Police responding to York City shooting
YORK, Pa. — The York City Police Department is responding to a reported shooting in downtown York. The shooting reportedly occurred on the 900 Block of West Market Street around 5:23 p.m. on Saturday. Authorities have closed down West Market Street from the Exxon Mobile at 1000 W. Market...
WGAL
Manheim Township Police search for shooting suspect
Manheim Township Police are searching for a suspect they say was involved in a shooting. Police say the shooting happened on Sunday afternoon, Aug. 14, at the Villages of Lancaster Green. According to police, the shooting was in the 1600 block of Judie Lane at an area close to the...
MyChesCo
Oxford Man Sentenced to Life in Prison for 2018 Murder
WEST CHESTER, PA — Judge Ann Marie Wheatcraft sentenced 48-year-old Daniel Proffitt of Oxford, Pennsylvania to life in prison for the murder of 64-year-old Anna Johnson in 2018 inside the East Nottingham Township home they shared, announced the Chester County District Attorney’s Office. A jury found the defendant guilty but mentally ill of first-degree murder and strangulation in July 2021.
abc27.com
Driver allegedly points gun during Harrisburg road rage incident
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A Harrisburg man was cited for allegedly pointing a gun at another driver during a road rage incident on Interstate 283 North. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here. According to a release...
Coroner responds to crash in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Officials with Lancaster County 911 dispatch confirmed that the coroner was called to a vehicle crash in Manor Township. First responders were dispatched to the scene of the crash at Seitz and Manor Church Roads at 7:20 p.m. on Aug. 20. There is no word...
Parkesburg Borough Woman Arrested After Breaking into Home
PARKESBURG, PA — A Parkesburg Borough woman was arrested on August 13, 2022, after she was found to have unlawfully gained access to a residence by breaking a window. Parkesburg Borough Police state that 44-year-old Kelly Ann Carpenter was charged with Criminal Trespass, Criminal Mischief and Public Drunkenness after fleeing the scene. She was later located by police walking in the middle of Parkesburg’s West Bridge Street and bleeding from her hand.
WGAL
Man will stand trial in double homicide in Cumberland County
A man charged in connection with a double homicide in Cumberland County will stand trial. Cordaryl Burns had his preliminary hearing Friday. He's charged with homicide and arson. Police arrested Burns and another man, Larry Burns, in March. Investigators said the men shot and killed two people in February in...
WGAL
Suspect identified in 1988 homicide in Berks County
BERKS COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police have identified a suspect in the 1988 homicide of a woman in Berks County. Investigators announced Thursday that DNA tests confirmed Scott Grim killed Anna Kane. Grim was 26 at the time. He died in 2018. Kane was beaten and strangled in...
WGAL
Is it legal to have body parts? Arrest of man accused of dealing in human remains raises questions
A former Cumberland County man who is accused of trying to buy stolen human body parts is expected back in court next month. Jeremy Pauley, 40, is charged with abuse of a corpse and receiving stolen property. His preliminary hearing – to determine if there's enough evidence to go to...
Man accused of threatening to kill parents with gun
EAST CAMERON TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are investigating an incident into a man allegedly threatening to kill his parents with a gun. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on August 11 around 10:00 p.m. troopers responded to a fight occurring between a suspect, 24, of Frackville, and another person outside of the suspect’s parent’s […]
Lancaster City Bureau of Police pledges to hire more female cops
LANCASTER, Pa. — The Lancaster City Bureau of Police announced that they have signed on to the 30x30 Pledge. The pledge is a series of low or no-cost actions policing agencies can take to improve the representation and experiences of women in law enforcement. Ultimately, the goal of the 30x30 Initiative is to reach 30% of women in police recruit classes by 2030.
sanatogapost.com
Stowe Woman Arrested Tuesday for Drug Possession
WYOMISSING PA – A 23-year-old Stowe woman, who initially was stopped Tuesday (Aug. 16, 2022) by Pennsylvania State Police for potential vehicle code violations, was later arrested for drug possession as a result of an investigation, according to their report. Troopers from the Troop L Barracks in Reading said...
Coroner called to crash in West Manchester Township
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Officials with York County 911 dispatch confirmed that the coroner was called to a vehicle crash in West Manchester Township. First responders were dispatched to the scene of the crash at Trinity and Baker Roads at 4 p.m. on Aug. 20. There is no word...
Pennsylvania State Police Trooper charged with DUI
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) announced DUI charges against a trooper who allegedly drove while intoxicated while on duty. According to State Police, Trooper Joshua M. Ravel assigned to Troop J in York was allegedly found to be under the influence of alcohol during his assigned shift on the morning of […]
WGAL
16-year-old wanted in shooting in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. — A teen is wanted for attempted homicide in Harrisburg. Police are looking for 16-year-old Antonio Hill Jr. in connection to a shooting on Aug. 7 in the downtown area. Anyone with information on Hill's whereabouts is asked to call the police at 717-558-6900 or submit a...
Juvenile Arrested for Assault in West Chester
WEST CHESTER, PA — In West Chester, a juvenile was arrested and charged with simple assault and harassment. According to West Chester Police, the juvenile was identified and taken into custody after an investigation revealed that they were responsible for the assault that occurred in the 50 block of East Chestnut Street on August 16th, 2022, just before 8:00 P.M.
abc27.com
Coroner called to crash in York County
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A crash that closed both directions on US 30 in York County has become deadly. According to 511pa.com, the Multi-vehicle crash was on US 30 eastbound and westbound between Hanover Road and Trinity Road. All lanes in both directions were closed. Get daily news,...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Richland man accused of ditching woman's body after overdose
A Richland man was charged with abusing a corpse after police said he left a woman in her vehicle in front of her house after she died of a drug overdose while they were together. Patrick William McCurry, 43, faces a Sept. 28 preliminary hearing on the misdemeanor charge before...
Pa. man to spend at least 20 years in prison after killing brother, brother’s girlfriend
A western Pa. man pleaded guilty this week to killing his brother and his brother’s girlfriend and was sentenced to at least 20 years in prison for voluntary manslaughter and a firearms charge. 62-year-old Timothy Gumm shot Christopher Gumm, 55, and Sally Sines, 47, in February 2021 at the...
abc27.com
Harrisburg man indicted on firearm, drug charges
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The U.S. Attorney’s Office announced that a Harrisburg man was indicted by a federal grand jury on drug trafficking and firearm charges. According to U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam, 25-year-old Kyle Jones was indicted due to an incident on March 17, 2021, where he allegedly possessed with the intent to distribute over 500 grams of meth and over 40 grams of fentanyl in Dauphin County.
