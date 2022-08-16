Read full article on original website
Related
Johnson City Press
Who's the Fairest of the Fair?
On the evening of the Appalachian Fair’s opening night Monday, 14 young women from the area will compete to be crowned Fairest of the Fair for 2022. Contestants in the pageant, which is an 84-year-old tradition at Washington County’s annual fair, will be judged by a panel based on their beauty, poise and personality.
Johnson City Press
Sullivan Commission rejects pay-to-stay proposal
BLOUNTVILLE — Pay-to-stay won't be coming to inmates in the Sullivan County Jail. At least not for now. The Sullivan County Commission rejected a proposal to request that county judiciary invoke a $35-per-day room-and-board charge to inmates in the jail. As amended, it would only have applied to inmates once they were convicted and sentenced.
Johnson City Press
Watch now: Sullivan school board tweaks director qualifications, reviews auction, discusses spending COVID money
BLOUNTVILLE — The Sullivan County school board got a sneak peak at what the online auction of the former Colonial Heights Middle School will look like next month. It also voted to tweak qualification requirements for the next director of schools. In addition, the board had a more then...
Johnson City Press
D.R. Horton, Sync Space announce $100,000 commitment to construction trades technology
GRAY — Homebuilder D.R. Horton and the Sync Space Entrepreneur Center are investing $50,000 each to create a workforce construction trades program for Northeast Tennessee. D.R. Horton's East Tennessee Division Thursday announced regional partnerships with Sync Space Entrepreneur Center and other organizations to create the program.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Johnson City Press
Hawkins County BOE tables several motions
ROGERSVILLE — The Hawkins County Board of Education voted to table several motions regarding issues like staffing stipends, raises and new hires at its latest meeting. At its meeting on Aug. 11, the BOE voted to table four motions.
Johnson City Press
Today In Johnson City History: Aug. 20
Aug. 20, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Knoxville Sentinel informed readers that “The first fair in East Tennessee is being held at Austin’s Springs and is pornounced (sic) a success.”. Readers also learned that “Horace Miller, of Johnson City, has received an appointment from...
Johnson City Press
Bert St 4
Kayla Hackney is a reporter covering Unicoi County for the Johnson City Press. A Southwest Virginia native, Kayla is an avid reader and coffee mug collector.
Johnson City Press
Kingsport officials look toward future with unprecedented economy
Kingsport city officials said Wednesday they have a plan of action in place if the U.S. economy takes a downturn as slowing grows in goods and inflation has hit for several months in a row. But spending on services is still steady and jobs are still in high demand in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Johnson City Press
Inspection: Flag officers tour Wise free clinic
WISE – An admiral and general visited the Wise County Fairgrounds Friday to encourage soldiers, sailors and airmen helping run a free clinic for area residents. Army Major General Joe Robinson and Rear Admiral Mary Riggs visited the Innovative Readiness Training Clinic, a partnership between U.S. military medical units and Wise-based The Health Wagon to provide free medical, dental and vision care for Southwest Virginia and surrounding area residents.
Johnson City Press
Purchase of equipment for former Sullivan North High added to school board called meeting agenda
KINGSPORT — The Kingsport City Schools Board of Education will hold a called meeting with an amended agenda involving the former Sullivan North High School 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022 in the Tennessee Room at the KCS Administrative Support Center, 400 Clinchfield Street, third floor, downtown Kingsport. The...
Johnson City Press
Johnson City looks to close jail
Johnson City may decide to close its detention center tonight, citing staffing shortages, increased expenses and decreasing revenue. City commissioners heard an update on the facility during an afternoon work session on Thursday and agreed that closing the facility was in the city’s best interest. The jail, a minimum security facility that’s been in operation since the 1970s, is home to about three dozen women who are in state custody.
Johnson City Press
Areas around, but not inside, Van Huss dome in use again at Dobyns-Bennett
KINGSPORT — Dobyns-Bennett High School has resumed using areas around the Buck Van Huss Dome but not the arena underneath the dome. Next Tuesday, Aug 23, the Board of Education is to have a called meeting to address matters related to arrangements since the D-B basketball court and volleyball area under the dome is off limits for use, although Assistant Superintendent of Administration Andy True said Wednesday that the school system has resumed using areas surrounding the dome, including the auxiliary gym, swimming pool and classrooms.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Johnson City Press
Jonesborough business owner DW Cooper to face off against Causey, Wolfe in BMA election
David DW Cooper, owner of East Tennessee Hemp Co., filed his paperwork to run for election to Jonesborough’s Board of Mayor and Aldermen, setting up a three-person race for the board’s two open seats. Cooper will face a stiff challenge to get elected, as he’ll need to topple...
Johnson City Press
Keep Carter County Beautiful seeks volunteers for Milligan Highway cleanup
ELIZABETHTON — The Keep Carter County Beautiful anti-litter organization is seeking volunteers to help with its cleanup of its adopted highway (Milligan Highway), scheduled for Saturday, Aug 27. The group will be picking up trash along the highway from U.S. Highway 321 to Okolona Road. The workers will meet...
Johnson City Press
Tri-Cities Airport aims for stakeholder group take off
BLOUNTVILLE — Gene Cossey, the executive director of the Tri-Cities Airport Authority, is ready to see the region fill seats on multiple 737s flying in and out of Blountville. But first, he and other officials with the TCAA aim to gain stakeholder buy-in to attract added air service. “Airlines...
Johnson City Press
Kathy Storey to retire after more than 40 years at Jonesborough courthouse
Washington County Clerk Kathy Storey is retiring at the end of this month following a career in that office that has spanned nearly 41 years. As she completes her third four-year term as the elected county clerk, Storey said she has many fond memories of both the people she has worked with and those she has helped during her many years working at the historic Washington County Courthouse.
Johnson City Press
Jackson running away with Tennessee Senior Am
JONESBOROUGH — Tim Jackson came to town chasing his record 27th Tennessee Golf Association championship. With one day to go, he’s looking about as certain as can be to do it.
Johnson City Press
Recovery Resources opens Ricky Davis House
Recovery Resources unveiled its sixth and newest house, 1005 Buffalo St., in its Recovery Living Program on Wednesday afternoon. The house is the second Johnson City location for the program. The first house is located at 311 Roosevelt St.
Johnson City Press
Sycamore Shoals State Park presents Cherokee Heritage Day on Aug. 27.
ELIZABETHTON — The second annual Cherokee Heritage Day will be held at Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park on Saturday, Aug. 27. Sycamore Shoals will offer a day devoted to sharing Cherokee history and culture through traditional arts and historic presentations. New to this year’s event will be Cherokee elder...
Johnson City Press
Dobyns-Bennett aims to live up to lofty standards
There’s a higher standard at Dobyns-Bennett. While many teams would be thrilled with last season’s 7-4 campaign, it was disappointing for an Indians team coming off back-to-back Big East Conference titles.
Comments / 0