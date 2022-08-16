ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

Comments / 72

Rick Senft
4d ago

Sex assigned at birth?? Your DNA has and always will be female. It’s not assigned. It’s science.

Reply(5)
59
Ashley Riddle
3d ago

What’s the worst thing about this NewsBreak app? When you don’t want to read about this story the 3 options it gave me were “Not interested in: Ellia Green, Olympic Games, or racism” What if I’m tired of reading about the Transgender stories? That is the actual topic of the article and it wasn’t an option… What the heck?

Reply(5)
12
I?Watches
3d ago

I want to identify as a person with no money,no matter what my W2 says.I feel like I make 5.00 a year and need food stamps,utility and housing assistance.

Reply(1)
7
Related
BBC

Watch: European Championships - GB wins gold the men's 4x400m relay

How can I watch the European Championships on the BBC?. 07:30-21:30 - BBC Red Button, iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app. Extra streams, that are available on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website & app, on day ten include:. 07:30-10:55 - Athletics. 08:00-17:15 - Canoeing. 09:30-17:35 - Table tennis.
WORLD
Daily Mail

'We are practically penniless': Scottish family are left with nothing and returning to the UK homeless as they face being thrown out of Australia after a decade because firm sponsoring their visa went bust

A despairing Scottish father whose family is being kicked out of Australia - despite living and working there for more than ten years - says he faces returning to the UK 'practically penniless' and essentially homeless. Electrical expert Mark Green, 44, was headhunted for his specialist solar installation skills in...
HOMELESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Caitlyn Jenner
Daily Mail

Scottish family set to be kicked out of Australia today after living there for 10 years are granted one-month visa at 11th hour by immigration minister after vowing to stay and fight deportation

A Scottish family who were set to be deported from Australia today after living there for a decade were told they can stay as they were preparing to leave for the airport. The one month temporary visa granted to Mark Green, 44, and his family came as new Immigration Minister Andrew Giles - who took the position after Labor won the election in May - stepped in.
IMMIGRATION
AFP

Huge complex of 500 standing stones found in Spain

A huge megalithic complex of more than 500 standing stones has been discovered in southern Spain which could be one of the largest in Europe, archaeologists told AFP Thursday.  "It is a major megalithic site in Europe," he said. 
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Olympics#Rugby World Cup#Trans Women#Racism#The Associated Press#World Rugby
Daily Mail

Tense moment The Project panel lashes out at racism in Australian sport as female footy player reveals the HORRIFIC abuse she copped during a match

Hosts of The Project have lashed out at underlying racism in Australian sport after a female player claimed to have been called 'a black animal' during a match. Aish Ravi, who plays for MCC Womens in the Victorian Amateur Football Association, slammed the league for their inaction following the alleged racial abuse.
SOCIETY
SkySports

Jess Thirlby: England not in market for 'wholesale changes' ahead of Netball World Cup

Jess Thirlby is not looking towards "wholesale changes" as England reflect on their Commonwealth Games campaign and look towards next year's Netball World Cup in South Africa. Despite missing out on a medal in Birmingham, the head coach does not foresee sweeping amendments being made as they now look towards two further Test series this year and next year's major competition.
SPORTS
The Associated Press

Canada beats Finland 3-2 in OT for 19th world junior title

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Columbus Blue Jackets center Kent Johnson scored at 3:20 of three-on-three overtime to give Canada a 3-2 victory over Finland on Saturday night for its record-extending 19th world junior hockey title. Johnson tucked home his own rebound after Canada blew a two-goal lead in third period. The Canadians were 7-0 in the postponed event. After being credited with just 13 shots over the first two periods, the Finns launched 17 shots on net in the third, with Aleksi Heimosalmi and Joakim Kemell scoring to send it to overtime. The Canadians had plenty of chances to bury the Finns, but went 0 for 7 on the power play in regulation.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Society
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

GB celebrate gymnastics men’s team gold at the European Championships

All-round champion Joe Fraser helped Britain win the team gymnastics gold at the European Championships in Munich.Fraser, who had overcome fitness issues to claim three golds at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham – his home city, lead a superb collective performance from the British quartet as James Hall, Jake Jarman, Courtney Tulloch and Giarnni Regini-Moran delivered with a total score of 254.295.Britain finished ahead of Italy (247.494), while Turkey (246.162) took bronze following the six rotations of floor, pommel horse, rings, vault, parallel bars and horizontal bar. View this post on Instagram ...
WORLD
Hypebae

England's Ellie Roebuck on Winning the Women's Euro and What Comes Next

As a result of winning this year’s Women’s Euro tournament, the Lionesses marked England‘s first international win since 1966, undoubtedly paving the way for a new generation of female footballers. 22-year-old goalkeeper Ellie Roebuck was one of the players responsible for that win, and she’s here to make sure that the momentum keeps on going.
WORLD
ESPN

Olympic cycling silver medalist Mathias Fluckiger tests positive for doping

GENEVA -- Olympic silver medalist Mathias Flückiger was provisionally suspended in a doping case ahead of his scheduled competition in a mountain bike race on Friday at the European Championships. Swiss Cycling said Flückiger tested positive for the anabolic agent zeranol at the national championships in June. Zeranol is...
CYCLING
CBS News

CBS News

529K+
Followers
63K+
Post
376M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for original reporting and trusted news.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy