee County has a plan to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lehigh Acres, FL
Traffic
City
Bonita Springs, FL
Lee County, FL
Traffic
Local
Florida Traffic
City
Lehigh Acres, FL
Lee County, FL
Government
Lehigh Acres, FL
Government
County
Lee County, FL
Local
Florida Government
WINKNEWS.com

Darden plans 4 new restaurants in Collier, Lee counties

In this Gulfshore Business report, foodies listen up, a popular restaurant company is expanding its footprint in Southwest Florida. You may or may not know the name Darden, but chances are you’ve eaten at one of the company’s restaurants. A Longhorn Steakhouse, still under construction in Cape Coral,...
CAPE CORAL, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Leetran
WINKNEWS.com

New downtown Fort Myers safety measures begin Friday

An all-out search for Jasmine Battle, while police said she’s responsible for a shooting in downtown Fort Myers Sunday morning. Lee County Sheriff’s Office’s new mobile surveillance unit is located on the corner of Second Street, steps away from where that shooting happened. City leaders are hoping...
FORT MYERS, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Suncoast Aluminum Furniture facility sells for $5.9 million

Indian Creek Ranch purchased a fully-leased 55,000-square-foot leased industrial complex at 6293-6295-6297 Thomas Road in Fort Myers from Suncoast Aluminum Furniture for $5.9 million. Jim McMenamy with RE/MAX Realty Group Commercial Division represented the buyer, and Maddie Sawatzky with Colliers International represented the seller.
FORT MYERS, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Uber
WINKNEWS.com

Vacation resort coming Burnt Store Rd in Cape Coral

The proposed development of the Lake Shadroe vacation resort is coming to Cape Coral. The resort would be at 218 Burnt Store Road, next to the Burnt Store Tavern boat ramp. If approved here is what the community should expect. White Stone Development wants to build the Lake Shadroe resort...
CAPE CORAL, FL
floridaweekly.com

Stock Announces new apartment community underway

Stock’s Luxury Apartment Living, a division of award-winning Stock Development, has announced the sitework for its newest luxury rental community, now underway. Corsa at Estero Crossing, which is located around a lake on the south side of Corkscrew Road just west of I-75 in Estero, is a pet-friendly community that will feature a total of 306 luxury apartments in six three-story buildings.
ESTERO, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Sanibel Island restaurant starts anew after fire

Burnt to a crisp really isn’t a phrase you want to hear in any restaurant situation, but especially when it comes to a kitchen fire. Unfortunately, that’s the situation The Island Cow restaurant on Sanibel Island finds itself in after an after-hours kitchen fire erupted Aug. 6. The restaurant, known, according to a statement, for its "American-style food and fun, offering over 300 menu items," has been closed since.
SANIBEL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Details released in North Fort Myers animal facility under investigation

Wildlife investigators cited a North Fort Myers wildlife facility and seized animals after they found feces festering in animal enclosures and standing water with apparent mosquito infestations. In one case, an investigator with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said four dead rats were decomposing over a bird enclosure...
NORTH FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Cape Coral woman accused of speeding car through park to hit boyfriend

An 18-year-old Cape Coral woman was arrested on Sunday after police say she sped her car through a public park to hit her boyfriend with it. According to the Cape Coral Police Department, Yazmin Pasley was arrested after the Cape Coral Police Department responded to reports of a disturbance at a park not named in the arrest report. The calls indicated that a woman later identified as Pasley was speeding a blue car through the park and ran it into a man sitting on a bench.
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

DOH-Lee County issues health alert for mosquito-borne illness

The Florida Department of Health in Lee County is issuing an alert for an increase in mosquito-borne disease activity. According to a news release, sentinel chickens in Lee County have tested positive for West Nile Virus infection. The risk of transmission to humans has also increased, DOH-Lee said. No human...
LEE COUNTY, FL
Lehigh Acres Gazette

Lehigh Acres Gazette

Lehigh Acres, FL
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
721K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news in Lehigh Acres Florida

 http://www.thelehighacresgazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy