Read full article on original website
Related
kjfmradio.com
All-Inclusive Care Program for the Elderly to expand choices in care for Illinois seniors
ILLINOIS — Governor JB Pritzker along with the Department of Healthcare and Family Services (HFS) announced the launch of the Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) to better meet the needs of older adults across Illinois. The program expands options for community-based care and serves as an alternative to traditional nursing facility care, allowing eligible seniors to continue living safely at home.
kjfmradio.com
Illinois State Board of Education Announce $54 Million Increase in Early Childhood Education Funding
ILLINOIS — Governor Pritzker and the Illinois State Board of Education (ISBE) today announced the allocation of a $54 million increase in funding for the Early Childhood Block Grant as authorized by the Governor in the FY2023 state budget. The funds, which reflect a 10% increase in the overall Early Childhood Block Grant budget, will serve 4,500 additional Illinois students, adding to the more than 112,190 children who receive early childhood learning supports through state funded programs.
kjfmradio.com
Regional drought calls for winter feed strategies
MISSOURI — Drought in southwestern Missouri calls for long- and short-term feed plans for beef and dairy herds. University of Missouri Extension state dairy specialist Stacey Hamilton urges producers not to panic as local feed supplies dwindle. There are options to carry herds through winter until spring pastures green.
Comments / 3