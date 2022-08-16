Read full article on original website
Related
actionnewsnow.com
New PG&E remote grid expected to start operations by early 2023
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) will be building a Standalone Power System, or remote grid, in four new locations, including Paskenta in Tehama County, this year. The Standalone Power System will be using locally sited solar, batteries and back-up generators as a permanent alternative to...
actionnewsnow.com
Six Rivers Lightning Complex containment increases again
TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. - The Six Rivers Lightning Complex containment has increased to 33%, according to officials. The complex has burned 26,000 acres after breaking out on Aug. 5. Overnight, firefighters saw minimal growth with only one spot fire outside of containment lines. CAL FIRE said it was contained. Crews...
actionnewsnow.com
Caltrans says to expect delays on Highway 32 in Tehama County
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - Caltrans says that drivers should plan 15-minute delays on Highway 32 from six miles east of the Butte/Tehama line to five miles west of the junction with Highway 36. Caltrans says that daytime work is expected to occur Monday through Friday, through early November. The delays...
actionnewsnow.com
More than 2,300 PG&E customers restored power near Anderson
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - 6:19 p.m. UPDATE - PG&E has determined the cause of the outage was a short section of the power line called a "jumper", located at the pole that failed. 2:13 P.M. UPDATE - More than 2,300 PG&E customers have been restored power just west of Anderson,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
actionnewsnow.com
Redding Fire Department extinguishes vegetation fire late Thursday night
REDDING, Calif. - The Redding Fire Department responded to a vegetation fire in the area behind the Shady Oaks Mobile Home Park on Thursday at around 10:55 p.m. When units arrived at 5850 Cedars Road, they saw a small fire burning in heavy vegetation in an open wooded area, according to the Redding Fire Department.
actionnewsnow.com
1 person dead in Highway 299 crash, fire burns 35 acres
WHISKEYTOWN, Calif. 5 P.M. UPDATE - The Kennedy Fire has burned 35 acres as of Thursday afternoon, according to CAL FIRE Shasta-Trinity Unit. There have been no reports on containment. CAL FIRE will be working on the fire overnight. Just before 4:20 p.m., Caltrans said one-way traffic control was in...
actionnewsnow.com
Forward progress of Kennedy Fire on Highway 299 stopped
WHISKEYTOWN, Calif. - Forward progress of the 35-acre Kennedy Fire, which was sparked by a head-on crash on Highway 299 on Thursday, has been stopped Friday afternoon, according to Whiskeytown National Recreation Area officials. On Friday there were at least two dozen engines, three bulldozers, helicopters and other aircraft working...
actionnewsnow.com
Trinity County Sheriff reduces evacuation orders for areas affected by the Six Rivers Lightning Complex Fire
TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. - 7:39 p.m. UPDATE - The Six Rivers Lightning Complex Fire has grown to 25,733 acres with 73% containment, said CAL FIRE. There has been a reduction in evacuation orders for some areas affected by the Six Rivers Lightning Complex Fire, said the Trinity County Sheriff’s Office.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KCRA.com
Northern California officials warn about 'rainbow' fentanyl going around
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — Northern California officials are warning people about 'rainbow' fentanyl making its way across the region. The Placer County District Attorney's Office said the bright colors are being used to lure minors. Law enforcement believes sales are happening on apps like Instagram, Snapchat and TikTok. That...
Can traditional knowledge keep California from going up in flames?
August 17, 2022 — On a cool March day with low humidity and very little wind, Ali Meders-Knight did something that hadn’t been done in her city in over a century when she lit fire to deergrass for a cultural burn. She was joined by members of her...
KTLA.com
How is California’s drought affecting wildlife?
The severe drought gripping California has wide-reaching implications for the state’s wildlife – though not always in the way you might think, according to experts. The Golden State’s diverse array of native animals — “many of which can be found nowhere else on the face of the earth” — are largely adapted for occasional droughts, says Rebecca Barboza, a wildlife biologist with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.
SFGate
Californians urged to conserve electricity amid heat wave
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Californians were urged to conserve electricity to prevent mass power shutoffs Wednesday as a heat wave scorched the northern part of the state, prompting warnings that lightning, thunderstorm winds and parched vegetation could ignite wildfires. The heat wave was most extreme in the state's interior,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KTVU FOX 2
Scorching temperatures strain California's power grid
Officials are asking Californians to conserve electricity because of rising temperatures. But, as people are asked to conserve many are seeing their electricity bills rise. Experts say the war in Ukraine is crippling supply.
Rain and isolated thunderstorms expected across Northern California during heat wave
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — On Wednesday, despite the temperature expected to hit over 100 degrees, monsoon moisture spreading across Northern California might cause showers and isolated thunderstorms. According to the National Weather Service Sacramento, thunderstorms with light showers are possible across portions of Northern California throughout the day. Due to the little rainfall expected, the […]
KOLO TV Reno
Traffic collision near Lake Tahoe kills 1
LAKE TAHOE, California (KOLO) - California Highway Patrol are investigating a single vehicle traffic collision that left one man dead. On Aug. 8, CHP says they received a call about a traffic collision on Rubicon Drive. CHP says the driver of a Honda made an unsafe turn to the right on the curved portion of the roadway and lost control of the vehicle.
SFGate
California sets new low unemployment record in July
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California's unemployment rate fell to 3.9% in July, the lowest point since 1976 as employers in the the nation's most populous state continued to defy expectations by adding 84,800 new jobs. Record-high inflation coupled with a cool-down in the housing market have prompted warnings of...
actionnewsnow.com
Redding Fire Department contains structure fire in east Redding
REDDING, Calif. - The Redding Fire Department has contained a structure fire that broke out Tuesday afternoon in East Redding. At approximately 1:39 p.m. on Tuesday, crews from the Redding Fire Department responded to reports of a residential structure fire at 2496 Corona St. in east Redding. Upon arrival at...
actionnewsnow.com
CHP: Man hit and killed after walking into traffic on Highway 273
REDDING, Calif. - A deadly crash closed part of Highway 273 in Shasta County Thursday morning. The CHP said collision happened around 5:30 a.m. Thursday at Highway 273 and Happy Valley Road and involved a person walking in a southbound lane. According Redding CHP Sgt. Hinkson, a southbound vehicle swerved...
marinmagazine.com
Escape the Heat This Summer: 4 Northern California Swimming Holes Within an Easy Drive
A good swimming hole can make you feel like Mother Nature’s favorite child. Framed by boulders or sometimes a sandy beach, otherwise raging rivers slow down, take a breather, and invite you to do the same. Splash off a hot rock and feel icy water buzz your skin like electricity, the current massaging your muscles like a whirlpool. Here are some of our favorite cool pools, all driving distance from the Bay Area, with parking and facilities nearby, too. Jump in!
actionnewsnow.com
Man arrested and stolen car found in Red Bluff area Wednesday
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - A man was arrested and a stolen car found by Tehama County Probation Department officers on Wednesday in the Red Bluff area. When officers were conducting compliance checks in homeless camps, they found an offender who was on Post Release Community Supervision (PRCS). During a search...
Comments / 0