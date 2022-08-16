Washington County Clerk Kathy Storey is retiring at the end of this month following a career in that office that has spanned nearly 41 years. As she completes her third four-year term as the elected county clerk, Storey said she has many fond memories of both the people she has worked with and those she has helped during her many years working at the historic Washington County Courthouse.

