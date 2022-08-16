Read full article on original website
Bay Minette police officer involved in deadly shooting Saturday morning
UPDATE (3:55 p.m.): According to the release, an officer within the Bay Minette Police Department conducted a traffic stop on Lower St. at around 10:25 a.m. Saturday morning when the officer asked Otis French Jr., the driver of the car, to “exit the vehicle so the officer could show him the equipment violation and issue […]
WEAR
Alabama man charged with capital murder for missing woman's death
BREWTON, Ala. -- The Escambia County Sheriff's Office in Alabama arrested a man for the murder of a reported missing woman in Brewton. William Joseph Everett, 50, of East Brewton, has been charged with capital murder. According to the sheriff's office, they responded to a report of a possible missing...
WALA-TV FOX10
Armed Robertsdale domestic violence suspect arrested after releasing children following 3-day standoff
ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WALA) - A Robertsdale man is under arrest and his two children are safe, but these things are true only after days of tense negotiations and ultimate action by law enforcement officials. It was on Monday when the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office was asked to assist the Robertsdale...
5 arrested following ‘disturbance’ at Foley High School Friday night
FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Foley Police Department confirmed five teens were arrested for “disorderly conduct” and one teenager was taken to juvenile detention at Foley High School Friday night. According to FPD Chief Thurston Bullock, there was a “disturbance” at the high school ending with “five students being arrested.” Bullock said two 16-year-olds and […]
BCSO SWAT ends Robertsdale 4 day standoff with arrest
It took the Baldwin County Sheriff's SWAT team hours of negotiations and a battering ram to get a Robertsdale man in custody that had barricaded himself inside a home with a gun and two young children.
WTOK-TV
Mobile man killed on Hwy. 45 in collision with deer.
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Mississippi Highway Patrol Sgt. Jameka Moore confirmed to WTOK that a man riding a motorcycle on Highway 45 North in Marion hit a deer and died around 9:20 P.M. Friday night. 45-year-old Jason Gun of Mobile was pronounced dead on the scene. A female passenger was...
Pensacola woman found with 60 grams of meth, arrested for trafficking: ECSO reports
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — After a traffic stop early Thursday morning, a Pensacola woman was arrested for trafficking methamphetamine, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. Late Wednesday night, an Escambia County Sheriff’s deputy was patrolling the area of Jackson Street when the deputy observed a white Dodge Dakota, bearing an Alabama tag with nonfunctioning […]
Arrest Made in Fatal Shooting of Alabama TikTok Star's Son
A suspect has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of the son of an Alabama TikTok star. Montgomery County jail records confirm 20-year-old Reuben Gulley is in custody on a single charge of murder. According to WALA-TV, Gulley turned himself in to authorities on Thursday, after he was...
niceville.com
WCSO: Man found with methamphetamine, heroin following dispute in Freeport
FREEPORT, Fla. – A Pensacola man was arrested in Freeport yesterday after the Walton County Sheriff’s Office said he revealed a bag containing drugs hidden down his pants in his buttocks. According to a statement by the Walton County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO), it responded to the Outpost RV...
Mobile police looking for man wanted for murder, ‘armed and dangerous’, victim identified
UPDATE (10:45 a.m.): The 51-year-old victim has been identified as Eldred Bogan, according to an update from the Mobile Police Department. MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they are looking for a man who has an active warrant for murder and could be “armed and dangerous,” according to the release. […]
WEAR
Pensacola man sentenced to 15 years in prison for trafficking meth
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 44-year-old Pensacola man is sentenced to 15 years in state prison after being convicted of trafficking meth. Jason Stewart McGowan was found guilty of Trafficking in Methamphetamine - 14 grams or more, but less than 28 grams. Three years of the 15-year sentence will be...
Atmore man evades officers from 3 different jurisdictions, arrested
ATMORE, Ala. (WKRG) — An Atmore man is in jail after he fled from three sets of police twice on Tuesday, according to officials with the Atmore Police Department. James Earl Ivy, 41, was driving a grey Dodge Journey when he was arrested. The Dodge Journey had a dealer tag that was possibly involved in […]
5 teens arrested for car burglaries: Escambia Co. deputies
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested five people including a 13-year-old over the weekend for car break-ins, according to a Facebook post from the ECSO. Car burglaries were reported on Freedom Lane and Bayshore Drive. According to police, “homeowners were awakened by felons trying to steal what didn’t […]
1 arrested for shooting at car 2 separate times, looking for 1 other: Fort Walton PD
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The Fort Walton Beach Police Department said they arrested a 29-year-old man for chasing “two victims and shooting at them,” at two different locations Tuesday night, but are still looking for another, according to a release from the FWBPD. Samuel Kortez Jones, also known as ‘Tez,’ was arrested and […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile Police: Man Kicks in Door; Shoots Boyfriend of Ex
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We’ve got a second FOX10 News Fugitive Files suspect to share with you. And this guy is also accused of shooting a new boyfriend of his ex-girlfriend. This is 31 year old Kirk Edwards. According to investigators, this past Monday, the 8th, Edwards kicked in the door of his ex-girlfriend’s residence on Dickens Street in Toulminville, then opened fire, hitting the victim. He was rushed to a hospital with a non-life-threatening wound. Edwards disappeared.
WPMI
Williamson High School student arrested for having gun on campus
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — A picture posted online of a student at Williamson High School holding a gun resulted in the arrest of the student on Wednesday. The picture depicts the juvenile pointing the gun at the camera. Mobile Police said the juvenile was charged with a probation violation...
Atmore Advance
Atmore man involved in crash with pedestrian
An Atmore man was involved in a crash that injured a pedestrian in Escambia County, Fla., according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The 22-year-old Atmore man was traveling south on Highway 29 approaching Muscogee Road in the outside lane. According to the FHP, which doesn’t release names, the non motorist...
WEAR
Deputies: Driver found dead with gunshot wound to head following crash in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A driver was found dead with a gunshot wound to the head after a crash Tuesday morning in Escambia County. The Escambia County Sheriff's Office says the victim is a man. A homicide investigation is now underway. Authorities responded to the scene at Santa Fe Circle...
WEAR
Pensacola gun shop business manager facing 129 criminal charges
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The business manager of a Pensacola gun shop is facing 129 criminal charges Thursday night. 57-year-old John Floyd, business manager of Don's Gun Shop in Pensacola, was arrested on a warrant out of Georgia back in March. Floyd is charged with organized fraud, racketeering, petit theft,...
Drivers will survive HWY 85 head-on crash: Florida Highway Patrol
CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — A damage-littered accident on Highway 85 caused major traffic delays Thursday morning South of Crestview. Florida Highway Patrol says a 50-year-old man from Tennessee collided his truck head-on with a 67-year-old Crestview man. FHP said both drivers are at Fort Walton Beach Medical Center for treatment but will be ok. The […]
