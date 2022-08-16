Read full article on original website
kscj.com
SGT. FLOYD MEMORIAL ENCAMPMENT BEGINS
kscj.com
SC COMMUNITY THEATER CELEBRATES 75TH SEASON
THE SIOUX CITY COMMUNITY THEATER IS CELEBRATING ITS 75TH ANNIVERSARY THIS SEASON. RICK MYERS IS PRESIDENT OF THEATER’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND SAYS A FULL SLATE OF ACTIVITIES IS PLANNED:. THEATER1 OC………FULL SWING. :14. THE FIRST STAGE PRODUCTION TAKES PLACE IN EARLY SEPTEMBER:. THEATER2 OC…….JUST HILARIOUS....
kjan.com
Sgt. Floyd encampment is this weekend in Sioux City
(Radio Iowa) – The annual Sergeant Floyd Memorial Encampment is taking place this weekend in Sioux City. Floyd was the only member of the Lewis and Clark party to die during the exploration of the land acquired in the Louisiana Purchase. Dan Whitlock is a member of the Sergeant Floyd tri-state chapter, which recreates what was known as the Corp of Discovery Expedition. “On the grass area there they’re going to pitch their tents and set up a campsite and it will be arranged as well as we can make it look similar to what the campsite might have looked like when the Corps was here. We try to make it as historically accurate as we can,” he says.
kiwaradio.com
New Sheldon Officer Brings 15-Years Experience To The Job
Sheldon, Iowa — The Sheldon Police Department officially came back to full strength Wednesday afternoon when their newest officer was officially sworn in. Sanborn native Greg Jacobsma took the oath of office from Sheldon Mayor Greg Geels during Wednesday’s Sheldon City Council meeting. Jacobsma got his law enforcement degree from Western Iowa Tech in Sioux City, before spending 15 years as an officer with the Sanborn Police Department. He tells KIWA that he was looking for a better opportunity when the Sheldon job became available.
kscj.com
SECOND PERSON QUESTIONED IN LAUREL, NEBRASKA DEATHS
kscj.com
SEVEN APPLY FOR CITY SCHOOL BOARD VACANCY
SEVEN PEOPLE HAVE APPLIED FOR AN OPENING TO COMPLETE A TERM ON THE SIOUX CITY SCHOOL BOARD. THOSE APPLICANTS INCLUDE FORMER SCHOOL BOARD PRESIDENT FLORA LEE, FORMER 185TH AIR NATIONAL GUARD COMMANDER BRIAN MILLER AND POLITICAL ACTIVIST AND COMMUNITY VOLUNTEER MARIA RUNDQUIST. ALSO APPLYING ARE BERNIE SCOLARO, WHO IS A...
PHOTOS: Sioux City animal shelters celebrating National Black Cat Appreciation Day
August 17th is National Black Cat Appreciation Day so Sioux City Animal Adoption & Rescue has launched a new limited-time offer for all the friendly felines available in Siouxland.
KETV.com
Investigators looking into wife of suspect in Laurel, Nebraska homicides
LAUREL, Neb. — It's been two weeks since four people were killed in Laurel, Nebraska, and the homicide suspect is still in a hospital bed. Jason A. Jones, 42, was taken into custody in Laurel, Nebraska, and is still being treated at a Lincoln hospital for severe burns. The motive for the homicides is unknown at this time.
News Channel Nebraska
Teens arrested for Santee break-ins
SANTEE, Neb. -- Two northeast Nebraska juveniles were taken into custody Thursday regarding a pair of reported break-ins. At approximately 5:53 a.m., the Santee Sioux Nation Tribal Police Department received a page from the Knox County Sheriff's Office regarding two people allegedly burglarizing a home on the east side of town. The individuals were reportedly wearing all black and driving a yellow H2 Hummer that had been allegedly stolen in Sioux City, Iowa.
Iowa rent assistance program ends this summer
A financial assistance program in Iowa is coming to an end this summer.
Le Mars PD offering reward for information about damaged fire pit
Police are asking for information about who may have damaged a fire pit in a local town and are offering a reward for that information.
Siouxlanders gather for second hearing of Woodbury County wind ordinance
Woodbury County's wind ordinance was again center stage at Tuesday's Board of Supervisors meeting.
kscj.com
JURY FINDS BUEL GUILTY OF MURDER
A WOODBURY COUNTY JURY HAS FOUND A SIOUX CITY MAN GUILTY OF CHARGES IN THE FATAL SHOOTING OF HIS ROOMMATE. 53-YEAR-OLD ROBERT BUEL WAS FOUND GUILTY OF SECOND DEGREE MURDER AND GOING ARMED WITH INTENT IN THE AUGUST, 2021 SHOOTING OF.41-YEAR-OLD JASON LAFFERTY. DETECTIVES SAY LAFFERTY AND BUEL WERE ARGUING...
kicdam.com
Man With Local Ties Tapped To Lead Iowa-Based Hy-Vee
West Des Moines, IA (KICD)– A graduate of Washington High School in Cherokee has been tapped to be one of the new co-CEOs at Hy Vee. Aaron Wiese was a political science major at UNI when he got his first part-time job with the Iowa grocery chain. He became...
Sioux City man found guilty of murdering roommate
A Sioux City man has been found guilty of murder in the killing of his roommate last year.
siouxlandnews.com
LaFleur ready to bring success back to Heelan football
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — In an effort to take the team in a different direction, Bishop Heelan alum Jon LaFleur has been given command of the Crusaders as the team's next head football coach heading into 2022. The Crusaders have struggled on the gridiron for the past few years,...
kscj.com
FRIDAY IS SC SCHOOL BOARD APPLICATION DEADLINE
FRIDAY IS THE DEADLINE FOR SIOUX CITY RESIDENTS TO APPLY FOR AN OPENING ON THE SCHOOL BOARD. SCHOOL BOARD PRESIDENT DAN GREENWELL SAYS THERE HAVE BEEN SOME APPLICANTS:. THE APPLICANTS WILL THEN HAVE A CHANCE TO SPEAK TO THE SCHOOL BOARD AT NEXT MONDAY’S MEETING:. APPLY2 OC………VETTING PROCESS. :13...
Money stolen out of Sioux City ATM; SCPD searching for suspects
The Sioux City Police Department is searching for suspects involved in a theft early Monday morning.
kelo.com
Iowa Corn is in trouble
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Iowa’s percentage of excellent or good corn and soybean declined by a minimum of 7 points last week. The latest USDA report on Monday said 66% of the state’s corn and 63% of soybeans were good or excellent, down from 73% and 71% a week ago.
nwestiowa.com
Sioux Center man arrested for second OWI
ROCK VALLEY—A 56-year-old Sioux Center man was arrested about 1:15 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 14, near Rock Valley on a charge of second-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Jaime Carrillo Montano stemmed from the stop of a 2005 Chevrolet Cobalt on Garfield Avenue near the 340th Street intersection about six miles southeast of Rock Valley, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
