LANCASTER, Pa. — The Lancaster City Bureau of Police announced that they have signed on to the 30x30 Pledge. The pledge is a series of low or no-cost actions policing agencies can take to improve the representation and experiences of women in law enforcement. Ultimately, the goal of the 30x30 Initiative is to reach 30% of women in police recruit classes by 2030.

LANCASTER, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO