Cedartown, GA

fox5atlanta.com

Man fires at QuikTrip, arrested after I-20 crash, police say

DOUGLASVILLE - The Douglasville Police Department said a man is in custody following a drive-by shooting in Douglasville. Police said a man pulled up to a QuikTrip on Chapel Hill Road at around 8:30 p.m. and fired at least once at the QT. No one inside was hurt, police said....
DOUGLASVILLE, GA
Cedartown, GA
Rome, GA
Cedartown, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Toddler hospitalized when driver backed into them, Georgia State Patrol says

HARALSON COUNTY, Ga. - Georgia State Patrol is investigating after a car backed into a 2-year-old child, sending them to a hospital. The child was rushed to Floyd Medical Center where they are considered stable. Georgia State Patrol said the crash report is not complete and didn't mention any charges.
WACO, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man receives life plus 375 years in prison for murder of Fulton County detective

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - A man accused of the deadly shooting of a Fulton County Police Department detective in March 2015 received a life sentence. Fulton County Superior Court Judge Jane C. Barwick sentenced 50-year-old Amanuel Menghesha for killing Fulton County Police Department Detective Terence Green and shooting at other officers. Prosecutors said he was found guilty of malice murder, aggravated assault on a peace officer and more than 30 other crimes.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Arrest made in 28-year-old cold case

It was an arrest 28 years in the making. The family of Jafford Tucker says they are hopeful justice will finally be served. He was shot to death at the Oakland City Transit Station in southwest Atlanta in 1994. The murder suspect had been on the run until Oconee County deputies finally captured him.
ATLANTA, GA
weisradio.com

Cherokee County Arrest Files for Saturday, August 20th

Alex Poole, age 30 of Leesburg – Obstructing Police/False Name, Public Intoxication and Disorderly Conduct;. Brandon Chandler, age 33 of Centre – Domestic Violence 3rd Degree;. Eric McCray, age 41 of Cedar Bluff – Criminal Trespass 1st Degree;. James Miller, age 61 of Centre – UPOM 2nd;...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
WXIA 11 Alive

Truck driver killed in crash involving 2 other 18-wheelers, deputies say

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — A tractor-trailer driver died in a crash with two other trucks on Friday, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office. Deputies were on I-75 northbound responding to a crash where an 18-wheeler was blocking the roadway, causing them to close two lanes. While they were at that accident, 911 dispatchers called about a second wreck involving three tractor trailers.
MONROE COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man posing as priest wanted for brutal rapes in Dunwoody, police say

DUNWDOOY, Ga. - He claims he is a priest, gains the trust of women, and then brutally assaults them, Dunwoody police say. Marco Aries Johnson, 46, is wanted for rape by the Dunwoody Police Department. He frequents the north DeKalb County area having been seen in area of Chamblee, Doraville, and Dunwoody.
DUNWOODY, GA
nowhabersham.com

Suspect in 28-year-old murder case captured in Northeast Georgia

The suspect in a 1994 Atlanta murder case is behind bars after being captured in Northeast Georgia. Deputies arrested Muhammed Bilal El-Amin during a traffic stop in Oconee County earlier this week, the FBI says. During his arrest, Oconee County Sheriff’s deputies learned the man they arrested was operating under...
ATLANTA, GA
gradickcommunications.com

Investigators say 2-year old in stable condition after being struck by vehicle

Saturday morning, Georgia State Patrol investigators told WLBB Radio that a 2-year old Waco female struck by a moving vehicle Friday evening was taken to an area hospital and is in stable condition. According to Franka Young of the DPS Public Information Office:. On Aug. 19, at approximately 7:05 p.m....
WACO, GA

