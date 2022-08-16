Read full article on original website
‘I had seen his heart’: Community in shock after George Wythe High School principal dies
Principal Riddick was a giant in this community. The families of George Wythe High School are feeling the pain of this loss and his colleagues tell us he will be surely missed. According to those who knew him, Parker will be remembered for his humble personality, his hard work and the vision he had for his students.
Lady N'awlins owner to close Richmond restaurant: 'It’s been a rocky road'
The Fan District restaurant will operate for limited hours until it closes for good on Sunday, September 4.
Richmond student failed every SOL until he got to Franklin Military Academy
"There wasn't really any order, as opposed to Franklin there is a lot of order and discipline," Micah Francis said.
Richmond Police horse retires to forever home
A horse from the Richmond Police's Mounted Unit has retired and the next steps are being taken to place him in his forever home.
CDC Map: Masks urged for 60 Virginia localities, Richmond and Petersburg
Universal masking is now recommended for 60 localities in Virginia, and that once again includes parts of Metro Richmond, according to the COVID Community Levels from the CDC.
Family Who Lost 2 Brothers in Crash Endures With Help of Virginia Community
A family in Spotsylvania County, Virginia, who suffered an unimaginable tragedy is crediting community support with helping them through their grief. In March 2021, three teenage brothers were riding in an SUV that one of their friends was driving when it went off the road, crashed and burst into flames.
George Wythe High School principal dies
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The principal of George Wythe High School, Riddick Parker, has died. “Mr. Parker gave his FULL heart and soul to the students of Wythe and will be dearly missed,” Richmond Public Schools Superintendent Jason Kamras said in a social media post. Kamras said that Parker...
Virginia mom has warning for others after daughter's death
Fentanyl caused or contributed to death in 76% of fatal overdoses in 2021, that's according to the Virginia Department of Health.
Richmond's 1st gun buyback ends due to 'overwhelming response'
Richmond's first-ever gun buyback initiative ended early Saturday afternoon because of an "overwhelming response," according to city officials.
Car crashes into building in Chesterfield, causing gas leak
First responders are currently on the scene of an accident on the 1100 block of East Briar Patch Drive in Chesterfield.
Body identified following recovery from Appomattox River near Hopewell City Marina
The Hopewell Police Department has confirmed that it has recovered a body from the Appomattox River, near the Hopewell City Marina.
Crazy Greek on the move as son takes over restaurant from parents
The longtime local Greek restaurant is preparing to open a new location at 13249 Rittenhouse Drive in the Village at Swift Creek Shopping Center.
Prince George Police looking for larceny suspect in car vacuum coin theft
Police believe the person pictured may have been involved in the damage of a coin-operated vehicle vacuum and subsequent theft of the coins inside.
Alewife duo to open a restaurant in Henrico's West End
Lee Gregory said he and Bobo Catoe are still working out what exactly their West End restaurant will be.
Richmond Police identify victim in Halifax Avenue shooting
Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call Detective A. Darnell at (804) 646-3927 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
Ex-Gov. Doug Wilder drops lawsuit against VCU leaders
RICHMOND, Va. - Former Virginia Gov. Doug Wilder has withdrawn a lawsuit he filed against leaders of the public university in Richmond where he works following a personnel dispute. Court records show Wilder filed a notice of voluntary dismissal of the matter Thursday. A judge has issued an order closing...
Troopers: 4 injured, including Chesterfield pilot, when 2 planes collided
Four people suffered minor injuries when two small airplanes collided in rural Fauquier County Saturday morning.
Youth Football Player In Richmond Killed And His Mother Injured In Deadly Shooting
Tragedy struck the city of Richmond, Virginia, as gunfire killed an 18-year-old football player and injured his mother, who was also struck. Jessie Crumble Bullock lost his life on Saturday per the Richmond Police Department, which is now investigating the double shooting in the Gilpin Court housing project. Bullock was...
Police search for missing man with ties to Richmond
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WWBT) - Charlottesville police are searching for a missing man with ties to Richmond. John Milton Harris III, 60, was last seen on July 1 and reported missing on July 9. Multiple searches for him have been conducted, police said. “At the time of his disappearance, Harris was...
Richmond Fire crews rescue person with broken leg on Williams Island
A person with a broken leg was able to receive treatment after being picked up from Williams Island by Richmond Fire & Emergency Services crews.
