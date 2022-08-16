Read full article on original website
Philadelphia man charged with trafficking drugs in Luzerne County
LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — A Philadelphia man was indicted Tuesday by a federal grand jury for drug trafficking in Luzerne County. According to United States Attorney Gerard M. Karam, 33-year-old Terrell Watson is being charged with conspiring to distribute and posses with the intent to distribute over 500 grams of methamphetamine as well as a quantity of fentanyl.
Thursday night mall stabbing leads to one arrest
DICKSON CITY, LACKAWANNA CO, (WOLF) — A man is in custody following a Thursday night stabbing at the Viewmont Mall in Lackawanna County. Dickson City Police say the female victim was working at an eyebrow threading kiosk inside the mall when the suspect approached and stabbed her. Police located...
School bus safety awareness for the upcoming school year
Lackawanna County (WOLF) — Summer will soon be in the rear view mirror and the start of a new school year is just around the bend. Police will be making sure drivers follow the law and kids get to school safely. With the school year approaching, school bus safety...
NY man sentenced to 7-14 years for fatal DUI crash in Wayne Co.
DREHER TWP, WAYNE CO, (WOLF) — A man who admitted to a fatal DUI crash in Dreher Township, Wayne County, has been sentenced to up to 14 years behind bars. Wayne County District Attorney A.G. Howell announced that 60-year-old Anthony Martin Barry of New York was sentenced to 7 to 14 years in prison for a DUI crash resulting in the death of Charles Schroedel last year.
Four charged with assault after police find man beaten with metal bat
SCRANTON (LACKAWANNA COUNTY) - WOLF — Four people were charged Wednesday after police say they took turns assaulting a man with a metal Louisville Slugger. Scranton Police officers were dispatched to the 1200 block of South 6th Avenue around midnight on Wednesday for the report of a stabbing victim.
