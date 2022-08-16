ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay County, FL

Search warrant in corruption case is sealed after firestorm

By S. Brady Calhoun
WMBB
WMBB
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IN4JQ_0hJYHjaL00

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A controversial search warrant affidavit in an ongoing corruption case involving local elected officials is no longer available on the federal court’s website.

It has been sealed again.

The one-year-old application for a search warrant was filed by FBI Agent Lawrence Borghini as examined corruption following Hurricane Michael.

Document details alleged GAC corruption

Federal prosecutors previously indicted former Lynn Haven Mayor Margo Anderson, James Finch, the owner of Phoenix Construction, and others in the case. However, federal authorities were also investigating Derwin White, the co-owner of GAC.

White died on July 31, 2021. Borghini submitted this document three days later requesting a federal search of GAC’s offices. Two days after that the FBI raided GAC.

Bay County says they stopped $7 million in Hurricane Michael overbilling

GAC, which has since been sold, was also owned by former Florida House Speaker Allan Bense.

The document became available to the public and was published by several media outlets, including News 13, last week. Once it became public Superintendent Bill Husfelt, State Senator George Gainer, and other officials responded to the accusations.

Bay District superintendent responds to federal documents

Husfelt and Gainer both denied that GAC had done any work for them for free. Bense has been unavailable for comment. Bay County officials said they had caught $7 million in mistaken or fraudulent overbilling during the debris removal phase of Hurricane Michael.

The FBI and federal prosecutors declined to comment on the case. A search of federal court records shows that the case has once again been sealed and it remains unclear when or if anyone will face charges in the investigation.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to mypanhandle.com.

Comments / 1

Related
WJHG-TV

Documents detailing FBI Investigation in alleged public corruption resealed

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - FBI documents detailing an investigation into alleged public corruption are now resealed, about a week after being made visible to the public. Multiple media outlets published those documents, including WJHG. In the 45 page affidavit written by FBI Special Agent Lawrence Borghini, details were revealed...
BAY COUNTY, FL
jacksoncountytimes.net

JAIL Report for August 18, 2022

Bradley Miller, 58, Sneads, Florida: Driving under the influence, refusal to submit to blood alcohol level test: Sneads Police Department. Delvin Hill, 43, Marianna, Florida: Violation of state probation: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Joshua Andrews, 29, Monticello, Florida: Grand theft, criminal mischief over $1,000, trespassing on property other than...
SNEADS, FL
wtvy.com

Fugitive apprehended in Geneva County

GENEVA, Ala. (WTVY) - A fugitive was arrested August 11 after leading law enforcement on a manhunt through Geneva County. On August 10 at 3:15 p.m. Alabama State Trooper Jere Jenson stopped a vehicle on Highway 52 east for an expired tag that resulted in the driver fleeing the scene on foot and causing law enforcement to conduct a manhunt across the county.
GENEVA, AL
WJHG-TV

Two arrested for meth trafficking in Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Two people were arrested in a busy Panama City shopping center parking lot for trafficking meth. Panama City Police say the suspects were parked near the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and 23rd St. when officers found 300 grams of meth in the car.
PANAMA CITY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Bay County, FL
City
Panama City, FL
Local
Florida Government
Bay County, FL
Government
jacksoncountytimes.net

1st APPEARANCE for August 19, 2022

Bradley Miller: Driving under the influence and refusal to submit to a blood alcohol level test – $10,000 bond, violation of state probation- no bond, hold for 10 days. Delvin Hill: Violation of state probation- no bond, arraigned. Joshua Andrews: Grand theft, criminal mischief over $1,000, trespassing on property...
HOLMES COUNTY, FL
niceville.com

Alleged chase, gunfire land Fort Walton Beach man in jail

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. — A Fort Walton Beach man allegedly chased a vehicle and shot at it in two different locations in the city during the chase, the Fort Walton Beach Police Department said in a press release. According to the Fort Walton Beach Police Department (FWBPD), Samuel...
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
WMBB

Judge restores conspiracy charge against Lynn Haven defendants

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — A federal judge has reinstated one of the most serious charges against two Lynn Haven corruption defendants.  Judge Mark Walker threw out a conspiracy count against former Lynn Haven mayor Margo Anderson and James Finch, the owner of Phoenix Construction about two months ago. Several others, including the former city manager, […]
LYNN HAVEN, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Allan Bense
WJHG-TV

Mexico Beach post office shutters after 20+ years

MEXICO BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Mexico Beach residents will have a harder time picking up mail. The town’s only post office shut down today after being open for more than 20 years. “Seeing an institution such as this that’s been here for so long go leaves an empty feeling,” said...
MEXICO BEACH, FL
WMBB

Local man facing death penalty speaks from jail

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Panama City man facing the death penalty is once again proclaiming his innocence. Michael Hunt is accused of shooting three people and killing a fourth at an Allen Avenue home in April of 2019. Hunt said he now has documentation of conversations between police and witnesses. He claimed all […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Corruption#Fbi Agent#Hurricane Michael#Firestorm#Fbi#Gac#Phoenix Construction#Florida House#State
WJHG-TV

Opening arguments begin for Genene Hall trial in Jackson Co.

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The first official day of the trial of Genene Hall, a former Jackson County Tax Collectors Office employee, took place Tuesday. Hall is being charged with Grand Theft over $100,000, one count of Scheme to Defraud and 125 counts of Forgery. Both the State Attorney,...
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Charges coming for teens who threw party in Florida mansion

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — In June, people all over the country were astounded by a video of a house party in a South Walton County mansion. Two months later and no one’s been arrested. Walton County sheriff’s investigators said they’re looking for the party organizers. None of the teens lived at the $8 million […]
WALTON COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Andre Bivins sentenced to life in prison

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Bay County man convicted of murder will spend the rest of his life in prison. A judge sentenced Andre Bivins Monday after Bivins was convicted of first-degree murder in June. Bivins also received a 15-year sentence for attempted robbery. Bivins was part of a group of five people who […]
WEAR

Colorado man charged with robbing Fort Walton Beach gas station

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office arrested a man responsible for robbing a Fort Walton Beach convenient store Tuesday. Ryan Cardwell-Belshe, 38, of Colorado Springs, is charged with robbery without a weapon. Investigators say Cardwell-Belshe had given a clerk working at the AOC Food Mart on Racetrack...
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WKRG News 5

Fort Walton Beach to relight eternal flame

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Residents and visitors are invited to witness Fort Walton Beach’s eternal flame honoring US Veterans’ return to life on Aug. 23. The torch at the front of Fort Walton Beach City Hall went dark a few years ago due to a mechanical failure in the structure. Okaloosa Gas offered […]
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
WJHG-TV

Sheriff’s office investigating apparent drowning in Destin

DESTIN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an apparent drowning after a woman was spotted floating in the water near the Marler Bridge in Destin around 12:15 Wednesday afternoon, according to a Facebook post by OCSO. Deputies said boaters pulled the woman up on their...
DESTIN, FL
niceville.com

Traffic stop leads to arrest of DeFuniak Springs man

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. — A convicted felon suspected in a reported theft is facing several charges after the Walton County Sheriff’s Office said it found him in possession of narcotics. According to a report by the Walton County Sheriff’s Office, on August 13, a WCSO deputy conducted a...
DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, FL
WMBB

WMBB

13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Panama City News & Weather | mypanhandle.com

 https://www.mypanhandle.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy