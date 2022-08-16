Read full article on original website
Related
muddyrivernews.com
DAILY MUDDY: Building it so they will come
Ulmus Academy now has its home in the former Adams Elementary School, but how will Quincy’s newest school look when it opens its doors on September 6?. Ashley Conrad talks to the directors of the school. Quincy Warehouse Bargains, Utopia, Harvey’s, The Abbey, The Liquor Booth and Instant Replay...
The historic and last home of American frontiersman Daniel Boone in Defiance, St. Charles County, Missouri
Daniel Boone's last home.Kbh3rd, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. Nathan Boone who was the youngest son of Daniel Boone built the home with his father in Defiance, Missouri. In late 1799, Nathan lived there with his family after moving there from Kentucky. Daniel and his wife, Rebecca, lived primarily with Nathan from about 1804 to 1813, and later from 1816 until he died on September 26, 1820.
wlds.com
Historic Greene County Poor Farm Destroyed by Suspicious Fire Overnight
A piece of Greene County history is gone after a suspicious fire consumed the old county Almshouse last night. Chief of the Carrollton Fire Department Tim Thaxton says, he could see the glow from the fire when he stepped outside of his home a little before 9:30 Wednesday night. He says he was certain he knew exactly what and where it was when he saw it.
krcgtv.com
Swimming not recommended at two Missouri state beaches
The Missouri Department of Natural Resources said there were high E. coli concentrations at two state beaches. Officials do not recommend swimming at these two beaches, as of Wednesday, August 17:. Cuivre River State Park - Lake Lincoln Beach, 678 State Rt. 147, Troy. Watkins Woolen Mill State Park -...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Part of Highway 54 in Audrain County to close after Labor Day
The Missouri Department of Transportation will close part of Highway 54 in Audrain County next month to build a roundabout. The post Part of Highway 54 in Audrain County to close after Labor Day appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
RFT (Riverfront Times)
Missouri Toddler Accidentally Shoots 10-Month Old Baby
A Missouri toddler found a gun left unattended in a purse and ended up shooting a 10-month-old in the abdomen on Tuesday. The incident happened in Gasconade County near Hermann and Washington, Missouri, in the 400 block of Crystal Lane. Deputies from the Missouri State Highway Patrol Division of Drug and Crime Control and the Gasconade County Sheriff's Office investigated the incident. The 3-year-old who fired the gun was unharmed.
khqa.com
Man arrested after missing Quincy teen found in home
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — A missing Quincy teen is back home and a Warsaw man is behind bars. Addison Windbigler, 14, of Quincy, was reported missing on May 22. During the investigation, police searched multiple places as well as executed search warrants on various social media, phone, and other internet-based companies developing leads trying to pinpoint Windbigler's location.
Several hurt in UTV rollover crash near Fulton
CALLAWAY COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Several people were hurt Monday afternoon in a UTV rollover crash near Fulton. The Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to the crash on private property off Route O about five miles east of Fulton around 4 p.m. Troopers said the UTV driven by Erik W. Skaggs, 43, of Denver, rolled over The post Several hurt in UTV rollover crash near Fulton appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wlds.com
Crime Stoppers Seeking Info On Rural Chapin Burglary Suspect
Crime Stoppers of Morgan, Scott & Cass Counties are requesting information to assist the Morgan County Sheriff’s Department in an investigation of a recent burglary in Chapin. Between the hours of 10:30 pm and 11:30pm on Tuesday, an unknown suspect captured on video surveillance footage made entry into a...
wlds.com
Back to School Tensions Boil Over at Jacksonville Retailer
Today is the first day of school for District 117 and many other districts in the listening area, which apparently caused tension to boiling over at a Jacksonville retailer yesterday. Jacksonville Police were called to the Walmart Super Center at 1941 West Morton Avenue at around 6:00 o’clock last night...
Chesterfield couple tours St. Jude Dream Home after big win
Hours after winning the St. Jude Dream Home drawing, John and Jenna Huntebrinker took a tour of their new home.
Toddler struck, killed in northeast Missouri during U-turn
A driver struck and killed a toddler late Thursday night in northeast Missouri while making a U-turn.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
khqa.com
Driver arrested for DUI after Hannibal crash
HANNIBAL, Mo. (KHQA) — One person is in custody for suspicion of driving while intoxicated after a crash in Hannibal. Officers were called at approximately 2:43 p.m. on Tuesday to the 4400 block of McMasters for a traffic crash. The investigation concluded a Subaru was traveling north and a...
muddyrivernews.com
‘Humiliating and embarrassing’: Assistant state’s Adams County state’s attorney fired after just four months on job
QUINCY — An assistant state’s attorney for Adams County was let go last week after working for just four months, and the verdicts in three parental rights cases he tried in juvenile court this summer were vacated because he was not licensed to practice law in Illinois. Pruitt...
khqa.com
Two women accused of burglary, theft
PITTSFIELD, Ill. (KHQA) — Two Illinois women are behind bars facing multiple charges including theft and burglary. On July 31, 2022, the Pike County Sheriff’s Department began investigating a burglary that took place at a home located along the Perry Fishhook Blacktop. So far two women have been...
muddyrivernews.com
Winning Battle of the Bands competition spurred Gem City Music Festival headliner to become singer-songwriter
QUINCY — Like many little boys growing up in southern Indiana, Clayton Anderson wanted to be Larry Bird. A lack of basketball talent ruined that dream, so he eventually went to the University of Indiana with plans to be a chiropractor. The last thing he thought he’d be doing...
Comments / 0