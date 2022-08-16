Olivia Flowers Doesn’t Think Shep Rose And Taylor Ann Green Are Over For Good

Things are over between Shep Rose and Taylor Ann Green . At least that’s what they told us. These two split after filming for Season 8 of Southern Charm had ended. On a recent episode of Watch What Happens Live Taylor admitted that, although things weren’t completely over when rumors of their split came out, she and Shep have since decided to go their separate ways. She seemed at peace over it.

“ Shep has a real issue with monogamy and refused to commit to Taylor , telling her that he doesn’t want to be with just one person and change his lifestyle,”a source close to the trust-fund forty-something said at the time of the break up. They added, “ Taylor knows that she deserves a guy who will fight for her, not one who is so selfish. He’ll regret this.”

But Southern Charm newcomer Olivia Flowers has a different perspective. In an interview with Page Six she seemed to think Shep and Taylor are only on a break. “It’s still pretty much in that arena [of a break],” she said. “Nothing is permanent at this point. They’re both just taking the time to figure things out.” This is the one where they all need a storyline.

Olivia said that Shep has “got some things to figure out,” so “it’s not really fair to keep her on hold while he does that.” In turn, she revealed that Taylor has been doing well since the alleged pause in the relationship.

“She’s as good as can be expected,” Olivia shared. “I think any breakup is difficult to navigate, but then…with it being out in the public has been an adjustment. But she’s handling it especially good. She’s spent a lot of time with her family,” she continued. “So I think it’s, I think she’s doing good.” Good good good to hear!

And whether they are on a break or fully over, it doesn’t sound like Olivia has any faith in Shep’s ability to settle down in time. When Kathryn Dennis admitted she doesn’t think Shep will “ever want to get married”, Olivia expressed that she “agrees” with that assessment.

