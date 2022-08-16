ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Yakima Herald Republic

Two downtown Yakima buildings receive façade improvement grants

A fresh coat of paint or new fencing is a simple, effective way to spruce up the exterior of one’s home … or a downtown building housing retail businesses. Two buildings in downtown Yakima recently received grants from the Downtown Association of Yakima’s 2022 Façade Improvement Program: the Salvation Army Thrift Store at Sixth and Yakima avenues, and the Hittle Building at 22 N. Second St.
YAKIMA, WA
Upper Valley firefighters contain brush fire near Tieton

Crews from around the Upper Valley battled a brush fire Friday that threatened buildings near Tieton. Firefighters were called for a fire at 3421 Rosenkranz Road around 2 p.m., said Highland Fire Chief Rick Woodall. An air compressor had caught fire, and it spread into trees and jumped the North Fork Cowiche Creek, Woodall said.
TIETON, WA
Letter: Hold officials accountable for poor water decisions

To the editor — About 10 years ago I attended a Water Law conference where a former Ecology expert said the Yakima River was 400% overallocated. Can someone explain to me why Ecology/Yakima County would allow a surfing park to go in when there is already a proven problem with availability of water in the Yakima Valley/Moxee area?
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
Opinion: Tieton's transformation is an inspiration to us all

The story of Tieton’s transformation has become a familiar local legend. It goes something like this: Nearly two decades ago, a Seattle art books publisher on a bike trip had an unexpected delay in Tieton — he hit some nasty goathead thorns and wound up with flat tires.
TIETON, WA
Letter: Christians should stand against 'faith tour'

To the editor — When Christianity becomes enmeshed with fears, (and often hate), Christians of courage must act to impose peace to interrupt destruction. It’s our American civic responsibility. For the past couple of decades in Yakima, people of faith in their Christian traditions and institutions have worked...
YAKIMA, WA
Man's partially burned body found near burned car in Lower Yakima Valley

A partially burned body was found near a burned car Tuesday outside Wapato, the Yakima County Sheriff's Office reported. Sheriff's deputies, Yakama Nation Tribal Police and the FBI were sent Tuesday morning to the 100 block of Progressive Road near Wapato for a report of a partially burned body found near a burned car, according to a sheriff's office news release.
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
Man shot in confrontation with Yakima police held on $1 million bail

Four months after he was shot by Yakima police, José Trindad De Alba was in court on charges of attacking the officers. De Alba, 27, of Zillah, was arrested after failing to appear in court Aug. 8 on a summons. He is charged with three counts of first-degree assault and two counts of illegally possessing a firearm in connection with the April 16 incident.
YAKIMA, WA

