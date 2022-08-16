Read full article on original website
Lehigh Valley weather: Needed rain may finally arrive this weekend
Rain may arrive late this weekend to finally provide some relief to the abnormally dry summer. There is only a slight chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms on Saturday, but prospect of precipitation grows Sunday and especially into Monday, according to the National Weather Service forecast for the Lehigh Valley.
Thoughts on our long dry spell, webworm nests and hummingbirds | Lehigh Valley Nature Watch
On Aug. 11, when I sat drinking my morning coffee and looking at front yard flowers and birds, it was a beautiful sunny day. But all I could think about was how much I wished it had been raining. There’s something comforting about the sound of rain hitting windows and...
Tourists caught in a weekend of Arizona flash floods
The National Weather Service has enforced a flash flood warning for Central Arizona until at least 6:45 p.m. The storm may be particularly dangerous for tourists with little understanding of the dangers of flash floods.
Crash briefly closes turnpike Northeast Extension northbound at Lehigh Tunnel
A crash closed both northbound lanes Saturday afternoon on the Pennsylvania Turnpike Northeast Extension (Interstate 476), according to 511pa.com and the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission. The closure, reported at approximately 2:20 p.m., began just south of the Lehigh Tunnel near the Lehigh-Carbon county border. Traffic was beginning to move again just...
Pa. lawmakers are set to get huge raises next year. They can return them, but almost nobody does.
HARRISBURG — Fiscal responsibility is an axiom in Harrisburg, but nearly none of Pennsylvania’s 253 state lawmakers seem to mind when their own salaries swell spending. State House and Senate lawmakers receive an annual cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) to their salaries under a 1995 law meant to shield them from political blowback for voting for their own pay increases.
Things to do in Lehigh Valley this weekend and beyond (Aug. 19-25)
WHAT’S GOING ON? Here is a small sample of area happenings you may want to check out in the coming days. BETHLEHEM “A Glimpse Through Glass,” exhibit exploring the forms, functions and social history of different types of glass, through Aug. 28. Kemerer Museum of Decorative Arts, 427 N. New St. historicbethlehem.org, 800-360-8687.
Tax break for Dixie Cup plant? Not when it already owes more than $400K, county says.
Northampton County Council on Thursday night rejected 10 years of reduced taxes on improvements to the massive, vacant former Dixie Cup plant in Wilson Borough. Capping months of sometimes contentious discussions, the vote came after county Director of Fiscal Affairs Stephen Barron revealed the property owner owes the Wilson Area School District about $364,000 in taxes and a combined $45,599 in taxes and penalties to the borough and county.
Iowa Corn is in trouble
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Iowa’s percentage of excellent or good corn and soybean declined by a minimum of 7 points last week. The latest USDA report on Monday said 66% of the state’s corn and 63% of soybeans were good or excellent, down from 73% and 71% a week ago.
Las Vegas Flooding Videos Show Water Pouring Into Casino, Strip
The total amount of rainfall hitting the ground so far this year makes this monsoon season the wettest since September 11, 2012.
Wyoming Author C.J. Box Suffers Third Degree Burns In Freak Barbecue Incident
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The good news is Wyoming author C.J. Box didn’t explode in a barbecue accident earlier this summer. The bad news is he did suffer third degree burns following the barbecue incident but he’s mostly recovered. Box told Cowboy State...
Here are the key primary election results from Alaska
Voting concludes Tuesday in the Alaska primary elections, including notable races for governor, Senate and a special election for the House seat to fill the remainder of late Rep. Don Young's term.
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
New coaches, scheme and strength for Wilson football
Wilson Area High School’s football team may have graduated the entire PIAA Class 3A gold-medal 400-meter relay team, but the Warriors won’t lack for home run threats insists sophomore Jackson Millen. “We have a new coach with a new philosophy, but we still got guys with a lot...
