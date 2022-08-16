ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey 101.5

A hidden gem day trip deep in South Jersey

It's a pretty good bet that most New Jersey residents, even natives, have ever heard of the Maurice River. If you have heard of it, you know it's pronounced "Morris" River by the locals. Don't ask why, that's just how it's pronounced in rural Cumberland County. Right in downtown Millville...
MILLVILLE, NJ
fox29.com

Police: American flag set on fire outside South Philadelphia home

PHILADELPHIA - Authorities are searching for someone who they say lit an American flag on fire outside a South Philadelphia home. According to police, the flag was hanging outside a home on the 200 block of Fulton Street when it was set on fire around 4 a.m. Thursday. Investigators have...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
BreakingAC

Man killed in Egg Harbor Township shooting

Detectives are investigating a shooting that killed a man in Egg Harbor Township early Friday morning. Police responded to 6805 Delilah Road just after 4 a.m. for the report of a gunshot victim, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office. The address is a warehouse. The man, whose name...
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ
ocscanner.news

SOUTH TOMS RIVER: VEHICLE IN WOODS OFF GSP

Police are tending to a vehicle which went off in the woods just before exit 80 on the southbound side of the Garden State Parkway. May cause some slow rubbernecking traffic so use caution in the area.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
CBS Philly

Massive truck fire, crash shuts down portion of N.J. Turnpike in Hamilton Township for several hours

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) -- New Jersey State Police say two tractor-trailers and a box truck were involved in a crash that resulted in a massive fire on the New Jersey Turnpike in Mercer County on Tuesday morning. The crash happened at 11:17 a.m. on the southbound outer roadway, near Hamilton Township. All that's left is the shell of the trucks.   The lane needed to be shut down, causing traffic delays, but has since been reopened, police say.Officials say the occupants of the trucks were able to exit and did not report any injuries.The cause of the crash remains under investigation. 
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

The best beach sand in New Jersey is…

Everyone has an opinion on the best beach in New Jersey usually without experiencing most of the others in the state. The thing you notice right away if you're going to a beach in lower South Jersey and you're used to the beaches to the north it that the sand is very different. The same can be said if you're used to the Wildwood sand and you go way north.
TRAVEL
