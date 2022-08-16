ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atmore, AL

Comments / 0

Related
WEAR

Alabama man charged with capital murder for missing woman's death

BREWTON, Ala. -- The Escambia County Sheriff's Office in Alabama arrested a man for the murder of a reported missing woman in Brewton. William Joseph Everett, 50, of East Brewton, has been charged with capital murder. According to the sheriff's office, they responded to a report of a possible missing...
BREWTON, AL
WKRG News 5

5 arrested following ‘disturbance’ at Foley High School Friday night

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Foley Police Department confirmed five teens were arrested for “disorderly conduct” and one teenager was taken to juvenile detention at Foley High School Friday night. According to FPD Chief Thurston Bullock, there was a “disturbance” at the high school ending with “five students being arrested.” Bullock said two 16-year-olds and […]
FOLEY, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atmore, AL
Crime & Safety
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
Baldwin County, AL
Crime & Safety
State
Tennessee State
City
Atmore, AL
County
Baldwin County, AL
WTOK-TV

Mobile man killed on Hwy. 45 in collision with deer.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Mississippi Highway Patrol Sgt. Jameka Moore confirmed to WTOK that a man riding a motorcycle on Highway 45 North in Marion hit a deer and died around 9:20 P.M. Friday night. 45-year-old Jason Gun of Mobile was pronounced dead on the scene. A female passenger was...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Pensacola woman found with 60 grams of meth, arrested for trafficking: ECSO reports

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — After a traffic stop early Thursday morning, a Pensacola woman was arrested for trafficking methamphetamine, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. Late Wednesday night, an Escambia County Sheriff’s deputy was patrolling the area of Jackson Street when the deputy observed a white Dodge Dakota, bearing an Alabama tag with nonfunctioning […]
PENSACOLA, FL
People

Arrest Made in Fatal Shooting of Alabama TikTok Star's Son

A suspect has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of the son of an Alabama TikTok star. Montgomery County jail records confirm 20-year-old Reuben Gulley is in custody on a single charge of murder. According to WALA-TV, Gulley turned himself in to authorities on Thursday, after he was...
PRICHARD, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alabama State#Attempted Murder#Violent Crime#Dodge Journey#Spe
WEAR

Pensacola man sentenced to 15 years in prison for trafficking meth

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 44-year-old Pensacola man is sentenced to 15 years in state prison after being convicted of trafficking meth. Jason Stewart McGowan was found guilty of Trafficking in Methamphetamine - 14 grams or more, but less than 28 grams. Three years of the 15-year sentence will be...
PENSACOLA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WKRG News 5

5 teens arrested for car burglaries: Escambia Co. deputies

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested five people including a 13-year-old over the weekend for car break-ins, according to a Facebook post from the ECSO. Car burglaries were reported on Freedom Lane and Bayshore Drive. According to police, “homeowners were awakened by felons trying to steal what didn’t […]
WALA-TV FOX10

Mobile Police: Man Kicks in Door; Shoots Boyfriend of Ex

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We’ve got a second FOX10 News Fugitive Files suspect to share with you. And this guy is also accused of shooting a new boyfriend of his ex-girlfriend. This is 31 year old Kirk Edwards. According to investigators, this past Monday, the 8th, Edwards kicked in the door of his ex-girlfriend’s residence on Dickens Street in Toulminville, then opened fire, hitting the victim. He was rushed to a hospital with a non-life-threatening wound. Edwards disappeared.
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

Williamson High School student arrested for having gun on campus

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — A picture posted online of a student at Williamson High School holding a gun resulted in the arrest of the student on Wednesday. The picture depicts the juvenile pointing the gun at the camera. Mobile Police said the juvenile was charged with a probation violation...
MOBILE, AL
Atmore Advance

Atmore man involved in crash with pedestrian

An Atmore man was involved in a crash that injured a pedestrian in Escambia County, Fla., according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The 22-year-old Atmore man was traveling south on Highway 29 approaching Muscogee Road in the outside lane. According to the FHP, which doesn’t release names, the non motorist...
ATMORE, AL
WEAR

Pensacola gun shop business manager facing 129 criminal charges

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The business manager of a Pensacola gun shop is facing 129 criminal charges Thursday night. 57-year-old John Floyd, business manager of Don's Gun Shop in Pensacola, was arrested on a warrant out of Georgia back in March. Floyd is charged with organized fraud, racketeering, petit theft,...
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

Drivers will survive HWY 85 head-on crash: Florida Highway Patrol

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — A damage-littered accident on Highway 85 caused major traffic delays Thursday morning South of Crestview. Florida Highway Patrol says a 50-year-old man from Tennessee collided his truck head-on with a 67-year-old Crestview man. FHP said both drivers are at Fort Walton Beach Medical Center for treatment but will be ok. The […]
CRESTVIEW, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy