Community baby shower Aug. 17 helps new/expecting parents get prepared

Over 20 agencies have partnered to put on a drive-through Community Baby Shower on August 17 from 4-6 p.m. in the North parking lot at Modern Woodman Park, next to the Freight House Farmer’s Market. The park is located at 209 S. Gaines Street in Davenport. New and expectant parents will be provided with information and resources and Hiney Heroes, the local diaper bank, will be handing out diapers in sizes newborn-2 only. There will be a chance to win baby items like pack n’ plays, breast pumps, car seats and more.

“We are so excited to meet with the new and expectant parents in our community. It will be wonderful to provide these families with resources and baby items,” said Julie Gagne, Family Assessment Intake Worker, Lutheran Services of Iowa.

For more information contact Terry Hanson at Scott County Kids by calling (563) 326-8221.

