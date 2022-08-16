Read full article on original website
Related
Digital Trends
Does the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 come with a charger? Here’s why not
Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 4 is the newest of Samsung’s flagship foldables, and it builds upon the hardware strides made with the Z Fold 3 and Galaxy S22 to deliver an experience that aims to be better than the former and equal to the latter. However, one area...
Digital Trends
How to customize mouse gestures on Mac
You don’t need a touchscreen to take advantage of gestures on your Mac. If you use a Magic Mouse, you can use mouse gestures to zoom, swipe, scroll, and more. Along with these gestures, you can modify your taps, clicks, and tracking speed for your mouse. To make working or playing on your computer easier, here’s how to customize mouse gestures on Mac.
Digital Trends
Samsung M8 Smart Monitor review: the display ultimatum
“The Samsung M8 Smart Monitor is packed with features, but they all seem to live in separate worlds.”. Samsung is on a mission. It’s a mission to redefine what makes the best monitors the best, and Samsung’s gambit is to blur the lines between TVs and monitors. That’s what the Samsung M8 is. It’s not solely a monitor or a TV — it’s both.
Digital Trends
AirPods 2 and Beats Studio Buds are both down to $100 today
Headphones have come a long way in the last 10 years, and today it’s hard to imagine a world without wireless earbuds. Some of the best headphones on the market, and certainly the most popular, are wireless Bluetooth earbuds, and Apple is behind two of the biggest fan-favorite models. Today, Amazon has AirPods 2 and Beats Studio Buds on sale for $100, so if you’re in search of a new pair of the best wireless earbuds, these deals are ones you definitely don’t want to miss.
Digital Trends
Does the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 have an SD card slot?
Expandable storage is decidedly passé on smartphones, especially premium ones. You used to be able to make do with a 64GB smartphone and slap a 1TB memory card in it to hold all your media and apps. That no longer happens. Once a staple on Samsung phones, the company no longer allows users to expand their built-in storage with microSD cards. The Galaxy Z Fold 4, despite being a little tablet like the microSD card slot-toting Galaxy Tab S8 Plus, is no exception.
Digital Trends
You need to update your iPhone and iPad right now to fix a critical security flaw
This is a friendly — and important — reminder to update your iPhone and iPad, if you haven’t already. Apple this week issued an urgent security update for iPhone and iPad owners to patch a flaw that could allow hackers to take control of the devices. Specifically,...
Digital Trends
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 review: so good, it should be your next phone
Lazy old Samsung has barely changed the Galaxy Z Fold 4 over the Galaxy Z Fold 3, right? It’s very easy to think this after a quick glance at the design or a side-by-side check of the stats, but don’t judge this book by its cover (screen), as Samsung’s many small alterations add up to something far greater.
Digital Trends
The best Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 screen protectors
If you're planning to invest a few hundred dollars in the new Samsung Galaxy Watch 5, it's only fair to also invest in protective screen covers to keep your new device safe. While newer and better options will continue to flood the market in the next few weeks, we've rounded up the best Galaxy Watch 5 screen protectors available right now, so you can be prepared from day one.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Digital Trends
Walmart is having a huge clearance sale on Roomba robot vacuums
Walmart is coming up big right now for smart home shoppers, with a couple of the best robot vacuum deals you’ll come across. Robot vacuums are particularly convenient devices to have around the house, and iRobot’s Roomba lineup is one of the most popular and well-known robot vacuum brands, as they make some of the best robot vacuums available. Walmart’s current Roomba deals are headlined by the Roomba 676 and Roomba i3+ EVO, two robot vacuum models that make sense for anyone looking for a little help in keeping the house clean. Read on for more details on these great discounts.
Digital Trends
How to show the battery percentage of your Mac
The indicator that displays the exact battery percentage for your Mac system is one of the most useful tools available. It lets you know how long you have left before you need to charge it, and over time, it will let you know whether it's time to think about replacing your MacBook battery.
Digital Trends
The Pixel 6a is the iPhone SE for Android I’ve been waiting for
The Google Pixel 6a reminds me of the iPhone SE. It’s not just because of the size, but the strategy. It is reminiscent of how Apple positions the iPhone SE for its user base. The Pixel 6a in the Android world runs parallel to the iPhone SE in the Apple world. Both the devices feature downgraded tech alongside a flagship SoC that powers the phone to make the most of the non-flagship cameras, battery and display.
Digital Trends
Google Docs update brings a productivity powerhouse feature
Google’s latest Workspace update allows you to assign Google Task checklist items to yourself or to a colleague in Google Docs, Google announced on Wednesday via its Workspace blog. This is an an easier way of assigning Tasks as it allows you to see all edits and updates within...
Digital Trends
Dell XPS 15 and 17 laptops are both on clearance today
If you’re looking for the best laptop deals, you’re going to love the offers we’ve spotted on the Dell XPS 15 and Dell XPS 17 that are going on right now. In terms of Dell laptop deals, you can’t get much better than $700 off each model. Need a little more convincing? No problem. We’re here to tell you all about them.
Digital Trends
Wireless charging not working on your Pixel with Android 13? You aren’t alone
Android 13 has been hotly anticipated for months, but following its rollout to Pixel users last Monday, many have been reporting issues with wireless charging. As first spotted by 9to5Google, Pixel owners have been posting their issues to Reddit in hopes of finding a simple community fix, but based on the number of complaints, there seems to be more at work.
Digital Trends
Fitbit Charge 5, Sense, and Versa 2 are all more than 20% off today
Anyone who is looking to improve their fitness could stand to benefit from tracking their activity every day. And that’s why smartwatches are increasingly more popular — they do all of the hard work for you. Thanks to Fitbit, tracking your daily activity could not possibly be easier, and right now at Amazon, you can get a Fitbit for more than 20% off. Keep reading to check out some of our favorite Fitbit deals happening at Amazon right now, and click the Buy Now buttons below to take advantage of these awesome smartwatch deals.
Digital Trends
Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro Review: great till they ain’t
Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro Review: great till they ain’t. “The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are good for Samsung users, but not great in the world of earbuds.”. We’ve now come to the second iteration of Samsung’s “Pro” earbuds — the $230 Galaxy Buds 2 Pro. It’s an awkward name, for sure (and that’s after you ignore the fact that Samsung actually calls them “Buds2 Pro”). And given that these live in the same world — and the same relative pricing category — as Apple’s AirPods Pro and Google’s Pixel Buds Pro, there’s a lot to live up to for the Buds 2 Pro.
Digital Trends
How to exit full-screen mode on a Mac
If you’re juggling multiple windows on a Mac computer, you’re probably familiar with downsizing and quitting windows as needed, but if you go into full-screen mode, it's not always obvious how to get out of it. Full-screen mode is useful if you want to remove any distractions and focus on only one thing or if you’re working on a smaller screen but you need to know how to exit the full screen on a Mac, too.
Digital Trends
Oppo Enco X2 review: Punching above its weight
The Oppo Enco X wireless earbuds were one of the best in the segment. They were comfortable, had solid active noise cancellation (ANC) and transparency, and had very good sound quality. All of this combined for the Enco X to punch above its weight (around $150) to be compared with the heavyweights in the earbuds market, like the AirPods Pro or the Sony WF-1000XM3, which cost almost 50% more. The Oppo Enco X2 earbuds are no different. They pack all the bells and whistles, but everything can’t be top-notch, right? Or is it?
Digital Trends
The gorgeous LG C2 OLED TV is $500 cheaper at Best Buy right now
If you’ve always wanted to upgrade your home theater setup and are looking for OLED TV deals, here’s your chance at a hefty discount through Best Buy’s offer for the 65-inch LG C2 Series OLED 4K TV. It’s yours for $2,000, compared to its original price of $2,500 — still not cheap, but you won’t always see opportunities to save $500 among 65-inch TV deals. The price cut may disappear at any moment, so make your purchase immediately if you don’t want to miss out on this deal.
Digital Trends
Can you train a parrot to use Alexa, and should you?
We’ve talked about the silly things Alexa can be used for, as well as how sometimes very young children can unwittingly use Alexa to cause mischief, including ordering things from Amazon. But what about pets that can talk — specifically, if you’ve got an inquisitive parrot in your house? Do you have to worry about it activating Alexa and potentially causing havoc?
