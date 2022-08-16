Read full article on original website
Police search for 3 persons of interest in fatal shooting
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Rapid City have identified three persons of interest in a fatal shooting. 17-year-old Robert Yellow Bird of Sioux Falls is the first person of interest identified by police. Yellow Bird is also wanted for questioning about a separate shooting that occurred on August 17.
Officer-involved shooting justified, DCI, AG says
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls Special Weapons and Tactic (SWAT) team member was justified in using lethal force in the July 3 shooting that killed a Sioux Falls man, the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation and the Attorney General said Friday. Glenn Nisich, 57, was wanted...
Man arrested after drawing gun during argument
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls man is behind bars Thursday after firing a gun inside an apartment last night. 33-year-old Brian Jones is charged with aggravated assault after a fight last night in which he shot at another man. After an argument, Police say Jones pulled...
Wanted teen; motorcycle pursuit; Wessington Springs man sentenced
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Thursday, August 18. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Rapid City Police are looking for a teenager from Sioux Falls in connection with a Wednesday morning shooting. A Wessington Springs...
UPDATE: One killed in Sioux Falls shooting
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — One person has died in a weekend shooing in Sioux Falls. According to the Sioux Falls Police Department, officers responded to a report of a subject that had been shot around 2 a.m. Saturday near the intersection of 26th Street and Bahnson Avenue in eastern Sioux Falls.
MCSO: 2 men found dead at camper near Buffalo Ridge
MINNEHAHA COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office says two men were found dead in a pasture near Buffalo Ridge Thursday. Capt. Josh Phillips with the sheriff’s office says deputies were called to the area around 11:47 a.m. Thursday morning after someone called for a check of well-being.
Authorities investigating incident near Buffalo Ridge
MINNEHAHA COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — We’re following a developing story, the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s office told KELOLAND News, that it’s investigating an active crime scene. It’s near Buffalo Ridge and was reported around noon today. If you’re not familiar with where that is, Buffalo Ridge is...
Motorcyclist cited for reckless driving after crashing into semi
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A motorcyclist was sent to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries after crashing into a semi-truck Thursday. Sioux Falls Police say the semi was turning onto the I-229 on-ramp when the motorcycle hit the passenger side of the truck. “We had several witnesses that...
Motorcyclist caught going 114 mph leads deputies on chase
LINCOLN COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — A Harrisburg man is facing a list of charges after a high-speed pursuit Wednesday morning. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says it happened just before 9 a.m. on Highway 115 south of Harrisburg. Deputies tried to stop a motorcycle going 114 mph in a 65 mph zone.
Aunt wants closure in niece’s undetermined death
PINE RIDGE RESERVATION, S.D. (KELO) – It’s common for an Indigenous Person to die on the reservation and leave many questions for family members, but it also happens in South Dakota’s cities as well. “She lived in Sioux Falls, she decided to move away from the reservation,...
7 storage units in Sioux Falls burglarized
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls police are investigating after seven storage units were broken into. The storage units are located on the city’s northwest side, just south of Benson Road and Career Avenue. The burglary was reported on Wednesday, but police don’t know when the break-ins...
National Fentanyl Prevention Day to be recognized Sunday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This Sunday, the Drug Enforcement Administration will recognize National Fentanyl Prevention Day. Fentanyl is about 50 times more potent than heroin and 100 times more potent than morphine. Only two milligrams is a potentially lethal dose. An estimated 107 thousand people in the US...
Buffalo Ridge investigation; victim speaks out; Football Friday returns
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, August 19. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. A Dell Rapids woman is telling her story of sexual abuse in hopes of shining a light on her abuser. We...
Final Hydrant Block Party held Thursday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — One Sioux Falls neighborhood is not letting the summer season end without a good party. The city of Sioux Falls held its final Hydrant Block Party of the summer. Family members of all ages took part in the fun. Several city departments helped put...
Sioux Falls Pride calls Catholic School System policies ‘harmful’
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Sioux Falls Pride, an advocacy group for LGBTQIA+, says new human sexuality policies adopted by the Catholic Diocese of Sioux Falls are “harmful” and “hostile.”. In a news release issued Friday, Sioux Falls Pride says “these rules are set up in...
KELOLAND On The Go Saturday, August 20
Sioux Falls (S.D.) — It’s Saturday, August 13. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Riverfest returns to downtown Sioux Falls, but at a new location. The missing and murdered indigenous persons epidemic in South Dakota keeps...
Retired teacher concerned about social studies standards
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A longtime South Dakota social studies teacher, who’s now retired, is raising concerns over the new social studies content standards proposed by the South Dakota Board of Education. Becky Kelley, who taught for 38 years, says the proposal places too much emphasis on...
Will United Childcare and Preschool be the tip of the sword?
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — For more than five decades, United Childcare and Preschool has provided care for children in the Sioux Falls community. On September 30, that care will stop and sixty children are searching for new child care and preschool options. In a news release announcing the closing, United Childcare and Preschool board president Jim Gray cited difficulties finding professional staff at a cost the organization could afford.
Smith: ‘Teachers need to teach’
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Before the South Dakota Department of Education released its new draft of social standards, Jamie Smith already had concerns. The Democratic nominee for governor and former teacher himself told KELOLAND News the day after the draft of the new standards were released that he didn’t feel South Dakota teachers were being respected.
Sunday Boredom Busters: August 21st
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Children can receive free back-to-school haircuts at the Sioux Falls Coliseum. Kidz Cutz features professional stylists cutting hair from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wilde Prairie Winery near Brandon, SD is hosting Sunday in the Vineyard. Enjoy an afternoon of wine, beer and music...
