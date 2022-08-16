Read full article on original website
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com
Garysburg man arrested for 2021 crime
JACKSON – An old criminal case has resulted in an arrest. The Northampton County Sheriff’s Office reports that 33-year-old Jacob Davis of Garysburg was served with an outstanding arrest warrant on Aug. 11. NCSO Lt. A. Collier served the warrant, which charged Davis with larceny of motor vehicle...
WAVY News 10
Pasquotank couple sold fentanyl, cocaine from home, deputies say
PASQUOTANK, N.C. (WAVY) — A man and woman from Elizabeth City stored and sold cocaine and fentanyl at their home, the Pasquotank Sheriff’s Office says. Deputies conducted a search on August 11 at the couple’s home in the 1200 block of Winston Street after securing a warrant and found fentanyl, cocaine, scales, baggies and a gun, the sheriff’s office says.
WITN
POLICE: Mid-day shooting sends man to hospital
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - A man was shot in Rocky Mount Saturday afternoon and taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Police say the shooting was reported just before 1:00 in the 500 block of Cleveland Street. When officers got to the scene, they were notified of a...
WITN
One man & child arrested in Edgecombe Co. shooting; another man still at large
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Edgecombe County deputies say a man is still at large after another man and child were arrested in the case of a shooting. The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office says Johnquavius McKinney has been arrested and charged with possession of a stolen firearm, carrying a concealed gun, simple possession of schedule VI substance, resisting, obstructing, and delaying. He is jailed on a $7,500 secured bond.
rrspin.com
Garysburg woman arrested, charged after speeding stop
A Garysburg woman was arrested and charged Wednesday evening after a Weldon police officer stopped her for speeding. Weldon Chief Christopher Davis said the arrest of Alexis Rebecca Barnes, 25, occurred around 5:30 p.m. at the intersection of West Third and Chestnut streets. Corporal S. McKimmey stopped the vehicle and...
Brunswicktimes Gazette
Possession of a controlled substance charge filed
LAWRENCEVILLE – Christopher Scott Thomas, 50, from Goldsboro, N.C. is charged with possession of a controlled substance on Aug. 5, 2022. Captain Brad Evans with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office said Sergeant A. W. Connell responded to Foundry Creek Road, Alberta, Virginia, for a report of trespassing. When he turned into the driveway there was a car parked halfway down the driveway in a field. Sergeant J. R. Daniel and Connell approached the vehicle and found a female and a male passed out inside. Connell saw a burnt aluminum foil in the console in plain view. He woke up the subjects and asked them for identification. The male subject said his identification was in a backpack on the ground outside of the car. Connell identified the male subject as Thomas. Daniel had the female stop out of the vehicle and identified her as Jennifer Williams.
Witnesses describe aftermath of two separate deadly Norfolk shootings
Norfolk Police say Johnathan Clark, 19, died inside his car near Wards Corner. Shortly afterward, there was another separate shooting that left three men dead and two others hurt at Fenner Gardens.
cbs17
Victim ends up at beauty supply store after broad-daylight shooting in Rocky Mount, police say
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — A shooting victim ended up at a beauty supply store after a broad-daylight shooting in Rocky Mount Saturday afternoon, police said. The incident was reported just before 12:55 p.m. as gunshots fired in the 500 block of Cleveland Street, which is between S. Church Street and W. Raleigh Boulevard, according to a news release from Rocky Mount police.
WITN
Rocky Mount police arrest man on drug & gun charges
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Rocky Mount police have arrested a man on drug and gun charges. The Rocky Mount Police Department says 42-year-old Kenneth Stancil was charged with possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a schedule-1 controlled substance, possession of a stolen firearm, maintaining a vehicle/dwelling/place for use, storage, or sale of a controlled substance, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
cbs17
Miami Beach man caught driving 94 mph in Tarboro is busted with 36 lbs of marijuana, police say
TARBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — Tarboro police arrested a Florida man who was pulled over for speeding and, after a search of his vehicle, officials found 36 pounds of marijuana. Pablo Antonio Alonso Carrabeo, 25, of Miami Beach, Florida, was arrested over the weekend and placed in the Edgecombe County Detention Center under a $500,000 bond.
Three killed, two others hurt in shooting at Norfolk apartment complex
Norfolk police say the incident took place at Fenner Gardens Apartments located off Tidewater Drive.
Suffolk police investigating after man shot and killed Saturday morning
Suffolk police say a man was shot multiple times early Saturday and died at the scene on Wilson Street.
Man killed crossing intersection in Rocky Mount
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCT) — A Rocky Mount man was killed Thursday night while crossing the street, police there said. The incident happened just before 10 p.m. at the intersection of East Grand Avenue and Park Avenue. Bernard Grant, 50, was crossing the street when officials said he was hit by a Nissan sedan driven […]
WITN
Motorcyclist critical after crash near Greenville Town Common is an ECU student
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A motorcyclist who remains in critical condition after he was hit by a car yesterday afternoon in Greenville is an East Carolina University student. Greenville police say charges are coming in the crash on First Street that happened around 4:30 p.m. Officer Brandon Johnson said a...
Body identified following recovery from Appomattox River near Hopewell City Marina
The Hopewell Police Department has confirmed that it has recovered a body from the Appomattox River, near the Hopewell City Marina.
outerbanksvoice.com
Lennie L. Hughes, Sr. of Elizabeth City, August 10
Lennie Lewis Hughes, Sr., age 81, of Elizabeth City, NC passed away on August 10, 2022 in Norfolk, VA. He was predeceased by his parents, John Henry Hughes and Maybelle Lewis Hughes, and his brother, John Hughes of South Carolina. He leaves behind his loving wife, Ann Parke Godwin Hughes; son, Lennie Hughes, Jr. (Shelby); daughter, Laurel Hughes Senick (Don); son, Benjamin Hughes; and grandchildren, Morgan Ray, Hayden Ray, and Caroline Hughes.
obxtoday.com
Some Portsmouth residents face eviction even though rent relief checks are coming
At the Stone Ridge apartments in Portsmouth, some residents face eviction even though some have proof that rent relief checks are coming.
WITN
Fire at Greenville funeral home blocks off West Fifth Street
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A fire at a funeral home in Greenville has blocked off West Fifth Street in both directions. The fire is at W.E. Flanagan Memorial Funeral Home and Cremations at 1026 W. Fifth Street. Several fire trucks and police vehicles are at the scene. Greenville Fire/Rescue says...
WTKR
Innocent Norfolk man who spent 27 years in prison blames disgraced detective Robert Glenn Ford
NORFOLK, Va. – A Norfolk father who spent nearly 30 years in prison for a murder he did not commit is speaking out about disgraced Norfolk detective Robert Glenn Ford’s involvement in his case. “I went blank,” said Joseph Carter, referring to the moment he was found guilty...
