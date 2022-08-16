(Radio Iowa) – The annual Sergeant Floyd Memorial Encampment is taking place this weekend in Sioux City. Floyd was the only member of the Lewis and Clark party to die during the exploration of the land acquired in the Louisiana Purchase. Dan Whitlock is a member of the Sergeant Floyd tri-state chapter, which recreates what was known as the Corp of Discovery Expedition. “On the grass area there they’re going to pitch their tents and set up a campsite and it will be arranged as well as we can make it look similar to what the campsite might have looked like when the Corps was here. We try to make it as historically accurate as we can,” he says.

SIOUX CITY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO