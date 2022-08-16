Read full article on original website
Related
Gamespot
Kena: Bridge Of Spirits Anniversary Edition Comes To PC, PS5, And PS4 On September 27
Kena: Bridge of Spirits is crossing over to PC via Steam next month, bringing with it several updates that will also be available on the PlayStation editions of the game. The Steam edition of the game and its big update will be available on September 27, and adds a New Game+ mode, more Charmstones to collect, the Spirit Guide Trials game mode, an enhanced photo mode, and more.
Gamespot
Spider-Man Remastered PC Patch Notes Include Bug Fixes, Visual Improvements, And More
The first patch for Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered for PC is out now, bringing multiple fixes and improvements to the action game. A second, more substantial patch is coming later. The August 18 patch for Spider-Man fixes crashes related to ray-tracing and adds visual improvements to HBAO+. The update also fixes...
Gamespot
Genesis Mini 2 | Full Game List
Welcome To The Next Level! Here's the full list of 60 (+1) games coming to Genesis Mini 2, including all-new ports, previously unreleased, and SEGA CD titles!
Gamespot
After Reports Of KOTOR Remake Troubles, Publisher Confirms AAA Game Has Changed Developers
Embracer Group has confirmed that one of its AAA projects has shifted developers for the purposes of helping the title improve its quality. While the Swedish company did not say what this game is, many believe this might be the Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic remake. "One of...
RELATED PEOPLE
Gamespot
Quiz: Can You Guess These Games By Their ESRB Rating Descriptions?
The Entertainment Software Rating Board has been around for several decades, acting as the North American game industry's self-regulation division via its age ratings system. But alongside the ratings like E, T, and M, there are much longer descriptions available on the official ESRB website. Figuring out a game by a screenshot or even a description from the back of the box isn't all that tricky, but what about figuring out a game by just reading its rating description? That's the challenge we have for you, with 20 rating descriptions below. They're split up and labeled by release year, and any information that was too much of a giveaway was removed.
Gamespot
Previous PlayStation Exclusive Death Stranding Is Coming To PC Game Pass
After numerous bouts of teasing from the PC Game Pass Twitter, Death Stranding has officially been confirmed to be coming to the service. Recently, the PC Game Pass Twitter changed its profile picture to a shot that is very clearly from Kojima Productions' Death Stranding. It later did so a second time, before officially confirming that the previously Playstation-exclusive game is coming to PC Game Pass on August 23.
Gamespot
The Best Nintendo Switch Deals: Consoles, Exclusive Games, And More
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. The Nintendo Switch is home to some incredible games, but they don't seem to go on sale as often as their peers on Xbox and PlayStation. Whether you're hunting down a popular Pokemon game or looking for a classic title that launched years ago, it's not uncommon to pay full price. Thankfully, that's not the case with everything. Right now, a bunch of different retailers are currently offering discounts on more than a dozen highly reviewed Switch games. Even better--tons of accessories (such as controllers and carrying cases) are also on sale.
Gamespot
Sega Genesis Mini 2 Preorders Are Now Live, All 60 Games Revealed
Preorders for the Sega Genesis Mini 2 are now live, and if you've been waiting to see if the console is worth picking up based on the strength of its library alone, you can check out the full collection of games below. The first wave of games revealed for the miniature-sized console included a number of gems, such as Sega CD versions of Shining Force and Sonic the Hedgehog, platformer VectorMan 2, and the intense cult-classic Alien Soldier. A number of unreleased and brand new ports are also available, making this an attractive collectible for completionists.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Gamespot
Modding Site Bans User For Uploading Anti-LGBTQ Content For Marvel's Spider-Man
Video game modding website Nexus Mods has banned a user for uploading anti-LGBTQ+ content for the PC release of Marvel's Spider-Man, and reinforced its stance by releasing a blog post shortly afterwards. The mod, which replaced the small number of Pride flags in the game with a US flag, was first uploaded by a user that created a new account and was swiftly removed by the Nexus Mods management.
Gamespot
Embracer Group Makes New Gaming Acquisitions Including Limited Run Games, Tuxedo Labs, And Tripwire
Embracer Group is at it again. The generally little-known company behind subsidaries like Gearbox Entertainment, THQ Nordic, and Dark Horse Media made headlines earlier this year when it acquired a number of Square Enix's western studios. Now, Embracer has announced a fresh round of acquisitions starting with physical games specialist Limited Run Games.
Gamespot
Apex Legends Leveling Bug Unlikely To Be Fixed This Week
Apex Legends' recently revamped leveling system has a lot of players excited, as the long-awaited change allows players to finally progress beyond the game's initial 500-level cap, collecting more rewards and greatly increasing their odds of receiving Heirloom Shards when opening Apex Packs. Unfortunately, over a week after the launch of Season 14, the new feature still isn't functioning properly, and although a fix is on the horizon, the game's developers say it's unlikely to be released this week.
Gamespot
Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed Launches October 18, Just In Time For Halloween
Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed, the 4v1 multiplayer game based on the classic film series, officially has a release date of October 18. Announced earlier this year, Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed is available to preorder on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC starting from today (August 18). The digital preorder gives players early access to Slimer, a custom particle thrower and proton pack, and special clothing colorways. Developer Illfonic also made the Friday the 13th game adaptation, so we can probably expect some similar asymmetrical multiplayer elements.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Gamespot
Dungeons & Dragons Next Generation Announced, One D&D: Here's How To Playtest
It's been more than a decade since Dungeons & Dragons 5th Edition was released. Since then, Wizards of the Coast has seen tremendous growth in both the books it's released and the number of people now playing. However, on the horizon, there are some big changes coming. During the Wizards Presents presentation, One D&D was announced. Don't worry about whether or not you have to buy brand-new books, though, as this is backwards compatible with 5th Edition.
Gamespot
You Can Play These 3 Games For Free This Weekend On Xbox
This week’s Xbox Free Play Days offerings are here, giving Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Live Gold members a chance to try out a trio of games for free over the next few days. The first two games-- wacky sandbox destruction game Just Die Already and co-op looter shooter Outriders-- are playable for free from Thursday, August 18 through Sunday, August 21 until 11:59 PM PT (3 AM ET, Monday, August 22).
Gamespot
Call Of Duty Season 5 Roadmap Highlights A Volcano Event And New Zombies Map
Call of Duty Season 5 is titled Last Stand, and the content will launch on August 25. Activision confirms Last Stand is the final season for Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone Pacific, and the roadmap includes Warzone events themed around Caldera's volcano and details the final Zombies map. New...
Gamespot
Respawn Announces Apex Legends Mobile Season 2.5 Launch Date
Apex Legends Mobile's developers have announced the game's next battle pass will arrive next week. Though the new seasonal battle pass has not yet been named, Respawn has confirmed that Season 2: Distortion will end on August 23 at 4:59 PM PT / 7:59 PM ET, with Season 2.5 launching one minute later.
Gamespot
GTA 6 Can Wait Thanks To This GTA 5 Graphics Mod
The mod scene for GTA 5 has been exciting since the PC release just over seven years ago and is still going strong. This graphics mod for GTA 5 is so impressive, it calls to mind The Matrix Awakens and perhaps provides a glimpse into what GTA 6 might look like.
Gamespot
Them's Fightin' Herds - Console Release Date Announcement Trailer
Learn more about the seven playable characters of Them's Fightin' Herds, a 2D fighting game featuring a cast of adorable animals designed by acclaimed cartoon producer Lauren Faust. The console release will launch with online crossplay support with GGPO rollback netcode on all platforms!
Gamespot
Xbox Series S Deal Comes With Free Game, Including Madden 23
We've seen numerous Xbox Series S deals in recent months, but a new promotion that just went live may very well be the best yet. Multiple retailers are offering a free digital game of your choice with the purchase of the Xbox Series S. The Microsoft Store, Amazon, and GameStop are all offering this deal, but the eligible games up for grabs are a bit different depending on where you shop.
WWE・
Gamespot
GTA 6 DLC Plan Sounds Great… If It's True
Known GTA tipster Tez2 shared new rumors in a post on GTAForums in response to a comment about the reports of the world of GTA 6 "expanding over time." Tez2 said this means "Rockstar will go back to how they were planning future content before GTA Online success boomed."In other words, Rockstar was allegedly working on single-player DLC for Grand Theft Auto V but the studio ended these projects and shifted its focus to GTA Online.In a since deleted tweet, Tez2 urged Online players to dial 505-555-0175 in-game for “the first hint of GTA 6”. Unfortunately, as pointed out by Twitter user NoughtAFazeMom, the number simply leads to hold music. Which ironically fits the situation we’re all in anyway as we sit around on hold, waiting for Rockstar to drop a trailer or an information filled blog post.
Comments / 0