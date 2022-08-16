Air traffic controller who worked on 9/11 to speak in Spencer

Twin Towers. Photo courtesy Marathon County Public Library.

SPENCER – The year 2021 marked the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks on the United States, yet that day is still fresh in the minds of so many Americans. Now, Marathon County residents can hear the recollections of a man who was in New York City on 9/11 during a special event from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Aug. 29 at the LuCille Tack Center for the Arts, 400 N. School St., Spencer.

Chris Tucker of Long Island, New York, was working as an air traffic controller at an New York City airport on the morning of Sept. 11, 2001. During his talk, Tucker will discuss what it was like to make split-second decisions about airline traffic on that tragic day in one of the busiest cities in the world. He’ll also talk in broader terms about the duties and responsibilities of an air traffic controller, and the affects that 9/11 had on air traffic overall.

This event is free and open to the public with no registration required. For more information, call 715-659-3996 or visit https://www.mcpl.us/events/11036.

The event is organized by the staff at the Marathon County Public Library’s Spencer Branch.