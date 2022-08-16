Read full article on original website
Indianapolis man gets minimum of 27 years for murder, armed robbery where LGBTQ members were targeted
LANSING, Mich. — An Indianapolis man has been sentenced to a minimum of 27 years in prison in connection to a murder and armed robberies where he targeted members of the LGBTQ community in Michigan. Diabolique Paris Johnson, 35, pleaded guilty in June to murdering a 39-year-old Detroit man during an armed robbery on September […]
Mears: What Led to a Quick Arrest in Park Rape
INDIANAPOLIS–The capture of a man who police believe raped an 11-year-old girl at an Indianapolis park was quick. James Howard, Jr., 51, of Indianapolis, could go to prison for 20 to 40 years, says Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears, who said Friday that several factors came together to help him charge Howard with child molesting, kidnapping and confinement.
Man found dead in Indianapolis home after shooting
Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to the 4400 block of Fullwood Court around 1 a.m. Saturday and found a man who had been shot. He died at the scene.
Woman found shot and killed at hotel on northeast side of Indianapolis
A woman was found shot and killed Friday morning at the Red Roof Inn in the 8100 block of North Shadeland Avenue in Indianapolis, according to police.
Motorcycle club tries to raise awareness of Indiana permitless carry law
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A motorcycle club on Saturday tried to raise gun safety awareness in Indianapolis. UnDefeated MC was working to educate people about a new Indiana law that repealed the requirement of a license to carry a handgun in Indiana. It’s known as permitless carry. Their event...
Woman arrested after pursuit, standoff on I-65 in Indianapolis
SWAT teams responded to the standoff after troopers say the driver refused to exit the vehicle. The interstate was closed for about two hours.
Stolen truck out of Plymouth found in Indianapolis, child arrested
INDIANAPOLIS — Flock Safety license plate reading cameras helped IMPD locate a stolen vehicle from a Plymouth office. On Aug. 9, Plymouth police said a suspect went through a window at an office in the 1600 block of North Michigan Street, near Baker Street, and stole a city-owned truck parked in the garage. Later that evening, police said the stolen truck was seen in Indianapolis on a Flock Safety camera.
Man kicked out of Indiana State Fair for having rifle parts in backpack
INDIANAPOLIS — State police have confirmed that a man shown in a viral TikTok at the Indiana State Fair did have rifle parts in a backpack. A video posted to TikTok that has gained many views on social media this week shows police talking with a man and going through a backpack. Indiana State Police […]
Indianapolis Police Union Considering “No Confidence” Vote on Prosecutor, Court System
INDIANAPOLIS–Members of the Indianapolis Fraternal Order of Police are considering “no confidence” votes on the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office and on the Marion County judicial system. They have been taking votes on the matter this week. Results are expected Monday. “It’s no secret that we’ve been...
Marijuana charges against now-resigned IMPD officer dropped
The charges against a now-former Indianapolis police officer stemming from a suspected marijuana operation have been dropped, court records show.
Case dismissed against IMPD officer accused of marijuana grow operation
INDIANAPOLIS — The case has been dismissed against a former Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officer who was accused of taking part in a marijuana grow operation. According to the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office, the case against the officer was dismissed due to the court determining that the defendant’s constitutional rights were violated by law enforcement […]
Indiana Crime Guns Task Force marks 1 year
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Crime Guns Task Force members came together Tuesday morning to tout what they call a year of success. “After a year with a new regional focus, the ICGTF has led to the removal of hundreds of guns used or trafficked illegally in our community,” said Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett. “In Indianapolis alone, we have seen a corresponding dip in shootings and the largest decline in homicides in more than a decade.”
Changes coming to Indianapolis EMS
We're learning more about changes to the city's EMS services. It comes after a staff shortage and increased calls.
11 Year Old Helps Cops Catch Attacker
The girl is 11. She was attacked Tuesday at a park in Indianapolis, a black rag stuffed in her mouth. She still managed to help the cops catch her attacker. Chris Davis reports…
State, local policies needed to remedy homelessness
As housing prices increase for both buyers and renters, more Hoosiers are getting squeezed out of the market and families are pushed toward homelessness. But researchers argue the state could take steps to help its most vulnerable Hoosiers. This year’s point-in-time count in Indianapolis reported an overall decrease in the number of people experiencing homelessness. […] The post State, local policies needed to remedy homelessness appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
Court docs: Witness hid in bathroom during drug deal turned deadly; murder suspect still at large
BLOOMINGTON, Ind — Court documents reveal a Greenwood man wanted by law enforcement is the sole suspect who remains at large in a drug deal turned deadly in a Bloomington mobile home park. Malik Bennett, 26, of Greenwood is being sought by police from Indianapolis and Bloomington. Bennett has an active warrant and is charged […]
Indiana Man Sentenced to Prison on Homicide, Robbery and Weapons Charges
LANSING – An Indianapolis man has been sentenced in felony cases related to targeting members of the LGBTQ community, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced today in conjunction with the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office and Fair Michigan Justice Project (FMJP). Diabolique Paris Johnson, 35, of Indianapolis, IN, was...
Muncie police deploying license plate readers
The Muncie Police Department hopes to reduce violent crime by deploying license plate reading cameras across the city.
15 Highest-Paid Jobs In Indiana
The job market in Indianapolis has been growing over the past few years. No doubt, it’s expected to keep growing. Looking for your first job or a new career after many years? The highest-paid jobs in Indiana are your best bet at making a lot of money. Are you...
Man killed in westside Indy shooting, police say
A man was killed in a shooting late Wednesday on Indianapolis' west side, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.
