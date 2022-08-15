Read full article on original website
Related
POLICE: Utahn killed in Nevada crash
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Nev. (ABC4) – A resident of Logan, Utah is dead as a result of a car crash in Nevada. The Nevada State Police (NSP) report that Troopers with the Highway Patrol Division (HPD) responded to reports of a crash on Interstate-80 near state mile marker 186 in Humboldt County on August 6 at […]
Elko Daily Free Press
Felony and gross misdemeanor arrests
Joseph K. Bates, 34, of Battle Mountain was arrested Aug. 13, 2022, at 1028 Idaho St. for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $15,000. John D. Cardoso, 28, of Elko was arrested Aug. 14, 2022, at 595 Gentry Place for coercion with force or threat of force, and domestic battery. Bail: $8,140.
Elko Daily Free Press
Passenger dies in crash on I-80 near Winnemucca
ELKO – A Utah woman died in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 80. Nevada State Police were called to the scene about eight miles east of Winnemucca at 1:42 p.m. Aug. 6. Their preliminary investigation determined that a Toyota 4runner SUV was traveling west in the left travel lane when, for unknown reasons, the driver drove of the left side of the road into the center median. The driver overcorrected to the right, causing the vehicle to overturn as it traveled back across the Interstate.
2news.com
Nevada State Police Investigating Fatal Crash That Killed Woman On I-80 Near Winnemucca
Investigators suspect impairment may have been a factor in the crash. Impairment is suspected to be a contributing factor in the crash.
Comments / 0