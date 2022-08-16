Corrections and clarifications

An article (Rising prices, 11 August, p4) said that the government’s energy bills support scheme “provides a £400 discount on bills in October for every household”. In fact, the £400 will be spread over six months beginning in October.

Homophone corner: “Even if staff don’t resign, while they are unhappy they will be less able to provide a good service or diffuse heated situations…” (‘People are on edge’, 4 August, G2, p6).

Other recently amended articles include:

Tavistock gender identity clinic is closing: what happens next?

Editorial complaints and correction requests can be sent to: guardian.readers@theguardian.com.

You can also write to: Readers’ editor, Kings Place, 90 York Way, London N1 9GU, or leave a voicemail on +44 (0) 20 3353 4736.