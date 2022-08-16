ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vancouver, WA

KATU.com

Police identify motorcycle operator who died in SE Portland last weekend

PORTLAND, Ore. — We now know the name of the motorcycle operator who was killed last week in Pleasant Valley. PAST COVERAGE | Deadly motorcycle crash in Southeast Portland. Police say Ruth K. Ott, 41 of Portland was killed when the motorcycle she was operating collided with a 2008 Toyota Matrix.
PORTLAND, OR
KXL

Vancouver Man Dies In Roll-over Crash, Speeding Suspected

VANCOUVER, Wash. — Tragedy hit a Vancouver family on Tuesday night when a man died in a crash. The Clark County Sheriff’s Office says 23-year-old Cody Allen was likely speeding when he hit a utility pole, rolled over and hit a house on Northeast 99th Street near 25th Avenue just after 5:15pm.
elkhornmediagroup.com

Names released in deadly crash involving stolen vehicle

WASCO COUNTY – (Press Release issued by Oregon State Police) The names of the occupants involved in the August 10, 2022 crash are:. Elijah Wilson, age 23, from Salem (Driver) Tabitha Scott, age 24, from Newberg (Passenger) ###. Previous Release:. On August 10, 2022, at about 6:30 PM, Oregon...
kptv.com

1 dead after Marion County truck crash

MARION COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) – Deputies say one is dead in northern Marion County after two trucks collided on Tuesday morning. The MCSO says emergency responders were dispatched just after 6:45 a.m. to the crash on Ehlen Road NE, east of Butteville Road NE near Donald, Oregon after a white 1999 Ford F-150, and a gray 2017 Ford F-350 had collided.
KXL

Teen Driver Dies In Crash On Interstate 5 Near Aurora

AURORA, Ore. — Two vehicles collided on Interstate 5 southbound near milepost 277 on Monday afternoon, taking the life of a driver and injuring a passenger. Oregon State Police say 18-year-old Jacob Hernandez-Arellano of Salem died after his vehicle was hit by a semi truck and trailer while changing lanes around 2:40pm.
Forest Grove News Times

Forest Grove Police Log: Huge snake disrupts traffic

The Forest Grove Police Department details calls for service from July 29-Aug. 4, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Friday, July 29 Police were called to resolve a dispute between a homeowner and a door-to-door salesman, reportedly over the overzealous manner in which the salesman spoke to the homeowner's wife. Officers determined nothing criminal had occurred, but suggested the salesman consider scaling back his pitch when customers express...
Columbia County Spotlight

Scappoose Police Log: Boyfriend arrested for broomstick assault

The Scappoose Police Department responds to calls for service from July 21-31, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Thursday, July 21 Police assisted an outside agency in the 33000 block of East Columbia Avenue. Friday, July 22 Police were dispatched to a non-injury accident in the 34000 block of Northeast Heron Meadows Way. It was reported that the driver hit a parked vehicle, causing damage to the rear...
oregontoday.net

Fatal Crash I-5, Marion Co., Aug. 17

On Monday August 15, 2022, at about 2:40 PM, Oregon State Police (OSP) Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 5 SB near milepost 277. Preliminary investigation revealed that a Honda Civic, operated by Jacob Hernandez-Arellano, age (18), of Salem, was driving southbound and made a lane change from the left lane to the middle lane into the path of a 2015 Freightliner semi-truck with trailer, operated by Jasvir Singh, age (52), of Yuba City, California. The vehicles crashed and came to rest a short distance away in the right lane and shoulder. Hernandez-Arellano was pronounced deceased at the scene by emergency personnel. A juvenile passenger in the Honda Civic received non-life threatening injuries and was transported to the Salem Memorial Hospital. Singh was not injured. Southbound Interstate 5 was closed for about 2 ½ hours. OSP was assisted by Life Flight, Aurora Fire, Metro West Ambulance, Falck Ambulance, TVFR, Woodburn Fire, and ODOT.
The Newberg Graphic

Newberg woman killed in crash

Tabitha Scott a passenger in the fatal crash Aug. 10 in Wasco County, west of AntelopeA Newberg woman was killed last week in a single-vehicle crash in Wasco County. According to a release from the Oregon State Police, 24-year-old Tabitha Scott was a passenger in a vehicle piloted by 23-year-old Salem resident Elijah Wilson on Aug. 10 on a stretch of Highway 293 about eight miles west of the town of Antelope. "(A) preliminary investigation revealed a Chevrolet Cobalt … was southbound and for unknown reasons left the roadway, going down an embankment where it crashed into a tree," the...
KATU.com

Portland man found dead along Highway 30 near Astoria, Oregon State Police asks for info

ASTORIA, Ore. — Oregon State Police investigators are asking for help after a Portland man was found dead early Saturday morning along Highway 30 in Clatsop County. Troopers were called out about 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, August 13 after a man, identified as 32-year-old Kevin Lilly of Portland, was found dead on Highway 30 near milepost 89, which is east of Astoria.
PORTLAND, OR

