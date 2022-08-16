ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crash briefly closes turnpike Northeast Extension northbound at Lehigh Tunnel

A crash closed both northbound lanes Saturday afternoon on the Pennsylvania Turnpike Northeast Extension (Interstate 476), according to 511pa.com and the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission. The closure, reported at approximately 2:20 p.m., began just south of the Lehigh Tunnel near the Lehigh-Carbon county border. Traffic was beginning to move again just...
