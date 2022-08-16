ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pike County, MO

muddyrivernews.com

DAILY MUDDY: Building it so they will come

Ulmus Academy now has its home in the former Adams Elementary School, but how will Quincy’s newest school look when it opens its doors on September 6?. Ashley Conrad talks to the directors of the school. Quincy Warehouse Bargains, Utopia, Harvey’s, The Abbey, The Liquor Booth and Instant Replay...
CJ Coombs

The historic and last home of American frontiersman Daniel Boone in Defiance, St. Charles County, Missouri

Daniel Boone's last home.Kbh3rd, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. Nathan Boone who was the youngest son of Daniel Boone built the home with his father in Defiance, Missouri. In late 1799, Nathan lived there with his family after moving there from Kentucky. Daniel and his wife, Rebecca, lived primarily with Nathan from about 1804 to 1813, and later from 1816 until he died on September 26, 1820.
DEFIANCE, MO
wlds.com

Historic Greene County Poor Farm Destroyed by Suspicious Fire Overnight

A piece of Greene County history is gone after a suspicious fire consumed the old county Almshouse last night. Chief of the Carrollton Fire Department Tim Thaxton says, he could see the glow from the fire when he stepped outside of his home a little before 9:30 Wednesday night. He says he was certain he knew exactly what and where it was when he saw it.
GREENE COUNTY, IL
krcgtv.com

Swimming not recommended at two Missouri state beaches

The Missouri Department of Natural Resources said there were high E. coli concentrations at two state beaches. Officials do not recommend swimming at these two beaches, as of Wednesday, August 17:. Cuivre River State Park - Lake Lincoln Beach, 678 State Rt. 147, Troy. Watkins Woolen Mill State Park -...
MISSOURI STATE
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Missouri Toddler Accidentally Shoots 10-Month Old Baby

A Missouri toddler found a gun left unattended in a purse and ended up shooting a 10-month-old in the abdomen on Tuesday. The incident happened in Gasconade County near Hermann and Washington, Missouri, in the 400 block of Crystal Lane. Deputies from the Missouri State Highway Patrol Division of Drug and Crime Control and the Gasconade County Sheriff's Office investigated the incident. The 3-year-old who fired the gun was unharmed.
GASCONADE COUNTY, MO
khqa.com

Man arrested after missing Quincy teen found in home

QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — A missing Quincy teen is back home and a Warsaw man is behind bars. Addison Windbigler, 14, of Quincy, was reported missing on May 22. During the investigation, police searched multiple places as well as executed search warrants on various social media, phone, and other internet-based companies developing leads trying to pinpoint Windbigler's location.
QUINCY, IL
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Several hurt in UTV rollover crash near Fulton

CALLAWAY COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Several people were hurt Monday afternoon in a UTV rollover crash near Fulton. The Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to the crash on private property off Route O about five miles east of Fulton around 4 p.m. Troopers said the UTV driven by Erik W. Skaggs, 43, of Denver, rolled over The post Several hurt in UTV rollover crash near Fulton appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
FULTON, MO
wlds.com

Crime Stoppers Seeking Info On Rural Chapin Burglary Suspect

Crime Stoppers of Morgan, Scott & Cass Counties are requesting information to assist the Morgan County Sheriff’s Department in an investigation of a recent burglary in Chapin. Between the hours of 10:30 pm and 11:30pm on Tuesday, an unknown suspect captured on video surveillance footage made entry into a...
CHAPIN, IL
wlds.com

Back to School Tensions Boil Over at Jacksonville Retailer

Today is the first day of school for District 117 and many other districts in the listening area, which apparently caused tension to boiling over at a Jacksonville retailer yesterday. Jacksonville Police were called to the Walmart Super Center at 1941 West Morton Avenue at around 6:00 o’clock last night...
khqa.com

Driver arrested for DUI after Hannibal crash

HANNIBAL, Mo. (KHQA) — One person is in custody for suspicion of driving while intoxicated after a crash in Hannibal. Officers were called at approximately 2:43 p.m. on Tuesday to the 4400 block of McMasters for a traffic crash. The investigation concluded a Subaru was traveling north and a...
HANNIBAL, MO
khqa.com

Two women accused of burglary, theft

PITTSFIELD, Ill. (KHQA) — Two Illinois women are behind bars facing multiple charges including theft and burglary. On July 31, 2022, the Pike County Sheriff’s Department began investigating a burglary that took place at a home located along the Perry Fishhook Blacktop. So far two women have been...
BARRY, IL

