Check out the exciting and fun events happening around your community this weekend!. Thursday, August 18 8:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. Start the weekend fun early with another Movie Under The Stars. Get to the Forest Theatre early on Thursday, August 18 to get a good seat before the movie High School Musical begins at sundown. This is the last movie in the Movie Under The Stars series so you won’t want to miss your chance to enjoy a movie under the beautiful stars and trees. For more information, click here.

CHAPEL HILL, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO