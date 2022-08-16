Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
KATU.com
Police identify motorcycle operator who died in SE Portland last weekend
PORTLAND, Ore. — We now know the name of the motorcycle operator who was killed last week in Pleasant Valley. PAST COVERAGE | Deadly motorcycle crash in Southeast Portland. Police say Ruth K. Ott, 41 of Portland was killed when the motorcycle she was operating collided with a 2008 Toyota Matrix.
KATU.com
Man dies in Salem park after being hit by vehicle Saturday morning, driver questioned
SALEM, Ore. — Salem Police say a man was hit and killed in a parking Saturday morning, August 20. Police say they were called to Woodmansee Park at 9:15 a.m. when a man in the parking lot area was struck by a woman driving a vehicle. The man died...
26-Year-Old Conner Harvey Killed In A Motorcycle Accident In Vancouver (Vancouver, WA)
According to the Washington State Patrol, a motorcyclist died after hitting two vehicles in Vancouver on Wednesday morning. The officials reported that the motorcycle crash occurred on State Route 14 near 164th Avenue at about 5:43 p.m. The incident unfurled after the 26-year-old Conner Harvey of Washougal was travelling east...
Motorcyclist dies after striking truck, car in Vancouver
A motorcyclist died after striking two vehicles in Vancouver on Wednesday evening, according to the Washington State Patrol.
KXL
Vancouver Man Dies In Roll-over Crash, Speeding Suspected
VANCOUVER, Wash. — Tragedy hit a Vancouver family on Tuesday night when a man died in a crash. The Clark County Sheriff’s Office says 23-year-old Cody Allen was likely speeding when he hit a utility pole, rolled over and hit a house on Northeast 99th Street near 25th Avenue just after 5:15pm.
KATU.com
Clackamas deputies seek info on man they call serial purse snatcher
Clackamas County sheriff’s deputies are searching for victims of a man they’re calling a serial purse snatcher. They arrested 40-year-old Darren Goff of Eagle Creek on Monday. Deputies said they’re aware of at least 40 victims and believe there could be even more. They said Goff targeted...
KATU.com
FOUND! Washington County Sheriff's Office has located Holly Marie Clarke
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. — UPDATE | The Washington County Sheriff's Office says Holly Clarke has been located and she is safe. Original Story | Law enforcement is asking for your help to locate a missing Washington County woman. 41-year-old Holly Marie Clarke was reported missing by her family on...
Southeast Portland shooting shuts down traffic, leaves one dead
Authorities are investigating after a shooting in Southeast Portland Wednesday night left one person dead, the Portland Police Bureau said.
PPB recovers stolen pickup with 6-month-old puppy inside
PPB is requesting public assistance in finding a dog and the stolen pickup truck she was in.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Names released in deadly crash involving stolen vehicle
WASCO COUNTY – (Press Release issued by Oregon State Police) The names of the occupants involved in the August 10, 2022 crash are:. Elijah Wilson, age 23, from Salem (Driver) Tabitha Scott, age 24, from Newberg (Passenger) ###. Previous Release:. On August 10, 2022, at about 6:30 PM, Oregon...
VIDEO: Car struck after man appears to hurl rock at traffic on I-5 bridge
A man has a word of warning for others after he says his dashcam video shows someone throwing a rock at his car while he was driving over the I-5 bridge into Portland.
kptv.com
1 dead after Marion County truck crash
MARION COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) – Deputies say one is dead in northern Marion County after two trucks collided on Tuesday morning. The MCSO says emergency responders were dispatched just after 6:45 a.m. to the crash on Ehlen Road NE, east of Butteville Road NE near Donald, Oregon after a white 1999 Ford F-150, and a gray 2017 Ford F-350 had collided.
KXL
Teen Driver Dies In Crash On Interstate 5 Near Aurora
AURORA, Ore. — Two vehicles collided on Interstate 5 southbound near milepost 277 on Monday afternoon, taking the life of a driver and injuring a passenger. Oregon State Police say 18-year-old Jacob Hernandez-Arellano of Salem died after his vehicle was hit by a semi truck and trailer while changing lanes around 2:40pm.
Forest Grove Police Log: Huge snake disrupts traffic
The Forest Grove Police Department details calls for service from July 29-Aug. 4, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Friday, July 29 Police were called to resolve a dispute between a homeowner and a door-to-door salesman, reportedly over the overzealous manner in which the salesman spoke to the homeowner's wife. Officers determined nothing criminal had occurred, but suggested the salesman consider scaling back his pitch when customers express...
kptv.com
Caught on Camera: Attempted arson targets home of elderly Portlanders
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A Portland couple says they have been harassed by a group of people for the last few weeks, but that it escalated early Monday morning when individuals tried to light one of their parent’s homes on fire. “We just want some help,” said Mackie Duong....
Scappoose Police Log: Boyfriend arrested for broomstick assault
The Scappoose Police Department responds to calls for service from July 21-31, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Thursday, July 21 Police assisted an outside agency in the 33000 block of East Columbia Avenue. Friday, July 22 Police were dispatched to a non-injury accident in the 34000 block of Northeast Heron Meadows Way. It was reported that the driver hit a parked vehicle, causing damage to the rear...
oregontoday.net
Fatal Crash I-5, Marion Co., Aug. 17
On Monday August 15, 2022, at about 2:40 PM, Oregon State Police (OSP) Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 5 SB near milepost 277. Preliminary investigation revealed that a Honda Civic, operated by Jacob Hernandez-Arellano, age (18), of Salem, was driving southbound and made a lane change from the left lane to the middle lane into the path of a 2015 Freightliner semi-truck with trailer, operated by Jasvir Singh, age (52), of Yuba City, California. The vehicles crashed and came to rest a short distance away in the right lane and shoulder. Hernandez-Arellano was pronounced deceased at the scene by emergency personnel. A juvenile passenger in the Honda Civic received non-life threatening injuries and was transported to the Salem Memorial Hospital. Singh was not injured. Southbound Interstate 5 was closed for about 2 ½ hours. OSP was assisted by Life Flight, Aurora Fire, Metro West Ambulance, Falck Ambulance, TVFR, Woodburn Fire, and ODOT.
Woman falls to her death while hiking at Multnomah Falls
Reports say a woman fell to her death at Multnomah Falls Friday afternoon.
Newberg woman killed in crash
Tabitha Scott a passenger in the fatal crash Aug. 10 in Wasco County, west of AntelopeA Newberg woman was killed last week in a single-vehicle crash in Wasco County. According to a release from the Oregon State Police, 24-year-old Tabitha Scott was a passenger in a vehicle piloted by 23-year-old Salem resident Elijah Wilson on Aug. 10 on a stretch of Highway 293 about eight miles west of the town of Antelope. "(A) preliminary investigation revealed a Chevrolet Cobalt … was southbound and for unknown reasons left the roadway, going down an embankment where it crashed into a tree," the...
KATU.com
Portland man found dead along Highway 30 near Astoria, Oregon State Police asks for info
ASTORIA, Ore. — Oregon State Police investigators are asking for help after a Portland man was found dead early Saturday morning along Highway 30 in Clatsop County. Troopers were called out about 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, August 13 after a man, identified as 32-year-old Kevin Lilly of Portland, was found dead on Highway 30 near milepost 89, which is east of Astoria.
