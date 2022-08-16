Four months after he was shot by Yakima police, José Trindad De Alba was in court on charges of attacking the officers. De Alba, 27, of Zillah, was arrested after failing to appear in court Aug. 8 on a summons. He is charged with three counts of first-degree assault and two counts of illegally possessing a firearm in connection with the April 16 incident.

