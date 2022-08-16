The Warren County Republican Central Committee will host a pork chop fry this Sunday, August 21st at the Monmouth American Legion, shares Chairman Cory Burgland:. “It’s a pork chop fry for the Warren County Republicans. It will be held at the American Legion from 11 am to 1 pm. We have some scheduled speakers, Esther Joy King, candidate for Congress, Mike Thoms, candidate for State Senate, and Dan Swanson State Representative.”

