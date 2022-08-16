Two charged with murder after man shot and killed in West Memphis, officials say

Tayshaun Worles (l) and Vincent Williams (r) (Crittenden County Sheriff's Office)

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — Two men are charged with capital murder after a man was shot and killed in West Memphis, Arkansas, in June.

Tayshaun Worles, 21, and Vincent Williams, 19, face charges in the death of Chatarious Jones.

Just before 10 p.m. on June 21, officers were called to the 1600 block of East Barton about shots being fired in the area.

Officers found a man inside a vehicle suffering from a single gunshot wound to the head, according to a spokesperson for the City of West Memphis.

The shooting victim, Chartarious Jones, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators said Worles and Williams are responsible for Jones’ death. They were also charged with kidnapping, aggravated assault, residential burglary, theft of property, and terroristic acts, court documents show.

Tayshaun Worles (Crittenden County Sheriff's Office)

Vincent Williams (Crittenden County Sheriff's Office)

Investigators said a third person who is still on the run is also involved in this homicide. Officials said that they would not be releasing his information now.

Officials said this is still an ongoing matter and asked the public for any additional information to aid their investigation.

©2022 Imagicomm Memphis, Inc.