Diseases & Treatments

shefinds

3 Fat-Blasting Foods Doctors Say You Should Be Eating Daily For A Flatter Stomach

When you think about foods that can help you lose weight in order to achieve a flatter stomach, the first things that pop into your mind may include low-calorie meals that barely fill you up. However, if you want to shed pounds at a healthy, steady rate, the key isn’t necessarily to eat less—it’s actually to eat the right filling foods that can help keep your body energized and your metabolism boosted.
The Independent

New study reveals when people with Covid are infectious and for how long

The majority of people infected with Covid-19 are still infectious five days after their symptoms begin, new research suggests.In the first real-world study of its kind, researchers from Imperial College London also found that a quarter of participants were still capable of passing on the virus after seven days.The findings call into question NHS guidance on infection control, which recommends that people should remain at home and avoid contact with others for five days. There is no longer a legal requirement to self-isolate.Dr Seran Hakki, one of the study’s co-authors, said there was a “lack of clarity around how...
scitechdaily.com

New American Heart Association Report Outlines Most Common Symptoms of 6 Cardiovascular Diseases

New American Heart Association scientific statement indicates symptoms frequently overlap among conditions and may vary by sex. A “state of the science” review details the most reported symptoms of 6 cardiovascular diseases (CVDs): heart attack, heart failure, valve disease, stroke, heart rhythm disorders, and peripheral artery and vein disease (PAD and PVD).
MedicineNet.com

Why Do People in "Blue Zones" Live Longer Than the Rest of the World?

Lifestyle has a great impact on health and lifespan. Since lifestyles differ around the globe, certain geographic areas have lower rates of chronic disease and live longer than other areas. These are called Blue Zones. In Blue Zone populations, people tend to live longer and healthier lives, with many surviving...
verywellhealth.com

Symptoms of Prediabetes

Approximately 38% of adults and 28% of children in the United States have prediabetes, a health condition associated with abnormally high blood sugar levels. While blood sugar (glucose) levels are elevated in prediabetes, they are not high enough to be diagnosed as type 2 diabetes. This article highlights the possible...
healthcanal.com

Does Fish Oil Help You Lose Weight 2022? Impressive Benefits to Know

Obesity and weight gain have fast become a global problem. With this, health authorities and nutrition experts are doing their part to advise the global population on possible solutions. One such solution is omega-3 fish oil, which is known to effectively help with weight loss. Current recommendations for counteracting obesity...
CNET

Lower Back Pain? 6 Common Causes and What to Do About It

Almost 40% of American adults experienced back pain within the last three months, yet the cause of it remains a mystery for many people. That's likely due in part to the fact that back pain has so many potential underlying causes, but it's also because many people would rather pop over-the-counter pain pills instead of work to identify the actual cause of their back pain. And that's a shame, because often back pain can be fixed with some simple efforts.
EverydayHealth.com

Autoimmune Diseases, the Environment, and You

As climate change continues to alter the environment at an alarming rate, researchers have been looking into what that means for human health. One particular concern has been climate change’s connection with the rise in autoimmune diseases and their comorbidities, as well as its effect on already established autoimmune diseases.
Medical News Today

What is a diet plan for high cholesterol?

A doctor may prescribe medication to someone with high cholesterol and recommend a specific diet plan. A change in diet may involve eating more nutritious foods and avoiding foods high in cholesterol. The body naturally produces the cholesterol it needs to function optimally. Having too much cholesterol can cause problems...
Psych Centra

54 Possible Effects of Physical and Emotional Rejection in Childhood

If you’ve experienced persistent rejection in childhood, you may now fear emotional intimacy, have low self-esteem, or deal with anxiety symptoms. These effects can shape your adult relationships. Children don’t often have the perspective and maturity to understand that rejection may have nothing to do with them and everything...
MedicineNet.com

A High-Protein Diet Plan to Lose Weight and Improve Health

Protein is a macronutrient that is vital to good health, and essential for building and repairing muscles, bones, and organs in your body. In addition to keeping you feeling full for longer and promoting weight loss, a high-protein diet can help lower bad cholesterol levels and raise good cholesterol levels.
healthcareguys.com

Reasons You May Require an MRI Scan

Imagine you’re experiencing unexplained pain in your shoulder beyond what you would expect from a common injury or strain. And your doctor suspects there may be something more serious going on and orders an MRI scan. But why exactly why would you need one?. MRI scans are painless and...
infomeddnews.com

Critical Actions to Take When Having a Stroke

Heart attacks and strokes are among the most common emergencies in the medical world. The key to saving the life of the person suffering is to act fast. Unlike heart attacks that are accompanied by severe pain and other obvious symptoms, strokes can go undetected in the first stages. A...
psychologytoday.com

Real Long-Term Physical and Mental Health Effects of Divorce

Alan (not his real name) has been divorced for five years. He comes to see me because he has continued to suffer from anxiety, depression, and bouts of anger. His girlfriend recently ended their relationship because he often complains about his ex-wife and she worries about his increased alcohol use. He feels his life has stalled and recognizes that he is stuck.
