Louisiana State

Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Ascension Parish Council bans kratom sales in parish

The Ascension Parish Council approved a ban of kratom sales during the Aug. 18 meeting held in Gonzales. The parish will become the first in Louisiana to prohibit the sale of kratom, also known as Mitragyna speciosa, which is a tropical evergreen tree native to southeast Asia. The U.S. Food...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
bizneworleans.com

Port of South Louisiana Dedicates 2 Cranes for Globalplex Dock

RESERVE, La. — On Aug. 18, the Port of South Louisiana officially dedicated and named the two Konecranes Gottwald Model 6 Portal Harbor Cranes to be used at the Globalplex Intermodal Terminal Dock along the Mississippi River. The cranes increase the Port’s capacity for handling bulk materials and will allow for the handling of containers and project cargo.
RESERVE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Three Louisiana women arrested for defrauding state disaster relief program

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — Three individuals are behind bars for falsifying documents to collect refunds on personal property destroyed in a natural disaster. According to the Louisiana Department of Revenue (LDR), Starr Carbo, Johnnie Mae Ricard, and Erica Williams, all of Westwego, are charged in connection with fraudulently preparing and submitting Natural Disaster Claim […]
WESTWEGO, LA
houmatimes.com

Housing Louisiana to host Disaster Recovery Information Session

Housing Louisiana will host a Disaster Recovery Informational Session on Thursday, September 8, at the Terrebonne Public Library North Branch from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. The informational session is open to residents of Houma and Thibodaux, and will discuss how federal fund allocations will impact the bayou region. “Now is the time for us to stand up and let our government leaders know how we would like to see disaster relief dollars spent in our communities,” reads a statement from Housing Louisiana.
HOUMA, LA
Classic Rock 105.1

The Largest Residential Home in Louisiana

There are a lot of really large inhabited homes in Louisiana, but there's none that are quite as large as this!. Over the last 75 years, the size of homes in the U.S. has more than tripled. The average house size went from 797 square feet in 1945 to 2,491 square feet in 2020. In fact that leaves the U.S. with more floor area per resident of any country in the world!
LOUISIANA STATE
WAFB

LSU gameday staff job fair planned

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A job fair to hire LSU gameday staff is planned for Saturday, August 20. Organizers say the job fair will take place between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. at First Little Rock Missionary Baptist Church on S. 17th Street in Baton Rouge. Anyone looking to...
BATON ROUGE, LA
centralcitynews.us

First Amendment Under Attack Both in Central and Baton Rouge

Two popular measures — one passed by the Metro Council and another by the Central Community School Board — are well-intentioned attempts to combat real problems but both threaten to infringe on the First Amendment rights of our citizens. Here in Central, the Central School Board passed new...
BATON ROUGE, LA
houmatimes.com

Bayou Community Foundation Conference Strengthens Nonprofit Organizations in the Bayou Region

Over 100 local nonprofit representatives participated in Bayou Community Foundation’s 2022 Bayou Region Nonprofit Conference on August 18 hosted by Fletcher Technical Community College. Sponsored by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana, the conference was designed to help local nonprofit staff and volunteers strengthen their organizations and their...
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
ourmshome.com

Buc-Wild! Buc-ee’s To Open Its First Mississippi Location

The Mississippi Gulf Coast will soon be home to the first Buc-ee’s Travel Center in the Magnolia State. The megastore is slated to be more than 80,000 square feet on 43 acres of a 183-acre parcel on the northwest corner of Menge Avenue and Interstate 10 in Pass Christian. It’s part of a multi-state expansion across the South and joins Buc-ee’s locations in Alabama, Florida, and Georgia. The Texas chain prides itself on being home to the world’s cleanest bathrooms, and freshest food and is headed up by the jolly cartoon beaver mascot.
PASS CHRISTIAN, MS
225batonrouge.com

These Baton Rouge companies are among the fastest growing in the U.S.

Thirteen companies from the Greater Baton Rouge area have made this year’s Inc. 5000 list, which highlights the fastest growing companies in the U.S. Of the 5,000 companies listed, the Capital Region’s 13 representatives had a median growth of 146% and a combined revenue of $366 million. The...
BATON ROUGE, LA
lafourchegazette.com

ENTERGY: Online bill credit application information now available

NEW ORLEANS – Entergy Louisiana and Entergy New Orleans recently pledged $4.4 million for eligible residential customers across the state for bill payment assistance. Customers can apply through their local United Way starting on Wednesday, Aug. 17, at 9 a.m. Qualifying customers can apply online for a one-time $150...
thelouisianaweekend.com

Chime In To Chimes Boutique

BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - A new women’s clothing boutique is now open on 1230 O’Neal Lane, Suite 2, Baton Rouge. I spoke with the owner, Tanika Morrison about her journey and about owning a business. For more information on Chimes Boutique visit https://chimesboutique.com/
BATON ROUGE, LA

