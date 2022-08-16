Read full article on original website
Beer-Infused Ice Cream Bars Are Here! Miller High Life and Tipsy Scoop Whip Up a Tasty Treat
What are two things that go great with summer? That's a no-brainer. Ice cream and an ice-cold beverage, of course! And for fans of Miller High Life beer with a sweet tooth, you’re in for a treat. The lager maker just teamed up with the foodie masterminds at Tipsy Scoop to release a delectable frozen goody.
Salt & Straw Makes Ice Cream Fit for Man’s Best Friends
Our pups are our best friends and we’d love to share everything we enjoy with them. But, many of our favorite foods are off limits to dogs because certain ingredients can be unhealthy or even toxic to them. But every so often there’s a fun and creative way we can offer them a special treat we know they’ll appreciate way more than a bowl of kibble.
This Celebrity Chef Should Be Embarrassed By His Restaurant.
While I was in Las Vegas earlier this year with some colleagues to attend EXPLORE 22 — which was a major conference that was hosted by Expedia Group for its travel partners in the Aria Resort & Casino hotel complex in Las Vegas on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 and Thursday, May 5, 2022 — we walked south on Las Vegas Boulevard to get to the famous sign which welcomes visitors to Las Vegas when at least one person was hungry and needed to eat.
The Free Pizza at Alligator Lounge Is Better Than It Should Be
With inflation upon us, and menu prices soaring across the city, it seems as good a time as any to extoll the free pizza at Alligator Lounge. The bar had become something of a local legend, long before it appeared in an HBO show from Nathan Fielder earlier this summer. Its Wi-Fi password — $4fireballshots — doubles as a drink special, and it’s home to two Skee-Ball machines, a pool table, a photo booth, a karaoke stage, a bar area where trivia is hosted on Mondays, and a brick oven that dispenses hundreds of pizzas, free with any drink purchase, each night.
Brach’s Just Released a Tailgate Candy Corn Mix with Hot Dog and Hamburger Flavors
I did not expect a century-old candy company to start running in the same wacky flavor circles as Jones Soda and Jelly Belly jelly beans, but here we are! The company is now selling Brach’s Tailgate candy corn, which has five flavors you might see at a football tailgate party, but have probably never tasted in candy corn form before.
Dairy Queen's Reese's Take 5 Blizzard Is Brimming with Peanut Butter Cups & Pretzels
Dairy Queen's Reese's Blizzard has long been a staple on menus, but now, the soft serve giant is adding even more ingredients to the mix with a Take 5 twist on the fan favorite. DQ just named the new Reese's Take 5 Blizzard the Blizzard of the Month for August...
The 6 best ice cream makers for savoring summer all year long
If you want to make your own ice cream from scratch, you'll need a good ice cream maker. Here are the best ice cream makers in 2022.
Stock up on this juicy $12 red wine and pair with burgers or pizza
Here are three wines for late-summer sipping: a juicy, affordable red that's ideal for casual weeknight meals, a crisp Portuguese white and an intensely mineral, terroir-driven white from southern France that should have fans of minerality salivating. --- GREAT VALUE. Essay Syrah Blend 2020. Two and one-half stars. Coastal Region,...
Footwear Designer Salehe Bembury Teams with Kith Treats on All-Vegan Ice Cream
Following in the footsteps of his trailblazing design work, Salehe Bembury has partnered with popular lifestyle brand Kith to release their first ever all-vegan signature special. Appropriately named “The Trail Mix,” the ice cream falls right into step with Bembury’s outdoorsy aesthetic. Kith Treats is a passion...
Trader Joe's Just Released a Copycat Taco Bell Mexican Pizza — Here's Our Take
Trader Joe's has an uncanny ability to create the products we really want before we even know we want them. So, in the absence of Mexican Pizza from the Taco Bell menu, they gifted us the solution we needed. Thanks to Trader Joe's, we can now enjoy the favorite flavors of the beloved Mexican Pizza easy from the freezer, in our very own kitchens — for even less than you'd pay in the drive-thru.
On pumpkin spice, plant-based meat and Milk Bar
Pumpkin spice season comes earlier every year. Why?. This week’s episode of the Restaurant Business podcast A Deeper Dive features RB Senior Editor Pat Cobe, who joins me to talk about what’s on the menu at fast-food chains. We speak first about the recent news that Taco Bell...
