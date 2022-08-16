ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

University Police investigating a shooting at Cajun Field with one injured

By Seth Linscombe
KLFY News 10
KLFY News 10
 4 days ago

LAFAYETTE, La. ( KLFY ) – University of Louisiana at Lafayette Police are investigating a shooting at Cajun Field that injured one person, possibly others.

According to UL-Lafayette Police, reports of a shooting came in sometime after 2 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. One person was injured with reports of a vehicle also being struck by gunfire.

Lafayette Police are assisting with the investigation. It is not known at this time if there are other injuries in this incident. More information will be provided as it becomes available.

vernal hebert
4d ago

is this what the world is coming to kids have to be in fear and young adults of getting an education at any time there could be gunshots

