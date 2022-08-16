Read full article on original website
Charlestown Old Home Days
CHARLESTOWN, N.H. – For the first time since 2015, Charlestown will be hosting their Old Home Days on Friday, Aug. 19, Saturday, Aug. 20, and Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022. There are a wide host of activities and events planned, including fireworks, a fishing derby, a parade, food vendors, live music, carriage tours, and historical open houses. The festival will begin Friday afternoon and run until Sunday night.
Springfield OLLI announces fall programs
SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI) is pleased to announce its Fall 2022 Programs. There will be exciting programs on history, art, music, science, and the upcoming elections. Sponsored by the University of Vermont, OLLI is run by local volunteer members and is geared mainly towards seniors who are 50 years of age and over who enjoy learning for the fun of it. Anyone who would be interested in this type of program, regardless of their age, is welcome.
The Best of Vermont Summer Festival
LUDLOW, Vt. – The Okemo Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce will host the second annual Best of Vermont Summer Festival on Saturday, Aug. 20, and Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, in Ludlow, Vt. at Okemo Field on Route 103. This year, the festival will include hot air balloons, a home...
Springfield Apple Festival calls for vendors
SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Springfield Regional Chamber of Commerce’s Vermont Apple Festival and Craft Show is returning on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. This will be the Festival’s 38th year. There is still room available for craft and food vendors. Information and applications are available at www.springfieldvt.com, or by...
Fletcher Farm School September classes
LUDLOW, Vt. – The Fletcher Farm School for the Arts and Crafts in Ludlow, Vt. is offering the following classes throughout the rest of August and September:. Sept. 17–18 – Silver Fabrication for Young Artists with Debi Orton – Reg. deadline Sept. 7: Young people love jewelry, and enjoy learning to make it. In this class, we will cover how to make chains, clasps, rings, how to solder silver, and how to set small semi-precious stones. There is plenty of opportunity for individual creative expression and questions. Young artists will leave this class with finished pieces for themselves or to give away as gifts.
Lois Schram Osnow joins Neighborhood Connections
LONDONDERRY, Vt. – Lois Schram Osnow, LCSW, joined Neighborhood Connections in June 2022. She is a licensed clinical social worker recently relocated from Long Beach, N.Y. Prior to moving to Vermont, she was co-founder and owner of LS Gerontology Seminars, founded in 2002, where she instituted culture change projects in more than 25 long term care facilities in addition to providing training to more than 75 long term care facilities in the tri-state area.
The Vermont Journal and The Shopper drop locations
REGION – Due to unfortunate circumstances, The Vermont Journal and The Shopper has made a few changes to its coverage area and mailed circulation. The decision to cut certain towns out of our weekly circulation was not made lightly, and we are doing everything possible to continue serving those areas in what ways we can. As such, anyone no longer receiving a mailed edition can still pick up a copy of our newspaper at any one of the following locations:
Magic hosts “Magic Mile for Cancer”
LONDONDERRY, Vt. – The Dana Farber Cancer Institute will present a “Magic Mile for Cancer” on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at 10:30 a.m., at Magic Mountain in Londonderry, Vt. The “Magic Mile” will be broken down into three categories: A run, for those who would like to run for a competitive time; A walk, for those who would like to hike at a casual pace and enjoy the scenery; and a “Kid’s Mile,” for those age 12 and under. The registration deadline to participate is Friday, Sept. 16, 2022 at 4 p.m., online at www.runreg.com/magic-mile-for-cancer.
Gypsy Reel to play in Weston
WESTON, Vt. – The Weston Community Association is proud and happy to announce that Gypsy Reel, the wonderful “Celtic Band That Rocks,” will be back for their annual Labor Day concert in the bandstand on Weston’s Green on Monday, Sept. 5 at 4 p.m. Gypsy Reel have been performing their unique blend of Celtic tunes and tradition and original songs all over the world for forty years now, and have made a tradition of heralding the end of summer in this iconic location.
SOTH adds flutist and harpist to concert series
WESTON, Vt. – The Sundays On The Hill Concert Series will host flutist Anne Janson and harpist Rebecca Kauffman on Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 at 4 p.m. at the Church on the Hill, or, Community Church, in Weston, Vt. Children 12 and under may attend at no charge. Please...
Chester Rotary awards graduating seniors
CHESTER, Vt. – The Rotary Club of Chester, Vt. has awarded six scholarships to graduating seniors at Green Mountain Union High School. This includes the Ladd Scholarship, a four year scholarship of $1,000 per year in memory of Andrew and Heidi Ladd of Chester, both of whom died too young, Andrew in 2008 and Heidi in 2014. Andrew was an active and enthusiastic Rotarian for many years. His wife, Heidi, was a beloved member of the community and hosted many Rotary events at the Ladds’ home.
