Chapel Hill, NC

chapelboro.com

Playing in the Dirt: Carrboro’s Frances Lloyd Shetley Inspires Gardeners

97.9 The Hill and Chapelboro.com have partnered with Orange County Master Gardeners for “Playing in the Dirt,” a monthly column exploring the fertile ground of home gardening in our community and intended to provide the information and inspiration gardeners of all skills levels need to flourish! Check back on Chapelboro each month for a new subject – from our gardens to yours!
CARRBORO, NC
chapelboro.com

Rooftop Bar Still Life Set for Chapel Hill Grand Opening

After months of construction above Franklin Street and a soft opening period earlier this summer, the Stilllife nightclub and rooftop bar is set to fully open its doors. The business, which is located at 159 East Franklin Street, said it is on track for its grand opening on Friday, August 19. The bar’s hours on Friday will be from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m., while there will be live music and entertainment from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.
chapelboro.com

844 Units Coming to Pittsboro in Preliminary Phase of Major Development

Pittsboro commissioners have approved a preliminary subdivision of a development that will bring 844 single family units to the town. The major subdivision is expected to be around 362 acres, a little less than half of the expanse of the total development, which is called Del Webb at Chatham Park — formerly the Townsend Tract.
chapelboro.com

Weekend Around The Hill August 19 – August 21

Check out the exciting and fun events happening around your community this weekend!. Thursday, August 18 8:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. Start the weekend fun early with another Movie Under The Stars. Get to the Forest Theatre early on Thursday, August 18 to get a good seat before the movie High School Musical begins at sundown. This is the last movie in the Movie Under The Stars series so you won’t want to miss your chance to enjoy a movie under the beautiful stars and trees. For more information, click here.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
City
Chapel Hill, NC
Chapel Hill, NC
Government
chapelboro.com

Chapel Hill Police Warns Against Student Parking Spot Scam

The Chapel Hill Police Department is warning community members against scams around campus parking spots. On Thursday, the department tweeted they’d received two reports from community members about the scam, which originated from an advertisement on Facebook. The Facebook ad reportedly described the offer as “student parking.” Scam victims...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
chapelboro.com

Confined Space Training for Local Fire Departments Hosted at UNC

A group of firefighters from Chapel Hill, Durham and Raleigh Fire Departments gathered around some manholes and grates Wednesday afternoon. Their latest training scenario was sending down a pair of firefighters into an underground stormwater pipe by the UNC Environment Health and Safety building to rescue a weighted mannequin. Chris...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
chapelboro.com

Durham Man Wins $200,000 From Scratch-Off Ticket

Jose Diaz Ortez of Durham won a $200,000 prize from a $5 scratch-off ticket, the North Carolina Education Lottery announced Friday morning. The lottery shared a release saying Ortez bought the lucky ticket from Quality Food Mart on Durham Road in Raleigh and collected his prize on Thursday. After required state and federal taxes, Ortez will take home $130,020.
DURHAM, NC
chapelboro.com

UNC Women’s Soccer Opens Season With Win Over No. 11 Tennessee

The UNC women’s soccer team kicked off its 2022 regular season with a bang Thursday evening, shutting out No. 11 Tennessee 3-0 at Dorrance Field. As was the case during Carolina’s impressive two impressive exhibition wins, the Tar Heels dominated possession all night. UNC doubled up the Volunteers on shots, 24-12, and Carolina goalkeepers Marz Josephson and Emmie Allen each made four saves. Allen made her first career start and played the first 45 minutes, while the senior Josephson came in after halftime.
KNOXVILLE, TN
chapelboro.com

Glenn’s Notebook: Young Guns

With North Carolina’s season opener against Florida A&M just nine days away, the Tar Heels’ ongoing quarterback competition offers a stark contrast to almost every other team in the Atlantic Coast Conference in at least one potentially important way. All but two ACC teams, UNC and lowly Duke,...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
News Break
Politics
chapelboro.com

UNC WR Josh Downs Named Preseason Second Team All-American

The preseason honors keep rolling in for UNC star wide receiver Josh Downs. The junior has already been named to watch lists for several prestigious awards, and on Wednesday CBS Sports named him a second team All-American. Downs is the only UNC player on the CBS Sports list. It’s the...
CHAPEL HILL, NC

