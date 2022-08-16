Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
In response to delays with Neuralink, Elon Musk approaches brain chip startup Synchron about a partnership.Tech ReviewedNew York City, NY
Miracle Letter Unites Community in Prayer Vigil for 50-year-old Cold CaseJustice_for_Jeannette_DePalmaScotch Plains, NJ
NYC schools to enroll at least 1,000 migrant children for upcoming yearEntrepreneur's JournalNew York City, NY
Abbott said Adams Ran as a Law and Order Mayor - Actions Show OtherwiseTom HandyNew York City, NY
Texas Migrants are Causing Problems in Washington, D.C.Tom HandyWashington, DC
Bayonne warehouse project approved despite objection by IMTT
The Bayonne Planning Board has approved a new warehouse project, amid other recent industrial redevelopment approvals. The board voted to approve the project at its August 9 meeting after many months of postponements. The application was presented to the board by attorney for the redeveloper Lisa John-Basta. The redeveloper is...
Jersey City Council member defiant, emotional in meeting after hit-and-run
JERSEY CITY, NJ (PIX11) — Jersey City residents demanded the resignation of an embattled City Council member during a contentious meeting on Wednesday. It was standing room only as more than 100 members of the public came out to speak. For nearly five hours, residents called for the resignation of Councilwoman Amy DeGise. She stood […]
Construction underway around Katyn Memorial, but National Polish group not giving up on amending redesign
Construction at the new pedestrian mall at Exchange Place is underway, but that hasn’t stopped a Polish-American group from sounding off on the redesign its says will “hide” the Katyn Memorial. Fencing is up, the ground was broken after the Fourth of July celebration there, and the...
hudsoncountyview.com
Jersey City council president says she regrets voting for dispensary owned by daughter
The Jersey City Council approved three adult-use cannabis dispensaries resolutions, including one owned by Council President Joyce Watterman’s daughter, who said today that she regrets the error. “I realized after casting my vote for Resolution 22-621 that I had a conflict which should have compelled me to abstain on...
hudsontv.com
Major Sewer Line Repairs In Jersey City Will Cause Serious Traffic Delays In Jersey City & Bayonne
Photo Credit: google maps Beginning August 26, the JCMUA will conduct 24/7 emergency repair work on Route 440 to replace the 100+ year old sewer pipes that have partially collapsed 17 feet underground. The partial collapse of the sewer pipe was identified during routine inspections. The construction is expected to take approximately 14 days, weather permitting.
Developer of Newark school for business trades accused of wage, lease violations
Under a public-private arrangement new for Newark Public Schools, the district plans to open a high school for building trades in a former hospital building in the city’s Ironbound section. The proposed Newark High School of Architecture & Interior Design will be housed in the old St. James Hospital....
Amy DeGise must step down now, let Jersey City move on | Jersey Journal editorial
Embattled Jersey City Councilwoman Amy DeGise just doesn’t get it. If anything, her impassioned 4-minute speech at Wednesday night’s council meeting proved that she sees herself as entitled to special treatment – and that it is indeed time for her to step down. DeGise’s remarks focused on...
Sewer collapse repairs to close Route 440 in Jersey City for 7-14 days
A partial sewer collapse more than 15 under the ground in the area of Danforth Avenue and Route 440 will force the closure of lanes on the the highway starting Aug. 26. The sewer collapse was discovered Wednesday during routing inspections, Jersey City spokeswoman Kimberly Wallace-Scalcione said. The Jersey City...
eastnewyork.com
Fair Fares MetroCard Program Gives Eligible New Yorkers 50% off on Transit Fairs
The Mayor’s Public Engagement Unit (PEU) and the Department of Social Services (DSS) hosted a press conference on Friday, August 12 at Albee Square in Brooklyn to celebrate an outreach day of action across subway stations citywide to promote the Fair Fares NYC program, following two weeks of targeted outreach to eligible New Yorkers via text and phone. Please note that Commissioner Rodriguez gives part of his remarks in Spanish and Synthia Jahan gives part of her remarks in Bangla, reminding all New Yorkers that, regardless of their immigration status and the languages spoken, they can be eligible for Fair Fares NYC.
Longtime N.J. lawmaker Maureen Ogden dies at 93
Former state Assemblywoman Maureen Ogden, known for championing environmental causes in her 14 years in the New Jersey Legislature and as the first female mayor of Millburn, died Wednesday. The Essex County Republican was 93. Gov. Phil Murphy ordered New Jersey and U.S. flags at all state building to fly...
New Jersey’s child care system is broken | Opinion
When news broke that Hackensack Meridian Health (HMH) would close by the end of September all six of their on-site child care facilities located throughout New Jersey, mounting pressure and public outcry pushed HMH to first delay the closure until the end of the year, before it ultimately reversed the decision altogether.
Newark mayor wants businesses to close early for Saturday's anti-violence community walk
The mayor of Newark is calling on local businesses to close early on Saturday so more people can attend the scheduled anti-violence community walk.
Behind the scenes look at massive effort to repair water main in Newark
News 12's Brian Donohue got a behind the scenes look at the repairs that are being made following a water main break.
paramuspost.com
Hot Hudson County Rental Market Puts Bayonne, NJ in Spotlight for Value Seeking Renters
BAYONNE, NJ -- A recent study has given credence to the overwhelming popularity of New Jersey’s Hudson River Gold Coast with renters in the New York metro region. Spurred by post pandemic demand from residents returning to Hudson County cities where culture, dining, nightlife and entertainment are at their fingertips, two waterfront municipalities now rank in the top 10 most expensive rental markets in the U.S., according to a survey by Rent.com.
We paid for it but can’t use it. That’s not fair. | Opinion
Note: This is a copy of our weekly Wednesday a.m. Opinion newsletter, which points out the most popular editorials and op-eds of the past week. Click HERE to sign up and never miss a week!. What does Deal, a shore town just north of Asbury Park, have in common with...
Spending at the Jersey Shore stifled this summer by inflation, gas prices, sweltering heat
On a recent Friday afternoon on the Seaside Heights boardwalk, a warm breeze was blowing, sunlight bounced off the ocean and the scent of fried foods wafted through the air, but one thing was noticeably different: the crowds were a little light. Beachgoers and visitors had plenty of room to...
Government Technology
New York City Deploys Video Bus Lane Enforcement
Hanging out in the bus lane in New York City can now earn you a ticket — no cop needed. The Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) will begin enforcing its transit-only lanes with video technology, which spots an offending vehicle in the lane and then issues a citation. MTA is...
globalconstructionreview.com
New York to spend $18m on getting new construction workers
New York City mayor Eric Adams has launched an $18.6m programme to entice 2,300 low-income people into construction and industrial careers over the next three years. The move comes amid an unprecedented skills shortage in the US. Under the scheme, participants will be selected by the Mayor’s Office of Talent...
Sen. Ron Rice, N.J.’s longest-serving Black lawmaker, to retire after 35 years
State Sen. Ron Rice, the longest-serving Black lawmaker in New Jersey history and long one of the state’s most outspoken legislators and advocates for social justice, announced Friday he will retire at the end of the month after 35 years in the state Legislature. The 76-year-old Democrat, a former...
News 12
KIYC: Woman fights for compensation after car gets swallowed by sinkhole in Essex County
A woman whose car was swallowed up by a sinkhole last week in Essex County may be out of luck when it comes to getting help paying for a new vehicle. And a Kane In Your Corner investigation finds she isn't alone, because New Jersey law is stacked against drivers.
NJ.com
