Henrico County, VA

NBC12

George Wythe High School principal dies

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The principal of George Wythe High School, Riddick Parker, has died. “Mr. Parker gave his FULL heart and soul to the students of Wythe and will be dearly missed,” Richmond Public Schools Superintendent Jason Kamras said in a social media post. Kamras said that Parker...
RICHMOND, VA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC12

Ex-Gov. Doug Wilder drops lawsuit against VCU leaders

RICHMOND, Va. - Former Virginia Gov. Doug Wilder has withdrawn a lawsuit he filed against leaders of the public university in Richmond where he works following a personnel dispute. Court records show Wilder filed a notice of voluntary dismissal of the matter Thursday. A judge has issued an order closing...
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Police search for missing man with ties to Richmond

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WWBT) - Charlottesville police are searching for a missing man with ties to Richmond. John Milton Harris III, 60, was last seen on July 1 and reported missing on July 9. Multiple searches for him have been conducted, police said. “At the time of his disappearance, Harris was...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA

