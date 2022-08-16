Read full article on original website
bloomberglaw.com
Penguin-Simon Trial to Proceed Without `Efficiencies’ Data
Penguin Random House LLC must refrain from using certain economic data to justify its $2.18 billion acquisition of Simon & Schuster Inc., after a federal judge threw out defense testimony in the trial over the deal. US District Judge Florence Pan excluded defendants’ so-called efficiencies evidence from the case, granting...
Social Security payments: First half of $1,652 direct payment to be sent in just 14 days
Recipients of Supplemental Security Income are set to receive their first of two September payments in just two weeks.
EXCLUSIVE: America's richest black man, tax cheat Robert Smith, put his girlfriend up in NYC apartment, and bought $5.3M nightclub in French Alps and 300-acre Colorado ranch with unclaimed income as he fights to keep spending details sealed
Billionaire tax cheat Robert Smith put up his girlfriend in a lavish apartment using business funds and bought luxury properties around the world using untaxed income, court documents claim. A federal investigator's affidavit lists a 300-acre ranch in Colorado, a club and condos in the French Alps and a Sonoma...
nationalinterest.org
Wiped Clean: Biden Cancels $3.9 Billion in Student Loans
The action covers 208,000 people who were enrolled at ITT Technical Institute between 2005 and 2016. The Biden administration confirmed on Tuesday that it will cancel $3.9 billion in student loan debt for more than 200,000 students who attended the now-defunct ITT Technical Institute, according to a new Washington Post report.
bloomberglaw.com
Labor Agency Flexes Cybersecurity Muscle With Subpoena Win (1)
A recent federal appeals court ruling allowing the US Labor Department to enforce a subpoena against a retirement plan recordkeeper marks an escalation in the department’s cybersecurity crackdown that’s putting advisers on edge. Benefits administrator Alight Solutions LLC must hand over documents and information that the Employee Benefits...
bloomberglaw.com
Does Gibson Dunn’s Diversity Chief Partner Splash Nudge Big Law?
It’s either a game changer or a clever gimmick. In a radical departure from the way Big Law doles out the partnership prize, Gibson Dunn & Crutcher elected an administrator (a cost center!) to partnership. As any first year law student knows, you need a laserlike focus—not to mention...
bloomberglaw.com
ANALYSIS: Three Decisions Law Firms Will Have to Make Post-Dobbs
The implications of the US Supreme Court’s June decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization are rippling through the legal landscape—putting significant pressure on one key player: law firms. While many firms have already released public statements regarding where they stand on the issue of reproductive...
bloomberglaw.com
Justices Halt Georgia Election Challenged Over Voting Rights (2)
Balloting for two seats on Georgia’s Public Service Commission won’t go forward for now after the US Supreme Court refused to reinstate a voting scheme that a trial court found illegally diluted Black voting strength. The justices on Friday reversed the US Court of Appeals for the Eleventh...
bloomberglaw.com
Madoff Trustee’s $3 Billion Clawback Suit Survives Dismissal Bid
The independent trustee tasked with cleaning up multi-billion dollar losses from Bernie Madoff’s now-defunct investment firm can continue to pursue a Taiwanese company to recover $3 billion it received from history’s largest Ponzi scheme. Judge Cecilia G. Morris of the US Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of...
LAW・
bloomberglaw.com
D.C. Police Union Loses Appeal Over Floyd-Spurred Discipline Law
Union’s constitutional claims over police reforms lack merit. A police union lost its challenge to a District of Columbia law banning negotiations over officer disciplinary matters after the D.C. Circuit found that lawmakers rationally could have concluded that the law “furthers a legitimate interest in improving police accountability.”
bloomberglaw.com
Dish Network Denied Rehearing in FCC License Auction Fraud Case
Dish Network Inc. lost its bid for a rehearing to argue that a D.C. Circuit panel improperly revived a False Claims Act suit alleging that the company used sham small businesses to win FCC communications licenses worth billions of dollars, according to a D.C. Circuit order. Dish’s petition for a...
