University Police investigating a shooting at Cajun Field with one injured

LAFAYETTE, La. ( KLFY ) – University of Louisiana at Lafayette Police are investigating a shooting at Cajun Field that injured one person, possibly others.

According to UL-Lafayette Police, reports of a shooting came in sometime after 2 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. One person was injured with reports of a vehicle also being struck by gunfire.

Lafayette Police are assisting with the investigation. It is not known at this time if there are other injuries in this incident. More information will be provided as it becomes available.

