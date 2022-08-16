ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

ABC 15 News

LIVE UPDATES: Another round of storms moving in Saturday

PHOENIX — More storms are expected Saturday after a busy week of Monsoons. The Valley and much of Arizona are under a flood watch until 11 p.m. Saturday. Track the latest conditions and watch the latest forecasts. Here are the latest weather happenings across the Valley and state:. 9:14...
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

First Alert Weather Day: Flood Watch in place for most of Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- It’s a First Alert Weather day for the Valley as the central and southern parts of the state are under a Flood Watch until 11 p.m. Saturday. Highs on Saturday will reach 95 degrees in metro Phoenix, which is 10 degrees below the average temperature for this time of the year.
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona State
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Arizona Government
AZFamily

Rain hits the East Valley as monsoon storms continue; intersections flooded

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Rain fell on parts of the Valley once again and we should expect more storms heading into the weekend. Flash flooding is still a threat across central Arizona and other parts of the state. The National Weather Service issued a flood watch until Saturday at 11 p.m. Storms moved from the south and went up toward the East Valley area. The metro Phoenix area was also under a severe thunderstorm warning, but it expired at 7:15 p.m.
GILBERT, AZ
#Northern Arizona
AZFamily

East Valley pummeled by rain as monsoon weather continues

Storms moved from the south and went up toward the East Valley area, covering some neighborhoods with rain. Queen Creek residents preparing for monsoon storms by filling sandbags. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Resident Jack Hatch was packing a dozen sandbags to bring back to his house. Drivers attempt to...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Rain floods north Phoenix intersection

Peoria police said there are multiple power lines down on 83rd Avenue between Cactus Road and Peoria Avenue and also along 91st Avenue in the same area. Scottsdale firefighters warning people to be careful of rising floodwaters. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Captain Dave Folio from Scottsdale fire says get...
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

RAINFALL TOTALS: How much rain has fallen in your area? 8-19-22

PHOENIX — Monsoon storms are moving into the Valley Friday afternoon. More storms are expected through the evening. How much rain has fallen in your area? Here are the latest rain gauge measurements from the Flood Control District of Maricopa County: (last updated at 10:22 p.m.) Apache Junction: 0.04"
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
AZFamily

First Alert Weather: Heavy rain is on the way to Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Morning temperatures in the 80s warm to 105 this afternoon, which is near-normal for this time of year in Phoenix. Storm chances are slim during the day today, but increase by this evening and overnight. Another active day of monsoon storms is likely across parts of...
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Rain chances going down to end the weekend

PHOENIX — Monsoon storm chances finally start going down Sunday and for much of next week. The disturbance that helped pick up storm chances in the Valley has moved east, but lingering moisture means another round of scattered storms is possible this evening. The main threats with these storms...
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Valley storm knocks down utility poles, takes out power, closes schools

PHOENIX – Thousands of Valley residents were without power Friday morning and multiple schools were closed after a storm blew through and knocked down utility poles and lines the previous night. The Salt River Project reported about 4,700 customers had no electricity because of the storm, but by 5...
PEORIA, AZ
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Trees down in Buckeye, dust storm hits Gilbert, Queen Creek

BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Strong winds and heavy rain in parts of the West Valley and the East Valley got blowing dust as it turned into a First Alert Weather Day on Wednesday. Homeowners in Buckeye saw trees knocked down as the storms hit their neighborhood hard in the late afternoon. Some streets were completely blocked. Neighborhoods in Surprise saw rain after seeing some dust roll in just before 4 p.m. An area just west of Litchfield Park received half an inch of rain in just 30 minutes. Just after 6 p.m., a dust storm moved in from the south and hit Queen Creek and the Gilbert areas.
BUCKEYE, AZ
AZFamily

Cleanup underway in Buckeye's Verrado neighborhood after monsoon storm

Storms moved from the south and went up toward the East Valley area, covering some neighborhoods with rain. Queen Creek residents preparing for monsoon storms by filling sandbags. Updated: Aug. 19, 2022 at 9:01 PM MST. |. Resident Jack Hatch was packing a dozen sandbags to bring back to his...
KGUN 9

Monsoon will soon bring significant rain and flood concerns

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Clouds and storms will begin to build later today and tonight. The influx in moisture will start arriving as early as this afternoon, then increasing tonight through the weekend. The main threats will be strong gusty winds and heavy rainfall, especially Friday and Saturday. Temperatures...
ARIZONA STATE

