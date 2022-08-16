ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Ana, CA

NBC Los Angeles

Three Sought in Fatal Shooting at Gas Station Near Beverly Center

A 23-year-old man was shot and killed near the Beverly Center Friday night in the West Hollywood area. No arrests were reported Saturday afternoon in the shooting at about 5:30 p.m. Friday in the area of San Vicente and Santa Monica boulevards. Three people are sought in connection with the shooting.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Video: Chino Car Club President Arrested for Doing Burnouts

The president of a car club in Chino was arrested and his truck was impounded after police say he did thousands of dollars worth of damage to an intersection by burning rubber Friday. The City of Chino Police Department said the investigation began after discovering damage to the intersection of...
CHINO, CA
Santa Ana, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Ducks' Bills Severed in Vicious Attacks at Orange County Park

Authorities are asking for help in finding the person who severed the bills of two ducks who were euthanized due to their injuries. The first mallard duck was brought to the Wetlands and Wildlife Care Center on July 31 and another was brought in on Saturday. Both were found in Mile Square Park in Fountain Valley.
FOUNTAIN VALLEY, CA
NBC Los Angeles

FBI and LAPD Task Force Arrests Alleged Gang Members in Boyle Heights

The FBI and the Los Angeles Police Department arrested 28 people in Boyle Heights who are allegedly part of a South Los Angeles gang, the Eastside Playboys, according to a statement from the Department of Justice. The suspects were arrested on federal racketeering, narcotics and firearms charges. Grand jury indictments...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Man Caught on Camera Fighting Teen Outside Valencia Coffee Shop

LA County Sheriff's deputies in Santa Clarita said they’re looking for a man seen on videotape fighting with a teenage boy outside a Valencia shopping plaza Tuesday. The video is going viral, and it shows the adult fighting with a teenage boy in the parking lot of the Hanna Savannah coffee shop in Valencia.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Hit-and-Run Driver Shatters Long-Time Dream of Couple Married for 50 Years

The family of a 67-year-old man killed by a hit-and-run driver returned to the site of the crash Thursday looking for answers. Family of Elfego Andrade gathered with friends near Chapman Avenue and Ladera Vista Drive in Fullerton. Andrade was biking to work early Thursday when he was struck from behind and killed by the driver of a green 1999 Ford F-250 pickup who stopped after the crash, drove up onto the sidewalk, then drove off.
FULLERTON, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Watch: Street Takeover ‘Flash Mob' Swarms Los Angeles 7-Eleven

Video from security cameras inside a 7-Eleven captured a chaotic scene when a crowd of people ransacked the store during a street takeover in Los Angeles' Harbor Gateway area. The large crowd gathered for the street takeover on Monday night in the Harbor Gateway area swarmed the store at the corner of Figueroa Street and El Segundo Boulevard in a frenzy of looting and vandalism.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

OC Man Attempts World Record By Pedaling Across the Pacific

A man from Newport Beach will attempt to break a world record Saturday by pedaling across the Pacific. Matthew Thomas will attempt breaking the record while pedaling from Newport Beach to Catalina Island. "There's always doubt because you're going across the ocean, pedaling a bike," Thomas said. "Anything could happen...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Danger Alert Issued at Lake Elsinore Over Algae Bloom

Don't swim, fish or boat, and don't let pets drink from Lake Elsinore, as an algal bloom "danger alert" was issued from the state Friday applying to all recreational activity. According to the California Water Resources Control Board, the bloom that appeared last week was confirmed to contain cyanobacteria, posing a potential health threat to people and pets.
LAKE ELSINORE, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Old World's Free Plum Fest Is a Sweet Family Tradition

Plums? The purple-perfect, speckly-of-peel, red-of-flesh jewels of sheer juiciness can be tart, tangy, tasty, and especially sweet, all in one drippy and delicious bite. But finding festivities that give these awesome palm-sized orbs their due isn't always easy, even in a fruit-forward state like California. True, our region boasts a...
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Black Restaurant Week Begins With Amazing Eats and Events

Discovering an étoufée you adore, a wonderfully crispy waffle that's perfect in the morning or at any time of the day, or the ultimate sandwich, incredible omelet, classic barbecue plate, or elegant cake?. Such fabulous finds form the meal-based memories you'll keep near and dear forever, but something...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Here's Your Chance to Camp Inside Knott's Berry Farm

There are plenty of sights and sounds around Knott's Berry Farm, and many of them put the notion of camping in a visitor's mind. The sploosh that splashes at the conclusion of the Timber Mountain Log Ride can make a guest think about a stream, the sort of waterway you might pitch a tent near, and the twangy tunes of the world-famous Ghost Town?

