wfxrtv.com
Homicide investigation underway in Roanoke following Saturday morning shooting
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The Roanoke Police Department says they were dispatched to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for a man with gunshot wounds at approximately 5:30 a.m. on Saturday. Authorities say the man arrived via a personal vehicle and a crime scene has not been located. The man lost...
wfirnews.com
WDBJ7.com
wfxrtv.com
Residents react to manhunt in Montgomery Co.
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WFXR) – The search for Shawn Tolbert pushed through Craig, Giles, and Montgomery County after he fled in a police chase, crashed his car, and continued on foot. Tolbert was seen in Brush Mountain Estates on security footage trying to get into homes. Residents in the neighborhood...
WSLS
Pittsylvania County firefighter making progress after tragic incident in July
PITTSYLVANIA COUNY, Va. – A miraculous turn of events for this firefighter. After being involved in a serious crash in July, Thomas Page is now alert and is able to stand and follow some commands, the Hurt Volunteer Fire Department announced in a Facebook post. This comes after the...
pcpatriot.com
Body found inside Parrot home that burned
On August 18, 2022 at approximately 10:30 pm the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 6000 block of Virgil Lane in reference to a structure fire. Once the fire was extinguished a body was located inside of the residence. The body was transported to the Medical Examiners Office and the incident is currently being investigated.
NRVNews
Suspect Search Near Brush Mountain Estates
UPDATE 11:15 AM: UPDATE: Our office has received inquiries from both the public and media as to if/why the suspect, believed to be Shawn Tolbert, seen attempting to break into a residence in the area of Brush Mountain is considered armed and dangerous. Below is a summary of the information we have on this individual at this point.
WDBJ7.com
Bedford County crash kills driver
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A man from Texas was killed in a crash Thursday in Bedford County. Nathanael Elisha Lutz, 26, died at the scene of the crash August 18 on Route 122, just north of Campers Paradise Trail. Lutz was driving a Ford Escape SUV southbound on Route...
wfxrtv.com
VSP special agents testify in deadly Rockbridge Co. gas station explosion trial
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The trial for a Roanoke man charged with four counts of manslaughter in connection with a deadly gas station explosion in Rockbridge County in 2019 entered its fourth day on Thursday. On May 10, 2019, an explosion at the South River Market killed four...
wfxrtv.com
Four people brought to hospital after multi-vehicle crash in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Police say four people were taken to the hospital following a four-vehicle crash that temporarily blocked a Roanoke road on Thursday. Around 11 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 18, the Roanoke Police Department tells WFXR News that a driver had a medical issue and hit three other vehicles at the intersection of Hershberger Road and Rutgers Street.
wfirnews.com
VSP investigating fatal Bedford County crash
BEDFORD CO, Va. – Virginia State Police is investigating a single vehicle crash, which resulted in a fatality. The crash occurred Thursday, (Aug 18) at 3:24 p.m. on Route 122, near just north of Campers Paradise Trail in Bedford County. A 2010 Ford Escape was traveling south on Route...
WHSV
WSLS
Authorities release more information about search for wanted man in Montgomery County
10 News is learning more about the search for a wanted man who is accused of attempting to break into a home in Montgomery County. The break-in happened Thursday night in the Brush Mountain Estates area of Montgomery County. Authorities believe the suspect may be 42-year-old Shawn Tolbert, who was...
WSET
'I am going to blow up Roanoke:' Gainesville man arrested after threat
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — A Gainesville man who threatened to kill a bank branch manager and said he would "blow up Roanoke" was arrested on federal charges, the United States Attorney's Office said. Brandon Hayward, 33, called the InFirst Federal Credit Union located in Roanoke on August 15, court...
WSLS
Vehicle fire causes 7-mile backup on I-81S in Roanoke County
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – A vehicle fire has caused a 7-mile backup on I-81 South in Roanoke County, according to VDOT. Authorities said the incident happened near mile marker 138. As of 12:30 p.m., the southbound right shoulder is closed. Stick with 10 News as this breaking news story...
WDBJ7.com
Skeletal remains found near US-220N in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Skeletal remains were found Tuesday in the area of US 220 and Franklin Road, according to Roanoke Police. They were found and called in by someone walking in the trees and brush off an exit ramp. A forensics investigation is underway. There is no word yet...
WSLS
WSLS
Man arrested in connection to Daleville Kroger robbery, bomb threat
FINCASTLE, Va. – A man has been arrested in connection with a robbery and bomb threat that happened at a grocery store in Daleville earlier this year, according to the Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office. Around 7:22 p.m. on May 23, the sheriff’s office said they received a 911...
wfxrtv.com
Early morning apartment fire in Vinton causes $20K in damages
— ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Roanoke County first responders were called out early Thursday morning in order to fight a fire at a Vinton apartment building. The Roanoke County Fire and Rescue Department says crews responded at approximately 4:30 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 18 to the 100 block of Pine Street for a report of a commercial structure fire in an apartment building.
WSLS
Authorities: Three children located, safe after being abducted from a Floyd Co. school bus
FLOYD COUNTY, Va. – Three children have been located safely after being abducted from a Floyd County school bus on its morning route, the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office said. On Thursday morning, authorities said that two women interfered with the bus on its morning route, and one of...
