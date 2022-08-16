ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkadelphia, AR

arkadelphian.com

Doyle Dennis Bell

Doyle Dennis Bell, age 74, of Okolona, passed from this life on Monday, August 15, 2022, at his home. He was born October 30, 1947, in Alpine, the son of the late Lendel Doyle and Rosie Hazel Wrinkle Bell. Doyle was a retired skidder operator and log cutter. He enjoyed deer hunting, fishing, coon hunting and spending time with his grandson, Trenton.
OKOLONA, AR
arkadelphian.com

Adam Joe Rayborn

Adam Joe Rayborn, age 30, of Prescott, passed from this life on Friday, August 12, 2022, at St. Vincent Medical Center in Little Rock. He was born August 19, 1991, in Little Rock, the son of Leo Elsworth and Brenda Louise Weaver Rayborn III. Adam was a graduate of Rosston High School. He attended the Crossroads Assembly of God Church in Delight. Adam enjoyed all types of music and fishing in his free time.
PRESCOTT, AR
arkadelphian.com

Death notice: Max Brown

Max Brown, age 64, of Arkadelphia, formerly of Gurdon, passed from this life on Monday, August 15, 2022, in Gum Springs. Funeral service: 11:00 AM Saturday-Third Street Baptist Church. Visitation: 5:00 to 7:00 PM Friday-Third Street Baptist Church. Interment: Rose Hedge Cemetery-Gurdon. Memorials: Fellowship of Christian Athletes. Full obit to...
ARKADELPHIA, AR
arkadelphian.com

Accident claims life of Arkadelphia insurance agent

GUM SPRINGS — A freak accident Monday afternoon claimed the life of an Arkadelphia businessman. Max Brown, whose namesake insurance agency is in downtown Arkadelphia, was killed on Highway 67 when parts of an oncoming vehicle struck him, according to accident reports. A preliminary fatal crash summary filed by...
ARKADELPHIA, AR
arkadelphian.com

Fitz Hill hopeful US Bank to sponsor MLK park

Retiring Code Enforcement Officer Thomas Free was congratulated upon his Aug. 31 retirement at Tuesday evening’s meeting of the Arkadelphia Board of Directors. Police Chief Jason “Shorty” Jackson presented a resolution allowing Free to keep his badge and service pistol, a Glock 19, the first officer to request it since the city began issuing weapons three years ago. At the motion of directors Chris Porter and Taylor Chaney, the motion carried.
ARKADELPHIA, AR
arkadelphian.com

Dispatch Desk: Wednesday, Aug. 17

The following incidents were gathered from reports filed at the Arkadelphia Police Department and Clark County Sheriff’s Office. Names of arrested individuals were collected at the Clark County Detention Center on Crittenden Street in Arkadelphia. They are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law. The Arkadelphian does not withhold names from the arrest log, so don’t even think about asking.
ARKADELPHIA, AR
arkadelphian.com

Fair parade Sept. 14

Join the celebration of the 2022 Clark County Fair by entering a float, vehicle or tractor. All businesses, youth groups, teams and organizations are welcome. There is no fee for entry. Walkers are welcome, as well. This year’s fair parade is scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 14, at 5 p.m. The...
CLARK COUNTY, AR
arkadelphian.com

City Manager talks street, airport projects; ‘Blowout’ event a success

Arkadelphia City Manager Gary Brinkley told the city board Tuesday that this weekend’s End of Summer Blowout was a successful, well-attended event. Brinkley doled out thanks to the city’s police, fire and parks & recreation departments for their assistance in a “wonderful sendoff” in celebrating the end of the season and the beginning of the school year. “It was a great kids’ event with a spectacular fireworks show in Feaster Park,” Brinkley said, and “we look forward to another great time next year.”
ARKADELPHIA, AR
arkadelphian.com

Tigers ranked 19th in AFCA preseason poll

WACO, Texas — The American Football Coaches Association has announced its preseason top 25 poll for NCAA Division II with the Ouachita Baptist University Tigers coming in at No. 19. AFCA PRESEASON TOP 25 RELEASE: https://bit.ly/3Cdtm7Y. The Tigers have now been ranked by the AFCA for 39 consecutive polls,...
ARKADELPHIA, AR

