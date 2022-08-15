Read full article on original website
Toxic Algae Harmful to Pets Detected in Willamette River Near Cathedral Park
This post may also be viewed on Multnomah County Animal Services website here. Toxic Algae Harmful to Pets Detected in Willamette River Near Cathedral Park. ALERT: Do not let dogs swim in or drink from the Willamette River near Cathedral Park due to current toxic algae bloom. On Wednesday, August...
Multnomah County Campaign Contribution Limits and Disclosure Requirement Resources Are Available at MultnomahVotes.gov
Multnomah County Campaign Contribution Limits and Disclosure Requirement Resources Are Available at MultnomahVotes.gov. This release may be viewed in English, Spanish, Chinese, Vietnamese, Russian, Ukrainian, and Somali. Contacts: Tim Scott or Eric Sample, 503-988-VOTE (8683) Multnomah County’s Campaign Finance Program resources are available online at MultnomahVotes.gov. Prospective and current Multnomah...
Multnomah County, City of Portland urge people to seek cooling for upcoming heat on Wednesday, Thursday Aug. 17-18
Julie Sullivan-Springhetti, julie.sullivan-springhetti@multco.us, 503-502-2741. Denis Theriault, denis.theriault@multco.us, 510-875-8546. Multnomah County and the City of Portland on Wednesday, Aug. 17, will offer additional cooling resources, including a daytime cooling center and cooling spaces at libraries across the community, for respite from what the National Weather Service is forecasting as another short bout of extreme heat.
