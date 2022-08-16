ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spencer, WI

Air traffic controller who worked on 9/11 to speak in Spencer

By Shereen Siewert
WausauPilot
WausauPilot
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h46aj_0hJYOqlf00
Twin Towers. Photo courtesy Marathon County Public Library.

SPENCER – The year 2021 marked the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks on the United States, yet that day is still fresh in the minds of so many Americans. Now, Marathon County residents can hear the recollections of a man who was in New York City on 9/11 during a special event from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Aug. 29 at the LuCille Tack Center for the Arts, 400 N. School St., Spencer.

Chris Tucker of Long Island, New York, was working as an air traffic controller at an New York City airport on the morning of Sept. 11, 2001. During his talk, Tucker will discuss what it was like to make split-second decisions about airline traffic on that tragic day in one of the busiest cities in the world. He’ll also talk in broader terms about the duties and responsibilities of an air traffic controller, and the affects that 9/11 had on air traffic overall.

This event is free and open to the public with no registration required. For more information, call 715-659-3996 or visit https://www.mcpl.us/events/11036.

The event is organized by the staff at the Marathon County Public Library’s Spencer Branch.

Comments / 0

Related
WausauPilot

Los Angeles man accused in multiple Wausau-area theft schemes

A Los Angeles, Cal. man is accused of swindling multiple Wausau-area victims out of tens of thousands of dollars in an alleged “grandparent scam,” while facing similar charges in two additional Wisconsin counties. William T. Comfort, 27, is being summoned into Marathon County Circuit Court Aug. 25 to...
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau area obituaries August 19, 2022

Gene Wenzel, 73, passed peacefully on August 12, 2022 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital surrounded by love and with his devoted wife, Alice, at his side. Gene’s life was a journey of faith, and he is home with his heavenly Father. Gene was born to parents Arden Wenzel and Florence...
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Medford plant employing 170 people to close

Phillips-Medisize will shutter manufacturing operations in Medford, where 170 people are employed, officials say. The phased closure will be completed in 2023. The company, in a release, said production in Medford will shift to the Phillips facility, which they say has the size and capabilities to support future customers. Phillips-Medisize...
MEDFORD, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Marathon County, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
Marathon County, WI
Government
City
Spencer, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau Fire gets committee nod for Wisconsin-wide training

The Public Health and Safety Committee on Monday approved a request from the Wausau Fire Department to join a state-wide training for urban search and rescue teams with collapse rescue capabilities. The trained firefighters will be part of what is called the Wisconsin Task Force One Team, which can deploy...
cwbradio.com

Bridge Inspection Taking Place in Wisconsin Rapids on Monday

-Wisconsin Department of Transportation crews will be completing inspections on the WIS 13/54 bridge over the Wisconsin River in Wisconsin Rapids on Monday, Aug. 22. From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. that day, motorists will encounter single-lane closures. Motorists should drive with caution through the work zone and be alert...
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Tucker
WJFW-TV

Cats strut their stuff at 32nd annual Central Wisconsin Cat Club Show

WAUSAU, Wis. (WJFW)- The 32nd annual Central Wisconsin Cat Club show is underway this weekend at the Faith Christian Academy in Wausau. The CWCC is a part of the American Cat Fanciers Association, a mid-western organization with member clubs in states like Minnesota, Kentucky, Iowa, and Wisconsin. The show includes...
WAUSAU, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Phillips-Medisize to lay off hundreds of workers in Wisconsin

HUDSON, Wis. (WEAU) - Phillips-Medisize is in the process of laying off potentially hundreds of workers at its facilities in Hudson and Medford. Citing “an unforeseeable change in Phillips’ business circumstances,” the company said that it already permanently laid off 96 workers on July 12 at the St. Croix Meadows facility in Hudson.
HUDSON, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau mulls expanding warming center year-round

City leaders will review a budget modification request next week that would allow Wausau’s warming center to operate all 12 months of the year, rather than restricting operation to the six coldest months of the year. The Finance Committee will weigh in on the Wausau Police Department proposal on...
WAUSAU, WI
WJFW-TV

Stained glass shop offers a new outlet for art enthusiasts

"We didn’t really know what to expect when we opened the store, but it’s been really a pleasant surprise how many people want to learn something new and try something new," said Michelle Arnott. In downtown Tomahawk on Wisconsin Ave artists have a place they can visit for...
TOMAHAWK, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Traffic Controller#9 11#New York City#Long Island#Aircraft#Americans#N School St
MIX 108

Minnesotan Man Breaks Into Wisconsin Home To Take A Bath

Well, this is an interesting story with a very random twist. A man from Minnesota broke into a home in Wisconsin and all for one very ridiculous reason. It has been a weird month for crime in Wisconsin. Recently, police in Wausau captured something unexpected on camera: their capture of a wild turkey! Somehow, the wild turkey made it into an apartment on the second floor.
CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI
WausauPilot

Your letters: Mining presentation was inadequate and misleading

Editor’s note: Wausau Pilot & Review gladly publishes commentary from readers, residents and candidates for local offices. The views of readers and columnists are independent of this newspaper and do not necessarily reflect the views of Wausau Pilot & Review. To submit, email editor@wausaupilotandreview.com or mail to 500 N. Third St., Suite 208-8, Wausau, Wis. 54403.
WAUSAU, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Air Travel
WausauPilot

Artrageous Weekend fun for all

WAUSAU – The 33rd annual Wausau’s Artrageous Weekend, Sept. 10-11, offers fun for all ages during north central Wisconsin’s art extravaganza, spanning both sides of the Wisconsin River. This weekend favorite includes four admission-free locations – Art in the Park in Marathon Park, the opening of “Birds...
WAUSAU, WI
WEAU-TV 13

The Big Rig Truck Show returns to the Chippewa Valley

ROCK FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The Big Rig Truck Show returns to the Chippewa Valley. The show is on August 19th and August 20th at the Rock Falls Raceway just outside of Eau Claire. There will be trucks of all sizes from all over the Midwest with some even having...
ROCK FALLS, WI
WausauPilot

WausauPilot

Wausau, WI
16K+
Followers
13K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Wausau Pilot & Review is an independent, 501c3 nonprofit newsroom devoted to educating the public about crucial issues in central Wisconsin with a special focus on public policy and quality of life issues. We deliver in-depth reporting and analysis that improves local decision-making. We seek to expand civic engagement to foster a vibrant, inclusive, and interdependent community.

 https://www.wausaupilotandreview.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy