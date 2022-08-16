ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bayonne, NJ

Bayonne warehouse project approved despite objection by IMTT

The Bayonne Planning Board has approved a new warehouse project, amid other recent industrial redevelopment approvals. The board voted to approve the project at its August 9 meeting after many months of postponements. The application was presented to the board by attorney for the redeveloper Lisa John-Basta. The redeveloper is...
Major Sewer Line Repairs In Jersey City Will Cause Serious Traffic Delays In Jersey City & Bayonne

Photo Credit: google maps Beginning August 26, the JCMUA will conduct 24/7 emergency repair work on Route 440 to replace the 100+ year old sewer pipes that have partially collapsed 17 feet underground. The partial collapse of the sewer pipe was identified during routine inspections. The construction is expected to take approximately 14 days, weather permitting.
Fair Fares MetroCard Program Gives Eligible New Yorkers 50% off on Transit Fairs

The Mayor’s Public Engagement Unit (PEU) and the Department of Social Services (DSS) hosted a press conference on Friday, August 12 at Albee Square in Brooklyn to celebrate an outreach day of action across subway stations citywide to promote the Fair Fares NYC program, following two weeks of targeted outreach to eligible New Yorkers via text and phone. Please note that Commissioner Rodriguez gives part of his remarks in Spanish and Synthia Jahan gives part of her remarks in Bangla, reminding all New Yorkers that, regardless of their immigration status and the languages spoken, they can be eligible for Fair Fares NYC.
Longtime N.J. lawmaker Maureen Ogden dies at 93

Former state Assemblywoman Maureen Ogden, known for championing environmental causes in her 14 years in the New Jersey Legislature and as the first female mayor of Millburn, died Wednesday. The Essex County Republican was 93. Gov. Phil Murphy ordered New Jersey and U.S. flags at all state building to fly...
New Jersey’s child care system is broken | Opinion

When news broke that Hackensack Meridian Health (HMH) would close by the end of September all six of their on-site child care facilities located throughout New Jersey, mounting pressure and public outcry pushed HMH to first delay the closure until the end of the year, before it ultimately reversed the decision altogether.
Hot Hudson County Rental Market Puts Bayonne, NJ in Spotlight for Value Seeking Renters

BAYONNE, NJ -- A recent study has given credence to the overwhelming popularity of New Jersey’s Hudson River Gold Coast with renters in the New York metro region. Spurred by post pandemic demand from residents returning to Hudson County cities where culture, dining, nightlife and entertainment are at their fingertips, two waterfront municipalities now rank in the top 10 most expensive rental markets in the U.S., according to a survey by Rent.com.
New York City Deploys Video Bus Lane Enforcement

Hanging out in the bus lane in New York City can now earn you a ticket — no cop needed. The Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) will begin enforcing its transit-only lanes with video technology, which spots an offending vehicle in the lane and then issues a citation. MTA is...
New York to spend $18m on getting new construction workers

New York City mayor Eric Adams has launched an $18.6m programme to entice 2,300 low-income people into construction and industrial careers over the next three years. The move comes amid an unprecedented skills shortage in the US. Under the scheme, participants will be selected by the Mayor’s Office of Talent...
