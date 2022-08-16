Read full article on original website
Yakima Herald Republic
Get a look inside restored vintage trailers at the Nile Valley Rally this weekend
Owners and restorers of about 45 vintage trailers are descending on the Nile Valley this week to share their hobby and passion with other enthusiasts. The trailers — and their occupants — begin arriving at noon Thursday for a weekend of events, and the public is invited for a look inside the trailers Saturday.
Yakima Herald Republic
Two downtown Yakima buildings receive façade improvement grants
A fresh coat of paint or new fencing is a simple, effective way to spruce up the exterior of one’s home … or a downtown building housing retail businesses. Two buildings in downtown Yakima recently received grants from the Downtown Association of Yakima’s 2022 Façade Improvement Program: the Salvation Army Thrift Store at Sixth and Yakima avenues, and the Hittle Building at 22 N. Second St.
Yakima Herald Republic
Upper Valley firefighters contain brush fire near Tieton
Crews from around the Upper Valley battled a brush fire Friday that threatened buildings near Tieton. Firefighters were called for a fire at 3421 Rosenkranz Road around 2 p.m., said Highland Fire Chief Rick Woodall. An air compressor had caught fire, and it spread into trees and jumped the North Fork Cowiche Creek, Woodall said.
Yakima Herald Republic
Letter: Hold officials accountable for poor water decisions
To the editor — About 10 years ago I attended a Water Law conference where a former Ecology expert said the Yakima River was 400% overallocated. Can someone explain to me why Ecology/Yakima County would allow a surfing park to go in when there is already a proven problem with availability of water in the Yakima Valley/Moxee area?
Yakima Herald Republic
Opinion: Tieton's transformation is an inspiration to us all
The story of Tieton’s transformation has become a familiar local legend. It goes something like this: Nearly two decades ago, a Seattle art books publisher on a bike trip had an unexpected delay in Tieton — he hit some nasty goathead thorns and wound up with flat tires.
Yakima Herald Republic
Letter: Christians should stand against 'faith tour'
To the editor — When Christianity becomes enmeshed with fears, (and often hate), Christians of courage must act to impose peace to interrupt destruction. It’s our American civic responsibility. For the past couple of decades in Yakima, people of faith in their Christian traditions and institutions have worked...
Yakima Herald Republic
Yakima County sheriff's deputies deploying body cameras to record interactions, interviews
Since Monday, Yakima County sheriff’s deputies have been putting people on camera. The sheriff’s office implemented its body camera program this week, issuing 60 of the 70 cameras and associated gear ordered to deputies and detectives. “I think it is good for all of us to have them,”...
Yakima Herald Republic
Man's partially burned body found near burned car in Lower Yakima Valley
A partially burned body was found near a burned car Tuesday outside Wapato, the Yakima County Sheriff's Office reported. Sheriff's deputies, Yakama Nation Tribal Police and the FBI were sent Tuesday morning to the 100 block of Progressive Road near Wapato for a report of a partially burned body found near a burned car, according to a sheriff's office news release.
Yakima Herald Republic
Authorities still seeking identity of man whose burned body was found Tuesday near Wapato
So far, the only thing authorities know about the man whose burned body was found in the Lower Valley is that somebody killed him. An autopsy performed in Cowlitz County determined that the man was a victim of “homicidal violence,” Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice said. Curtice said...
Yakima Herald Republic
Man shot in confrontation with Yakima police held on $1 million bail
Four months after he was shot by Yakima police, José Trindad De Alba was in court on charges of attacking the officers. De Alba, 27, of Zillah, was arrested after failing to appear in court Aug. 8 on a summons. He is charged with three counts of first-degree assault and two counts of illegally possessing a firearm in connection with the April 16 incident.
