Utility Construction Closes Busy San Angelo Intersection on the 1st Day of School

SAN ANGELO – San Angelo City officials Tuesday afternoon announced that the intersection of College Hills Blvd. and Oxford Dr. will close again on the first two days of school Wednesday and Thursday.

According to information from the city, t he intersection of College Hills Boulevard and Oxford Dr. will be completely closed to traffic from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17 & 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18.

Citizens traveling north on College Hills may avoid the closure by traveling west on Millbrook Drive to Southwest Boulevard then to Sherwood Way to Avenue N to access the northern portion of College Hills. Southbound travelers can take Sac Avenue to Sul Ross Street to Vista Del Arroyo.

Utility work crews are replacing water, sewer and utilities all along College Hills Blvd. as part of the project to completely rebuild the roadway. The College Hills project is one of several major thoroughfares being rebuilt as part of a ten year, $80 million dollar plan by the City of San Angelo which began with MLK Blvd., then Bell St., and Southwest Blvd. City sources say N. Chadbourne St. from the loop to 43rd St. is the next major project after College Hills.