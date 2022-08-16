Read full article on original website
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Ascension Parish Council bans kratom sales in parish
The Ascension Parish Council approved a ban of kratom sales during the Aug. 18 meeting held in Gonzales. The parish will become the first in Louisiana to prohibit the sale of kratom, also known as Mitragyna speciosa, which is a tropical evergreen tree native to southeast Asia. The U.S. Food...
bizneworleans.com
Port of South Louisiana Dedicates 2 Cranes for Globalplex Dock
RESERVE, La. — On Aug. 18, the Port of South Louisiana officially dedicated and named the two Konecranes Gottwald Model 6 Portal Harbor Cranes to be used at the Globalplex Intermodal Terminal Dock along the Mississippi River. The cranes increase the Port’s capacity for handling bulk materials and will allow for the handling of containers and project cargo.
Three Louisiana women arrested for defrauding state disaster relief program
BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — Three individuals are behind bars for falsifying documents to collect refunds on personal property destroyed in a natural disaster. According to the Louisiana Department of Revenue (LDR), Starr Carbo, Johnnie Mae Ricard, and Erica Williams, all of Westwego, are charged in connection with fraudulently preparing and submitting Natural Disaster Claim […]
houmatimes.com
Housing Louisiana to host Disaster Recovery Information Session
Housing Louisiana will host a Disaster Recovery Informational Session on Thursday, September 8, at the Terrebonne Public Library North Branch from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. The informational session is open to residents of Houma and Thibodaux, and will discuss how federal fund allocations will impact the bayou region. “Now is the time for us to stand up and let our government leaders know how we would like to see disaster relief dollars spent in our communities,” reads a statement from Housing Louisiana.
The Largest Residential Home in Louisiana
There are a lot of really large inhabited homes in Louisiana, but there's none that are quite as large as this!. Over the last 75 years, the size of homes in the U.S. has more than tripled. The average house size went from 797 square feet in 1945 to 2,491 square feet in 2020. In fact that leaves the U.S. with more floor area per resident of any country in the world!
LSU gameday staff job fair planned
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A job fair to hire LSU gameday staff is planned for Saturday, August 20. Organizers say the job fair will take place between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. at First Little Rock Missionary Baptist Church on S. 17th Street in Baton Rouge. Anyone looking to...
centralcitynews.us
First Amendment Under Attack Both in Central and Baton Rouge
Two popular measures — one passed by the Metro Council and another by the Central Community School Board — are well-intentioned attempts to combat real problems but both threaten to infringe on the First Amendment rights of our citizens. Here in Central, the Central School Board passed new...
KNOE TV8
Utility assistance applications closed for United Way of Northeast Louisiana
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - After receiving a large number of applications from Entergy customers who want help in paying their utility bills, the United Way of Northeast Louisiana has closed the application process, according to a news release issued Thursday morning. According to the United Way, applications already submitted through...
centralcitynews.us
Will Central School Board Continue Raising Taxes Every Year without a Vote of People?
Behind the scenes, a battle has been raging between members of the Central School Board who believe property taxes should automatically go up every year and the one board member who adamantly believes there should be no property tax increases without a vote of the people of Central. From 2007...
houmatimes.com
Bayou Community Foundation Conference Strengthens Nonprofit Organizations in the Bayou Region
Over 100 local nonprofit representatives participated in Bayou Community Foundation’s 2022 Bayou Region Nonprofit Conference on August 18 hosted by Fletcher Technical Community College. Sponsored by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana, the conference was designed to help local nonprofit staff and volunteers strengthen their organizations and their...
theadvocate.com
Schools in metro Baton Rouge are struggling to find teachers. Here's how districts compare.
A week into the new school year, schools throughout the capital region, especially those in the East Baton Rouge Parish school system, are still hiring, hunting for educators and support personnel against a backdrop of historic shortages nationwide. The district is leading the pack with more than 300 vacancies overall...
ourmshome.com
Buc-Wild! Buc-ee’s To Open Its First Mississippi Location
The Mississippi Gulf Coast will soon be home to the first Buc-ee’s Travel Center in the Magnolia State. The megastore is slated to be more than 80,000 square feet on 43 acres of a 183-acre parcel on the northwest corner of Menge Avenue and Interstate 10 in Pass Christian. It’s part of a multi-state expansion across the South and joins Buc-ee’s locations in Alabama, Florida, and Georgia. The Texas chain prides itself on being home to the world’s cleanest bathrooms, and freshest food and is headed up by the jolly cartoon beaver mascot.
theadvocate.com
After a fatal hit-and-run, Southern could build a 'skywalk' near dangerous intersection
After the hit-and-run death of Southern University student Q'Ryon Williams last year, members of Southern's board of supervisors are working with the state to create safer passage for students at the intersection where Williams was killed — including a potential overhead pedestrian bridge. While crossing the Scenic Highway and...
theadvocate.com
Years after state takeover, Capitol High alumni seek local control: 'We want our history'
It was unusually cool in the Capitol High gym Wednesday night thanks to the recent addition of air-conditioning but the passions still ran warm as an audience of more than 100 people, most of them graduates, shared what they want to see in the future for this historic Baton Rouge school.
225batonrouge.com
These Baton Rouge companies are among the fastest growing in the U.S.
Thirteen companies from the Greater Baton Rouge area have made this year’s Inc. 5000 list, which highlights the fastest growing companies in the U.S. Of the 5,000 companies listed, the Capital Region’s 13 representatives had a median growth of 146% and a combined revenue of $366 million. The...
lafourchegazette.com
ENTERGY: Online bill credit application information now available
NEW ORLEANS – Entergy Louisiana and Entergy New Orleans recently pledged $4.4 million for eligible residential customers across the state for bill payment assistance. Customers can apply through their local United Way starting on Wednesday, Aug. 17, at 9 a.m. Qualifying customers can apply online for a one-time $150...
Louisiana Department of Revenue: Claim $36M+ in tax refunds before it becomes unclaimed property
Louisiana Department of Revenue (LDR) warns Louisiana residents that Oct. 6 is the last day for Louisiana taxpayers to claim millions in state income tax refunds before the funds become unclaimed property.
theadvocate.com
East Baton Rouge schools scrap in-house security team, will rely on deputies and BRPD
In an about face, the East Baton Rouge Parish school system won’t bring school security in house after all. Instead, it is expanding its long-standing arrangements with local law enforcement. After championing the idea for months, Superintendent Sito Narcisse informed the parish School Board on Wednesday that in-house security...
postsouth.com
Chlorine leak ‘shelter-in-place’ ended prematurely, Iberville Parish President Ourso says
Iberville Parish President J. Mitchell Ourso said last week that the state Department of Environmental Quality informed him that the Olin Chemicals notice to lift the “shelter in place” in an April 18 chlorine spill was issued prematurely. Ourso said the DEQ and Louisiana State Police told him...
thelouisianaweekend.com
Chime In To Chimes Boutique
BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - A new women’s clothing boutique is now open on 1230 O’Neal Lane, Suite 2, Baton Rouge. I spoke with the owner, Tanika Morrison about her journey and about owning a business. For more information on Chimes Boutique visit https://chimesboutique.com/
