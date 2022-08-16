Read full article on original website
Three Sought in Fatal Shooting at Gas Station Near Beverly Center
A 23-year-old man was shot and killed near the Beverly Center Friday night in the West Hollywood area. No arrests were reported Saturday afternoon in the shooting at about 5:30 p.m. Friday in the area of San Vicente and Santa Monica boulevards. Three people are sought in connection with the shooting.
Homeowner Shot and Killed Man Armed With Knife in His Front Yard
A homeowner in Lincoln Heights shot and killed a man armed with a knife Friday night. Just before 10 p.m. the homeowner was in his front yard when a man armed with a knife began charging at them. The homeowner then shot the man before calling the police. When authorities...
Video: Chino Car Club President Arrested for Doing Burnouts
The president of a car club in Chino was arrested and his truck was impounded after police say he did thousands of dollars worth of damage to an intersection by burning rubber Friday. The City of Chino Police Department said the investigation began after discovering damage to the intersection of...
After Woodland Hills Street Vendor Attack, Councilman Wants to Increase Penalties for ‘Vigilante Violence'
Following a violent caught-on-camera attack in Woodland Hills during which a man is seen taking an ax to a street vendor's cart, a Los Angeles councilman Friday says he wants to explore more protections for street vendors and increased penalties for attackers. "Any attack against a street vendor is abhorrent...
Mulholland Mystery: Investigators Open 600-Pound Steel Safe Found in Canyon
Two large steel safes found near a scenic overlook off Mulholland Drive in the Hollywood Hills were opened a day after they were discovered in heavy brush. The LAPD told NBC4 that they appear to be two stolen gun safes. Wild speculation began about the mystery safes began when LA...
Ducks' Bills Severed in Vicious Attacks at Orange County Park
Authorities are asking for help in finding the person who severed the bills of two ducks who were euthanized due to their injuries. The first mallard duck was brought to the Wetlands and Wildlife Care Center on July 31 and another was brought in on Saturday. Both were found in Mile Square Park in Fountain Valley.
FBI and LAPD Task Force Arrests Alleged Gang Members in Boyle Heights
The FBI and the Los Angeles Police Department arrested 28 people in Boyle Heights who are allegedly part of a South Los Angeles gang, the Eastside Playboys, according to a statement from the Department of Justice. The suspects were arrested on federal racketeering, narcotics and firearms charges. Grand jury indictments...
Man Caught on Camera Fighting Teen Outside Valencia Coffee Shop
LA County Sheriff's deputies in Santa Clarita said they’re looking for a man seen on videotape fighting with a teenage boy outside a Valencia shopping plaza Tuesday. The video is going viral, and it shows the adult fighting with a teenage boy in the parking lot of the Hanna Savannah coffee shop in Valencia.
Hit-and-Run Driver Shatters Long-Time Dream of Couple Married for 50 Years
The family of a 67-year-old man killed by a hit-and-run driver returned to the site of the crash Thursday looking for answers. Family of Elfego Andrade gathered with friends near Chapman Avenue and Ladera Vista Drive in Fullerton. Andrade was biking to work early Thursday when he was struck from behind and killed by the driver of a green 1999 Ford F-250 pickup who stopped after the crash, drove up onto the sidewalk, then drove off.
Watch: Street Takeover ‘Flash Mob' Swarms Los Angeles 7-Eleven
Video from security cameras inside a 7-Eleven captured a chaotic scene when a crowd of people ransacked the store during a street takeover in Los Angeles' Harbor Gateway area. The large crowd gathered for the street takeover on Monday night in the Harbor Gateway area swarmed the store at the corner of Figueroa Street and El Segundo Boulevard in a frenzy of looting and vandalism.
OC Man Attempts World Record By Pedaling Across the Pacific
A man from Newport Beach will attempt to break a world record Saturday by pedaling across the Pacific. Matthew Thomas will attempt breaking the record while pedaling from Newport Beach to Catalina Island. "There's always doubt because you're going across the ocean, pedaling a bike," Thomas said. "Anything could happen...
List: These Communities Will Receive Recovery Grants for 2018 California Wildfires
Los Angeles County will receive more than $3.78 million in federal grants to help communities rebuilding from devastating wildfires in 2018. An additional $47,000 will go to the city of Malibu. The Community Development Block Grant-Disaster Recovery funds announced Friday are for foundational infrastructure projects that must be completed as...
OC Man Who Lost Wife, Daughter in Kobe Crash Describes Day of Accident
An Orange County man who lost his wife and daughter in the helicopter crash that killed NBA star Kobe Bryant told a jury today that when he heard news reports that gruesome photos of the accident scene had been snapped and shared by first responders, his reaction was “disbelief that shifted to anger.”
Danger Alert Issued at Lake Elsinore Over Algae Bloom
Don't swim, fish or boat, and don't let pets drink from Lake Elsinore, as an algal bloom "danger alert" was issued from the state Friday applying to all recreational activity. According to the California Water Resources Control Board, the bloom that appeared last week was confirmed to contain cyanobacteria, posing a potential health threat to people and pets.
Old World's Free Plum Fest Is a Sweet Family Tradition
Plums? The purple-perfect, speckly-of-peel, red-of-flesh jewels of sheer juiciness can be tart, tangy, tasty, and especially sweet, all in one drippy and delicious bite. But finding festivities that give these awesome palm-sized orbs their due isn't always easy, even in a fruit-forward state like California. True, our region boasts a...
Black Restaurant Week Begins With Amazing Eats and Events
Discovering an étoufée you adore, a wonderfully crispy waffle that's perfect in the morning or at any time of the day, or the ultimate sandwich, incredible omelet, classic barbecue plate, or elegant cake?. Such fabulous finds form the meal-based memories you'll keep near and dear forever, but something...
Here's Your Chance to Camp Inside Knott's Berry Farm
There are plenty of sights and sounds around Knott's Berry Farm, and many of them put the notion of camping in a visitor's mind. The sploosh that splashes at the conclusion of the Timber Mountain Log Ride can make a guest think about a stream, the sort of waterway you might pitch a tent near, and the twangy tunes of the world-famous Ghost Town?
