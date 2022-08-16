Read full article on original website
Related
'Better Call Saul' sticks the landing with the series finale
This is FRESH AIR. The AMC series "Better Call Saul" televised its series finale Monday night, putting an end to 14 years of storytelling that had begun with AMC's "Breaking Bad" and continued with the Netflix movie "El Camino." Our TV critic, David Bianculli, wondered whether "Better Call Saul" co-creators Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould would end this long TV saga properly and stick the landing. They did, he says, beautifully. Here's his review.
23 Actors Who Have Adorably Reunited With The Child Costars They Acted Alongside Years Ago
Catherine O'Hara ran into Macaulay Culkin 20 years after starring together in Home Alone, and he simply screamed, "Mommy," and ran into her arms for a hug.
Connecticut Public
Hartford, CT
8K+
Followers
16K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.https://ctpublic.org/
Comments / 0