AZFamily
Monsoon storm hits parts of Phoenix and west Valley cities Saturday evening
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — While heavy rain fell earlier Saturday in isolated areas of Pinal and Coconino counties, several areas in the west Valley and parts of Phoenix were blanketed by a fast-moving monsoon storm Saturday evening. Saturday is a First Alert Weather day, as much of the state...
12news.com
Live weather updates: Severe thunderstorm warning in effect for most of the Valley
PHOENIX — Nearly all of Arizona is under a flood watch until late Saturday after several days of monsoon storms. The Valley should expect another round of strong storms on Saturday evening approaching from the north and northeast; those storms will drop southwesterly, ending up in Yuma and western Pima county Saturday night.
ABC 15 News
LIVE UPDATES: Another round of storms moving in Saturday
PHOENIX — More storms are expected Saturday after a busy week of Monsoons. The Valley and much of Arizona are under a flood watch until 11 p.m. Saturday. Track the latest conditions and watch the latest forecasts. Here are the latest weather happenings across the Valley and state:. 9:14...
AZFamily
First Alert Weather Day: Flood Watch in place for most of Arizona
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- It’s a First Alert Weather day for the Valley as the central and southern parts of the state are under a Flood Watch until 11 p.m. Saturday. Highs on Saturday will reach 95 degrees in metro Phoenix, which is 10 degrees below the average temperature for this time of the year.
AZFamily
Rain hits the East Valley as monsoon storms continue; intersections flooded
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Rain fell on parts of the Valley once again and we should expect more storms heading into the weekend. Flash flooding is still a threat across central Arizona and other parts of the state. The National Weather Service issued a flood watch until Saturday at 11 p.m. Storms moved from the south and went up toward the East Valley area. The metro Phoenix area was also under a severe thunderstorm warning, but it expired at 7:15 p.m.
Tourists caught in a weekend of Arizona flash floods
The National Weather Service has enforced a flash flood warning for Central Arizona until at least 6:45 p.m. The storm may be particularly dangerous for tourists with little understanding of the dangers of flash floods.
ABC 15 News
LIVE UPDATES: Storms moving into the Valley again Friday amid Flood Watch
PHOENIX — More rain is hitting parts of the Valley Friday afternoon with storm chances expected to continue through the weekend. Here are the latest weather happenings across the Valley and state:. 6:18 p.m. A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for Anthem and New River through 10:30 p.m.
KTAR.com
Another monsoon storm rolls through Valley, brings rain, wind, some flooding
PHOENIX — A monsoon storm swept across metro Phoenix on Friday afternoon from east to west, dropping over an inch of rain in some places and leaving streets flooded in others. The southeast Valley, Queen Creek saw over an inch of rain, according to the Flood Control District of...
AZFamily
East Valley pummeled by rain as monsoon weather continues
Storms moved from the south and went up toward the East Valley area, covering some neighborhoods with rain. Queen Creek residents preparing for monsoon storms by filling sandbags. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Resident Jack Hatch was packing a dozen sandbags to bring back to his house. Drivers attempt to...
LIVE UPDATES: Monsoon storms roll over the Valley
It's another day of wild monsoon weather in Arizona. Showers and thunderstorms have been firing all over the state.
AZFamily
Rain floods north Phoenix intersection
Peoria police said there are multiple power lines down on 83rd Avenue between Cactus Road and Peoria Avenue and also along 91st Avenue in the same area. Scottsdale firefighters warning people to be careful of rising floodwaters. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Captain Dave Folio from Scottsdale fire says get...
ABC 15 News
RAINFALL TOTALS: How much rain has fallen in your area? 8-19-22
PHOENIX — Monsoon storms are moving into the Valley Friday afternoon. More storms are expected through the evening. How much rain has fallen in your area? Here are the latest rain gauge measurements from the Flood Control District of Maricopa County: (last updated at 10:22 p.m.) Apache Junction: 0.04"
AZFamily
First Alert Weather: Heavy rain is on the way to Arizona
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Morning temperatures in the 80s warm to 105 this afternoon, which is near-normal for this time of year in Phoenix. Storm chances are slim during the day today, but increase by this evening and overnight. Another active day of monsoon storms is likely across parts of...
ABC 15 News
MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Rain chances going down to end the weekend
PHOENIX — Monsoon storm chances finally start going down Sunday and for much of next week. The disturbance that helped pick up storm chances in the Valley has moved east, but lingering moisture means another round of scattered storms is possible this evening. The main threats with these storms...
KTAR.com
Valley storm knocks down utility poles, takes out power, closes schools
PHOENIX – Thousands of Valley residents were without power Friday morning and multiple schools were closed after a storm blew through and knocked down utility poles and lines the previous night. The Salt River Project reported about 4,700 customers had no electricity because of the storm, but by 5...
AZFamily
Trees down in Buckeye, dust storm hits Gilbert, Queen Creek
BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Strong winds and heavy rain in parts of the West Valley and the East Valley got blowing dust as it turned into a First Alert Weather Day on Wednesday. Homeowners in Buckeye saw trees knocked down as the storms hit their neighborhood hard in the late afternoon. Some streets were completely blocked. Neighborhoods in Surprise saw rain after seeing some dust roll in just before 4 p.m. An area just west of Litchfield Park received half an inch of rain in just 30 minutes. Just after 6 p.m., a dust storm moved in from the south and hit Queen Creek and the Gilbert areas.
AZFamily
Cleanup underway in Buckeye's Verrado neighborhood after monsoon storm
Storms moved from the south and went up toward the East Valley area, covering some neighborhoods with rain. Queen Creek residents preparing for monsoon storms by filling sandbags. Updated: Aug. 19, 2022 at 9:01 PM MST. |. Resident Jack Hatch was packing a dozen sandbags to bring back to his...
AZFamily
Thousands still without power, schools closed following powerful storms in West Valley
PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Another round of storms that made their way into the Phoenix metro area Thursday left behind damage including fallen trees and downed power lines. Friday morning, thousands are still without power in the West Valley, which has led to some school closures. Parts of...
KGUN 9
Monsoon will soon bring significant rain and flood concerns
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Clouds and storms will begin to build later today and tonight. The influx in moisture will start arriving as early as this afternoon, then increasing tonight through the weekend. The main threats will be strong gusty winds and heavy rainfall, especially Friday and Saturday. Temperatures...
