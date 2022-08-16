ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Corrections and clarifications

By Corrections and clarifications column editor
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago

An article (Rising prices, 11 August, p4) said that the government’s energy bills support scheme “provides a £400 discount on bills in October for every household”. In fact, the £400 will be spread over six months beginning in October.

Homophone corner: “Even if staff don’t resign, while they are unhappy they will be less able to provide a good service or diffuse heated situations…” (‘People are on edge’, 4 August, G2, p6).

Other recently amended articles include:

Tavistock gender identity clinic is closing: what happens next?

Editorial complaints and correction requests can be sent to: guardian.readers@theguardian.com.

You can also write to: Readers’ editor, Kings Place, 90 York Way, London N1 9GU, or leave a voicemail on +44 (0) 20 3353 4736.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#G2#Kings Place
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
The Guardian

Was J Cole’s move from hip-hop to pro basketball a mere marketing stunt?

The Scarborough Shooting Stars came within a single basket of winning the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) title on Sunday, losing to the Hamilton Honey Badgers by just two points after a run of 17 unanswered in the fourth quarter. Despite their heartbreaking loss, Scarborough’s season should still be considered a success – the team made it to the championship game in their first year in the league, and the high-scoring duo of Jalen Harris and Kassius Robertson are a dynamic backcourt around which to build. Harris even once scored 31 points against the Luka Doncic-led Dallas Mavericks. Yet, despite his NBA pedigree, Harris is not even the most well-known guard on his team. That distinction falls to Grammy-winning rap artist J Cole. Or, more accurately in this context, 6ft 3in Shooting Stars guard Jermaine Cole.
NBA
The Guardian

The Guardian

408K+
Followers
94K+
Post
182M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy