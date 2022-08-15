ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winnemucca, NV

ABC4

LOGAN, UT
Elko Daily Free Press

Felony and gross misdemeanor arrests

Joseph K. Bates, 34, of Battle Mountain was arrested Aug. 13, 2022, at 1028 Idaho St. for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $15,000. John D. Cardoso, 28, of Elko was arrested Aug. 14, 2022, at 595 Gentry Place for coercion with force or threat of force, and domestic battery. Bail: $8,140.
ELKO, NV
Elko Daily Free Press

Passenger dies in crash on I-80 near Winnemucca

ELKO – A Utah woman died in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 80. Nevada State Police were called to the scene about eight miles east of Winnemucca at 1:42 p.m. Aug. 6. Their preliminary investigation determined that a Toyota 4runner SUV was traveling west in the left travel lane when, for unknown reasons, the driver drove of the left side of the road into the center median. The driver overcorrected to the right, causing the vehicle to overturn as it traveled back across the Interstate.
WINNEMUCCA, NV

