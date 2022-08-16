Read full article on original website
Woman arrested for breaking into Rome home, trying to kidnap her kids, police say
FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. — A woman is being charged with breaking into her mother’s house and trying to take her children. According to the arrest report, Amber Gail Ubele was charged with criminal trespassing stemming from an incident last April. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as...
'Greatest day' for family after suspect in 18-year-old's 1994 murder finally caught
ATLANTA — Friday night, the grieving loved ones of an Atlanta teen who was shot and killed nearly 28 years ago went to sleep, for the first time since 1994, knowing that the fugitive who was accused of killing him is finally in jail. The suspect was on the...
Man fires at QuikTrip, arrested after I-20 crash, police say
DOUGLASVILLE - The Douglasville Police Department said a man is in custody following a drive-by shooting in Douglasville. Police said a man pulled up to a QuikTrip on Chapel Hill Road at around 8:30 p.m. and fired at least once at the QT. No one inside was hurt, police said....
Atlanta murder suspect on the run for 28 years nabbed by Oconee County deputies
OCONEE COUNTY, Ga. - An armed and dangerous man wanted in connection to a 1994 Atlanta murder was finally captured during a traffic stop in Oconee County this past Tuesday, deputies say. Muhammed Bilal El-Amin wanted for shooting a man in the face at the Oakland MARTA train station just...
School bus driver facing 42 charges, including DUI, after crashing while taking kids home
PICKENS COUNTY, Ga. — A Pickens County school bus driver is in custody after crashing the bus he was driving while taking kids home from school. Georgia State Patrol says 59-year-old Jeffrey Tucker was driving down Fortner Road at 4:30 p.m. on Friday afternoon when he drove off the road and into a ditch near McGinnis Acres.
Police arrest suspect in Midtown rainbow crosswalk vandalism
Atlanta police arrested a man who investigators believe vandalized Midtown's iconic rainbow crosswalk. The man was caught on camera painting a swastika and other offensive graffiti on the crosswalk twice this week.
Toddler hospitalized when driver backed into them, Georgia State Patrol says
HARALSON COUNTY, Ga. - Georgia State Patrol is investigating after a car backed into a 2-year-old child, sending them to a hospital. The child was rushed to Floyd Medical Center where they are considered stable. Georgia State Patrol said the crash report is not complete and didn't mention any charges.
Man receives life plus 375 years in prison for murder of Fulton County detective
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - A man accused of the deadly shooting of a Fulton County Police Department detective in March 2015 received a life sentence. Fulton County Superior Court Judge Jane C. Barwick sentenced 50-year-old Amanuel Menghesha for killing Fulton County Police Department Detective Terence Green and shooting at other officers. Prosecutors said he was found guilty of malice murder, aggravated assault on a peace officer and more than 30 other crimes.
Police: What started out as drug deal between teens leads to robbery, shooting in mall parking lot
DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. — Two teens are being charged as adults after Douglasville Police said they tried to rob and allegedly shoot another teen during a drug deal at the Arbor Place Mall last month. Officers said there were a total of three people arrested. According to Douglasville Police, a...
Cherokee County Arrest Files for Saturday, August 20th
Alex Poole, age 30 of Leesburg – Obstructing Police/False Name, Public Intoxication and Disorderly Conduct;. Brandon Chandler, age 33 of Centre – Domestic Violence 3rd Degree;. Eric McCray, age 41 of Cedar Bluff – Criminal Trespass 1st Degree;. James Miller, age 61 of Centre – UPOM 2nd;...
Truck driver killed in crash involving 2 other 18-wheelers, deputies say
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — A tractor-trailer driver died in a crash with two other trucks on Friday, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office. Deputies were on I-75 northbound responding to a crash where an 18-wheeler was blocking the roadway, causing them to close two lanes. While they were at that accident, 911 dispatchers called about a second wreck involving three tractor trailers.
Man posing as priest wanted for brutal rapes in Dunwoody, police say
DUNWDOOY, Ga. - He claims he is a priest, gains the trust of women, and then brutally assaults them, Dunwoody police say. Marco Aries Johnson, 46, is wanted for rape by the Dunwoody Police Department. He frequents the north DeKalb County area having been seen in area of Chamblee, Doraville, and Dunwoody.
Three days of student brawls at Georgia high school: More than a dozen arrested, so far
ROME, Ga. — Three fights in three days at Rome High School have resulted in 16 students being arrested and charged, so far, with misdemeanors. Rome Police said more arrests are possible as investigators look through all the videos that have been recorded by students and by the school’s security cameras.
Teen violently slammed to ground at Clayton County high school says he did nothing to provoke attack
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga — The boy seen on video being violently slammed to the ground on a Clayton County high school campus told Channel 2 Action News he did nothing wrong to provoke the attack. But the mother of the boy who attacked him said the boy had been...
Investigators say 2-year old in stable condition after being struck by vehicle
Saturday morning, Georgia State Patrol investigators told WLBB Radio that a 2-year old Waco female struck by a moving vehicle Friday evening was taken to an area hospital and is in stable condition. According to Franka Young of the DPS Public Information Office:. On Aug. 19, at approximately 7:05 p.m....
