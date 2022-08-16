Read full article on original website
fox29.com
2-vehicle fatal accident shuts down highway in Cumberland County, officials say
UPPER DEERFIELD TWP., N.J. - A fatal accident has caused New Jersey officials to shut down Route 77, in Upper Deerfield Township, in Cumberland County, as crews investigate. Route 77 in Upper Deerfield Twp. in Cumberland County shut down as police and fire crews respond to a serious accident. New...
Woman sues for $1M over leak that caused putrid odor for days in South Jersey
A Gloucester County woman has filed a $1 million federal lawsuit against two companies following last week’s chemical leak from a parked tractor-trailer that caused a nasty odor to linger across much of South Jersey for days and sickened an unknown number of people. Gina Slavin-Borgesi, who lives in...
2 injured after crash on Broad Street in North Philadelphia
A crash on Broad Street left two people injured early Saturday morning.
A hidden gem day trip deep in South Jersey
It's a pretty good bet that most New Jersey residents, even natives, have ever heard of the Maurice River. If you have heard of it, you know it's pronounced "Morris" River by the locals. Don't ask why, that's just how it's pronounced in rural Cumberland County. Right in downtown Millville...
Drought watch in place across New Jersey. Here’s what the DEP is asking.
A drought watch is in place across New Jersey, and the state Department of Environmental Protection is asking everyone, from homeowners to businesses, to conserve water.
fox29.com
Boy, 4, found safe after Pennsylvania State Police issued missing endangered person alert
LOWER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - A Pennsylvania boy who briefly went missing on Friday and prompted state police to issue an alert has been found. Authorities first reported the 4-year-old boy missing from Lower Macungie Township in Lehigh County around 7 p.m. The child's last known location, police said, was...
Backyard pool tragedy in NJ: Toddler drowns, 4-year-old in hospital
HARRISON TOWNSHIP — A toddler drowned in a backyard pool Tuesday evening in Gloucester County. Police responded to the home on Maulus Court after a 2-year-old and 4-year-old who are related but not siblings were found in the pool, according to Glocester County Prosecutor's Office spokesman Tom Gilbert. The...
fox29.com
Police: American flag set on fire outside South Philadelphia home
PHILADELPHIA - Authorities are searching for someone who they say lit an American flag on fire outside a South Philadelphia home. According to police, the flag was hanging outside a home on the 200 block of Fulton Street when it was set on fire around 4 a.m. Thursday. Investigators have...
fox29.com
6 injured, person ejected after car racing on Broad Street crashes into SUV, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Chaotic scenes unfolded on Broad Street after a two-car race turned tragic Saturday morning. Police say two cars were racing down Broad Street around 3 a.m. when one car collided with an SUV. Six people were injured, with one person being ejected from a vehicle, according to police....
Man killed in Egg Harbor Township shooting
Detectives are investigating a shooting that killed a man in Egg Harbor Township early Friday morning. Police responded to 6805 Delilah Road just after 4 a.m. for the report of a gunshot victim, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office. The address is a warehouse. The man, whose name...
ocscanner.news
SOUTH TOMS RIVER: VEHICLE IN WOODS OFF GSP
Police are tending to a vehicle which went off in the woods just before exit 80 on the southbound side of the Garden State Parkway. May cause some slow rubbernecking traffic so use caution in the area.
Massive truck fire, crash shuts down portion of N.J. Turnpike in Hamilton Township for several hours
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) -- New Jersey State Police say two tractor-trailers and a box truck were involved in a crash that resulted in a massive fire on the New Jersey Turnpike in Mercer County on Tuesday morning. The crash happened at 11:17 a.m. on the southbound outer roadway, near Hamilton Township. All that's left is the shell of the trucks. The lane needed to be shut down, causing traffic delays, but has since been reopened, police say.Officials say the occupants of the trucks were able to exit and did not report any injuries.The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
The best beach sand in New Jersey is…
Everyone has an opinion on the best beach in New Jersey usually without experiencing most of the others in the state. The thing you notice right away if you're going to a beach in lower South Jersey and you're used to the beaches to the north it that the sand is very different. The same can be said if you're used to the Wildwood sand and you go way north.
fox29.com
Local musicians band together to help attention to Philadelphia's rampant gun violence
PHILADELPHIA - Musicians and loved ones of gun violence victims gathered at a South Philadelphia park on Friday to call attention to the city's rampant gun violence crisis. The ‘Wake Up, Rise Up, Live 4 Peace’ event was held at Wilson's Park and featured local musicians playing in memory of those gunned down on city streets.
fox29.com
State police issue missing endangered person alert for 4-year-old Lehigh County boy
LOWER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police on Friday issued a Missing Endangered Person alert for a young Lehigh County boy. Authorities say 4-year-old Mason Courtney was last seen around 1 p.m. on the 2100 block of Aster Road in Lower Macungie Township. Courtney is described by police as...
fox29.com
Police: 8 people involved in fight that erupted into shooting on street in Chinatown
PHILADELPHIA - A fight turned shooting left one person injured in Chinatown Saturday morning. Police say two men were walking down 10th Street around 5 a.m. when they got into an altercation with five other men and a woman. One of the five men reportedly fired multiple shots hitting one...
phillyvoice.com
The Cowtown Rodeo in South Jersey keeps warehouse developers at bay
The longest-standing weekly rodeo in the country isn't in Texas, Colorado or Wyoming – it's in a small South Jersey farm town less than an hour from Philadelphia. The Cowtown Rodeo in Pilesgrove, Salem County, has held a show almost every Saturday since 1955. But if developers had their...
morethanthecurve.com
Plymouth Meeting woman prolific killer of spotted lanternflies. Has amassed 13,000+ confirmed kills
Spotlight PA published an article about spotted lanternflies and how the effort to kill them has waned over time. Mentioned in the article is Harriett Campbell of Plymouth Meeting, who has over 13,000 confirmed kills that were tracked on an app. From the article:. Harriet Campbell, a retiree in Plymouth...
NJ Man Wanted For Killing Victim, Dumping Body On PA Highway: Report
A warrant has been issued for the arrest of a New Jersey man wanted for killing another Garden State resident and dumping his body along a Pennsylvania highway, PennLive reports. Robert Christie, 36, of Trenton, was charged Friday, Aug. 12 with criminal homicide, abuse of a corpse, and tampering with...
fox29.com
Homes evacuated after car crashes into house in Coatesville, causes gas leak
COATESVILLE, Pa. - A vehicle crashed into a Coatesville home forced an entire block of homes to be evacuated after a gas leak. Chester County officials said a vehicle hit a residence on Gibbons Avenue Wednesday night, just after 9 p.m. The crash caused a gas leak. Coatesville Police evacuated...
