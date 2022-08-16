Arkadelphia City Manager Gary Brinkley told the city board Tuesday that this weekend’s End of Summer Blowout was a successful, well-attended event. Brinkley doled out thanks to the city’s police, fire and parks & recreation departments for their assistance in a “wonderful sendoff” in celebrating the end of the season and the beginning of the school year. “It was a great kids’ event with a spectacular fireworks show in Feaster Park,” Brinkley said, and “we look forward to another great time next year.”

ARKADELPHIA, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO