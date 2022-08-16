Read full article on original website
Helen Marie (Hall) Eagle
Helen Marie (Hall) Eagle, age 71 of Galesburg, died peacefully in her home on Sunday, August 14, 2022 around noon. She was born on November 27, 1950 in Galesburg, the daughter of Clifton D. and Elsie M. (Wells) Hall. She attended Gilson Grade School, then Knoxville High School and then attended and graduated from Carl Sandburg College as an LPN.
Monmouth College Class of 2026 Walkout
Monmouth-area businesses, don’t miss your opportunity to interact with nearly 325 students and meet the incoming class of 2026.
OSF Wound Clinic Serving Monmouth and Surrounding Communities
**photo courtesy of the OSF HealthCare Holy Family Facebook page. Last month the OSF Wound Care Clinic opened on the Holy Family Medical Center campus in Monmouth, offering advanced wound care services to those with chronic, non-healing wounds. Business Development Specialist Teale Witherell says no referral is needed to seek care from the clinic providers:
Warren County Republican Central Committee Pork Chop Fry This Sunday
The Warren County Republican Central Committee will host a pork chop fry this Sunday, August 21st at the Monmouth American Legion, shares Chairman Cory Burgland:. “It’s a pork chop fry for the Warren County Republicans. It will be held at the American Legion from 11 am to 1 pm. We have some scheduled speakers, Esther Joy King, candidate for Congress, Mike Thoms, candidate for State Senate, and Dan Swanson State Representative.”
