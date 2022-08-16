ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sumter County, FL

villages-news.com

Village of Dunedin resident appointed to CDD 10 Board of Supervisors

A Village of Dunedin resident has been appointed to the Community Development District 10 Board of Supervisors. Holly Bell won unanimous support Thursday in her appointment to the board from a field of four candidates. She fills the seat recently vacated by Don Wiley, who resigned upon his appointment to the Sumter County Commission.
villages-news.com

Don Wiley declares CDD 7 'obsessed with sticking it to the Developer'

Sumter County Commissioner Don Wiley declared Thursday that the Community Development District 7 Board of Supervisors is “obsessed with sticking it to the Developer.”. Wiley, a former chairman of the Project Wide Advisory Committee, made the claim during the Community Development District 10 Board of Supervisors meeting at SeaBreeze Recreation Center. Wiley is also a former chairman of the CDD 10 board and a current candidate for the Sumter County Commission, to which he was appointed earlier this year.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Emergency action on abandoned home gets immediate result in The Villages

The Community Development District 5 Board of Supervisors on Friday morning agreed it was time to stretch its authority when it comes to abandoned homes. After looking at photographs of tall grass and weeds as well as hearing stories of a rodent infestation at the home at 2424 Due West Drive in the Village of Lynnhaven, board members concurred they had to take action as the property had clearly become a health and safety hazard.
THE VILLAGES, FL
villages-news.com

CDD 7 chair threatens conflict resolution over windmill and water tower

The chairman of the Community Development District 7 Board of Supervisors has threatened invoking the conflict resolution process over the possibility of using residents’ money to replace the rotted windmill and water tower at Brownwood Paddock Square. Chairman Jerry Vicenti at Thursday’s board of supervisors’ meeting raised the possibility...
THE VILLAGES, FL
villages-news.com

A new political group in The Villages

I think it is time for a new political group in The Villages. In reading the posts and letters here, it is apparent that there is a strong, vocal, literate and intelligent group of people within The Villages that still believe in a strong democratic (small d) and rational America, free of the violence, calls for a civil war and angry rhetoric so apparent on the air waves, on the internet, and in the media. This group, from my reading and impression, would be made up of Independents, Democrats and classical Republicans, either reformed or alienated by the MAGA mob or even some totally alienated at this point by everything political in D.C. Some may have voted for Trump once or even twice but are now repulsed by the insurrection on Jan. 6 and the risks to our government, our institutions and our democracy. The conversation within such a group would be lively but civil; thought provoking but reasonable and rational; challenging but reassuring. What say you?
THE VILLAGES, FL
fiscalrangers.com

Dirty Politics in Florida's Congressional District 11 Republican Primaries

Talk about dirty politics in Lake County, FL and US Congress District 11 elections. If you don't like dirty politics, share this with your friends. If this apparently well researched VoxPopuli story is true, it seems after reading the story, in my opinion, that a Villages area wealthy couple, Jennifer & Joe McMahon, who support Dan Webster for Congress in the current Republican primary race featuring Webster, Laura Loomer and lesser known Gavriel Soriano, plan for the husband to replace Webster (if he wins the primary) in two years. They created a PAC (Conservative Republicans for Responsible Representation ) to place recent hit ads (one is included below) against Laura Loomer, and separately (documented by emails to VoxPopuli) tried to convince Soriano (according to info he gave VoxPopuli) to resign and maybe endorse Webster. There is apparently no evidence that Webster knew about this effort to get Soriano to resign from the race just before voting day.
LAKE COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

The Villages' Developer's propaganda machine strikes again

The Daily Sun’s Front-Page Propaganda. Last Thursday, the Villages Developer (aka “the Developer”)-owned Daily Sun was at it again. In a front-page political advertisement thinly disguised as a news article, it lashed out against the Residents-First Candidates for the Sumter County Commission (Reed Panos, Andy Bilardello, Jeff Bogue, and Dan Myslakowski) and against the pro-resident’s political action committee called Fair Government for Sumter, Inc. (chaired by myself). The “article”, written by the Developer’s propagandists Dave Corter and Keith Pearlman, claimed to be making a “bombshell revelation.” That “bombshell revelation” was that Fair Government for Sumter and the Residents-First candidates had accepted political contributions from Ron Brown, a builder, who is responsible for bringing BJ’s wholesale Club to The Villages.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Frustrated residents call for action on abandoned homes in The Villages

Frustrated residents are calling for action on the problem of abandoned homes in The Villages. In recent months, elected officials in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown have been dealing with more and more abandoned homes. The problem stretches all the way from the Village of Orange Blossom Gardens to the Village of Fenney.
THE VILLAGES, FL
orangeobserver.com

Candidate Q&A: Corrine Brown, U.S. Rep. District 10 (DEM)

Editor's note: Candidates responses have not been edited for grammar and are presented as received. Education: Born and raised in Jacksonville, Florida, former Congresswoman Corrine Brown attended local schools, and graduated from New Stanton High School. She went on to earn a Bachelor of Science degree in 1969 and a Master’s degree in 1971 from Florida A&M University. She earned an Educational Specialist degree in 1974 from the University of Florida (UF).
ORLANDO, FL
villages-news.com

Residents concerned about apartment dwellers swimming in adult pools in The Villages

Residents are concerned about nearby apartment dwellers swimming in some adult pools in The Villages. Villagers who frequent the pools in the Village of St. James and the Village of Tamarind Grove have complained about residents of apartments at Trailwinds Village jumping the fence and taking a dip in the pools. The pools in The Villages are limited to residents and their guests.
THE VILLAGES, FL

