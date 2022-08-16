Read full article on original website
abc27.com
Cumberland County library opens to the public
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Simpson Public Libary in Mechanicsburg celebrated its grand opening on Saturday, Aug. 20. It is in the former Agway building on West Allen Street. When Agway moved out, both the friends of the Simpson Library and the Library itself thought the space was a perfect spot for the new facility.
abc27.com
Lancaster woman arrested for stealing $400 worth of energy drinks
MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A woman has been arrested in connection with stealing $400 in energy drinks from a supermarket back in June of 2022. According to police, 42-year-old...
abc27.com
CLEARED: Route 30 East in Lancaster County shut down due to crash
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A crash closed a part of US Route 30 east in Lancaster Countyfor part of the afternoon on Saturday. According to PennDOT, there was a multi-vehicle crash on US 30 eastbound between Exit: MOUNTVILLE and Exit: CENTERVILLE ROAD. All lanes were closed. No word...
abc27.com
Shooting incident in York city
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — A shooting incident has taken place in York City. According to dispatch, there was a shooting by the Saint Rose of Lima Church in the 900 block of West Market Street. No word on injuries or if anyone has been arrested in connection with this...
abc27.com
Dauphin County resurfacing project starting next week
HARRISBURG, pa. (WHTM) — PennDOT has announced that a 3.4-mile stretch of Route 147 will be resurfaced in Dauphin County starting on Wednesday, Aug. 24. According to a release, the project will consist of resurfacing, minor roadway winding at the intersection of Market Street and Fourth Street, and draining updates, among other miscellaneous construction on Route 147 from Rise Street in Halifax Borough to just south of McClellan Road in Halifax Township.
WGAL
Man will stand trial in double homicide in Cumberland County
A man charged in connection with a double homicide in Cumberland County will stand trial. Cordaryl Burns had his preliminary hearing Friday. He's charged with homicide and arson. Police arrested Burns and another man, Larry Burns, in March. Investigators said the men shot and killed two people in February in...
abc27.com
Coroner called to crash in York County
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A crash that closed both directions on US 30 in York County has become deadly. According to 511pa.com, the Multi-vehicle crash was on US 30 eastbound and westbound between Hanover Road and Trinity Road. All lanes in both directions were closed.
abc27.com
Harrisburg man indicted on firearm, drug charges
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The U.S. Attorney’s Office announced that a Harrisburg man was indicted by a federal grand jury on drug trafficking and firearm charges. According to U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam, 25-year-old Kyle Jones was indicted due to an incident on March 17, 2021, where he allegedly possessed with the intent to distribute over 500 grams of meth and over 40 grams of fentanyl in Dauphin County.
abc27.com
14th annual Cultural Fest being held in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Until 10 pm on Saturday, Aug 20., Dauphin County is celebrating cultural diversity with its cultural fest in Harrisburg. This is the 14th year that the...
abc27.com
Police looking for shooting suspect in Manheim Township
MANHEIM, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Manheim Township, Lancaster County are looking for a suspect who shot off a gun near an apartment complex on Sunday, Aug 14. According to...
The City of York announces stormwater ordinance changes, making some home car washes illegal
YORK, Pa. — On Tuesday, Aug. 16, York City Council voted to adopt the changes to York's Stormwater Ordinance. The new ordinance makes washing a parked car on a city street, alley, driveway, or in a garage without floor drains while using any type of soap illegal. Those who...
Pennsylvania State Police Trooper charged with DUI
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) announced DUI charges against a trooper who allegedly drove while intoxicated while on duty. According to State Police, Trooper Joshua M. Ravel assigned to Troop J in York was allegedly found to be under the influence of alcohol during his assigned shift on the morning of […]
abc27.com
Driver allegedly points gun during Harrisburg road rage incident
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A Harrisburg man was cited for allegedly pointing a gun at another driver during a road rage incident on Interstate 283 North. According to a release...
Pigs killed after getting loose on I-81 in Dauphin County
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Pigs got loose on I-81 northbound near exit 77 in Dauphin County on Thursday morning, PennDOT confirmed to abc27. Trooper Megan Frazer, public information officer for Pennsylvania State Police, said police were dispatched around 7:10 a.m. on Thursday for loose pigs on the roadway around mile marker 77. Frazer said […]
abc27.com
City of York bans driveway car washing
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — York City Council voted on August 16 to adopt the changes made to the City of York's Stormwater Ordinance. These changes make things such as washing your car in your driveway, illegal. The changes were mandated from the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP)....
Coroner called to crash in West Manchester Township
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Officials with York County 911 dispatch confirmed that the coroner was called to a vehicle crash in West Manchester Township. First responders were dispatched to the scene of the crash at Trinity and Baker Roads at 4 p.m. on Aug. 20. There is no word...
local21news.com
Raw sewage flowing into Asylum Run in Dauphin County, officials say
Dauphin County, PA — The Susquehanna Township Public Works says it is aware and has been monitoring the flow of what appears to be raw sewage in Asylum Run. According to officials, the origin of the spillage has been traced to Penbrook Borough, and staff is working diligently to identify the source.
abc27.com
Little Chiques Bridge reopens in Lancaster County
MOUNT JOY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Little Chiques Bridge in Lancaster County was officially reopened on Thursday. The ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Thursday afternoon on the new and improved bridge, which crosses over little Chiques Creek between Rapho and Mount Joy Townships.
WGAL
Suspect identified in 1988 homicide in Berks County
BERKS COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police have identified a suspect in the 1988 homicide of a woman in Berks County. Investigators announced Thursday that DNA tests confirmed Scott Grim killed Anna Kane. Grim was 26 at the time. He died in 2018. Kane was beaten and strangled in...
abc27.com
Multiple vehicle thefts reported in Spring Garden Township
SPRING GARDEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Spring Garden Township, York County are investigating multiple reports of cars being broken into, as well as vehicles being stolen that occurred during the overnight hours of Aug 18. According to a release, the thefts occurred in the Regents' Glen and...
