Read full article on original website
Related
KETV.com
Nebraska State Patrol arrests two people who allegedly buried over 20 pounds of methamphetamine
NORFOLK, Neb. — Troopers arrested two people from California on drug charges after finding over 20 pounds of suspected methamphetamine during an investigation near Norfolk on Wednesday, according to the Nebraska State Patrol. Around 6:30 a.m., residents from Winside reported two suspicious individuals on their property, according to authorities.
Announcing dozens of arrests, U.S. Attorney notes rise in 'militaristic' weapons on MN streets
Federal prosecutors and local law enforcement announced Friday that recent raids targeting armed offenders and drug dealers has yielded multiple arrests, and seen dozens of high-powered firearms seized. In a press conference, United States Attorney Andrew Luger said that as well as 35 "high-risk violent offenders" having been charged in...
2 men found dead at camper, S.D. sheriff’s office says
The Minnehaha County Sheriff's Office says two men were found dead in a pasture near Buffalo Ridge Thursday.
KELOLAND TV
4 out of 5 Native American adults experience violence
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Many families on South Dakota reservations have lost loved ones to violent crimes. The CDC reports more than four out of five Native American adults have been the victims of violence. Murder is the third leading cause of death among Native American women. In...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
drgnews.com
Oct. 24 trial date scheduled for 5 people charged in relation to murder of juvenile female
Three Manderson, South Dakota, men, a Rockyford, South Dakota, woman, and a Martin, South Dakota, woman have been indicted by a federal grand jury for Second Degree Murder, Discharge of a Firearm During a Crime of Violence, and Accessory After the Fact to Second Degree Murder. Tyson White Plume, age...
KELOLAND TV
Attorney General’s office working to fill MMIP position
ROSEBUD, S.D. (KELO) — Native Americans make up 11% of South Dakota’s population but account for 62% of current missing persons. In the last four weeks, 22 Native Americans have gone missing in South Dakota. Of the 157 currently missing in South Dakota, 98 of them are Native Americans with disappearances dating as far back as 1976.
iheart.com
Nebraska Corrections Reports Inmate Death
The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services says 59-year old Jack Talbitzer died earlier this week at a Lincoln hospital. Corrections say Talbitzer was being held at the Reception and Treatment Center in Lincoln. He was serving a one-year sentence on charges of delivery of a controlled substance and possession of...
KELOLAND TV
Noem increases pay for correctional officers
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Correctional security officers in South Dakota will now have a starting pay of $23.50, Governor Kristi Noem announced Thursday. The wage increase comes one year after a reckoning in the Department of Corrections (DOC) that has seen a change in leadership following allegations of sexual harassment, low pay and nepotism. During the 2022 budget address, Noem pledged millions of dollars to fix issues within the DOC.
IN THIS ARTICLE
On the lam since 2007, suspect in MN murder case arrested in Florida
A murder suspect on the lam since 2007 will return to Minnesota and face trial after being arrested last week in Florida. Gov. Tim Walz announced the arrest on Wednesday and said an interstate extradition warrant has been issued for the suspect, Tajiddin Akbar, at the request of Ramsey County Attorney John Choi.
1 critically hurt in St. Paul shooting, no arrests
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- St. Paul police are investigating a shooting Thursday evening that left a 41-year-old man critically wounded.According to police, at around 9:43 p.m. multiple 911 callers reported a person was shot near Milford and Albemarle streets. When officers arrived, they found the male victim suffering from what looked to be a gunshot wound. Officers treated the victim at the scene until St. Paul Fire Department medics arrived and rushed him to the hospital. He's in critical, but stable, condition. Bullet casings were found at the scene, police said. The investigation is ongoing.
KELOLAND TV
Smith: ‘Teachers need to teach’
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Before the South Dakota Department of Education released its new draft of social standards, Jamie Smith already had concerns. The Democratic nominee for governor and former teacher himself told KELOLAND News the day after the draft of the new standards were released that he didn’t feel South Dakota teachers were being respected.
brookingsradio.com
Six COVID-19 deaths reported in South Dakota update; active cases fall
Six COVID-19 deaths reported Wednesday in the Department of Health weekly update — The statewide total is now 2979. Active cases in Brookings County increase by eleven to 145. Forty-seven new cases reported since August 10th, the total is 8,687. Recovered cases are at 8,484. There have been 58 deaths reported in Brookings County. The County is in the “high” community spread category.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KELOLAND TV
A public schedule for South Dakota’s governor?
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — From the early 2000s to January 2019, South Dakota news outlets received a weekly “heads-up” from the governor’s office about planned public events for state government agencies and public appearances on the governor’s schedule. The weekly notice was called “News...
Kristi Noem’s Education Reform Branded a ‘Whitewashed Lie’
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem is getting a failing grade from education experts and Native Americans who are accusing her of politicizing what is being taught in the state’s schools.Noem, who is running for re-election while also touring the country to promote her availability for the 2024 Republican ticket, has released a set of social studies standards that would be used to craft lesson plans in South Dakota classrooms.The state will pay up to $200,000 to William Morrisey to help shape these standards and select committee members to prepare them. Morrisey is a former professor of politics at Hillsdale College—a...
dakotafreepress.com
Noem Still Shutting out Local Press, Breaking Gubernatorial Tradition of Openness
KELO-TV notes that the Noem Administration continues to distinguish itself in shutting out the local press. Angela Kennecke, one of KELO-TV’s most experienced and respected reporters, has had trouble getting interviews with state officials since 2020. Yesterday Kennecke tweeted that she apparently remains in the Governor’s doghouse:. Long-time...
KELOLAND TV
Panel OKs projects at five South Dakota airports
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Aberdeen, Eagle Butte, Pierre, Spearfish and Wall can look forward to federal improvements at their local airfields. The South Dakota Aeronautics Commission gave the green light Thursday to the projects. Aberdeen will see a $3.78 million apron expansion. The FAA will pay 95%, with state...
Flashback: South Dakota Lemonade Stand Makes Huge Splash
Do you remember a young kid named Wyatt Dennis who sold lemonade to the bikers during the annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally? Who would have imagined that one simply lemonade stand would top local and national news?!. Well this year during the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, Wyatt was back selling lemonade to...
sdpb.org
Who was Joe Forman? A fresh look at one of South Dakota's most infamous prison escapes
Subscribe to the podcast on Apple, Spotify, or Google Play. Have an idea for the show? Email us or text - 605-956-7372. On this date in 1922, a convict named Joe Forman led an escape from the penitentiary in Sioux Falls. It became known as one of the most infamous prison escapes in state history. The fugitives got as far as Murdo until the chase ended with shots fired. Now, thanks to a recently uncovered journal, film producers take a fresh look at the case and Joe Forman.
KELOLAND TV
State paying $200k to former Hillsdale College professor
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — William Morrisey, a former professor of politics at Hillsdale College and current Planning Commissioner for the City of Hillsdale, Michigan, is shaping up to be $200,000 richer thanks to the State of South Dakota. The now 71-year-old Morrisey will be paid up to $200,000...
KELOLAND TV
Harrisburg superintendent concerned over civics standards
HARRISBURG, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota school administrators are starting to speak out against the proposed changes to social studies standards announced this week by the Department of Education. The draft standards, created by a 15-member commission, include a stated goal that history and civics instructions should be free...
Comments / 0