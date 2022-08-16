The body of a Miami-Dade Police detective who died from injuries suffered in a Monday shooting will be taken to the county’s Medical Examiner’s office on Friday. A police procession and Rendering of Honors will take place for Det. Cesar Echaverry, who died Wednesday from injuries suffered while attempting to stop a robbery suspect. Echaverry’s body will be taken from Jackson Memorial Hospital around 10 a.m.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO