ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, KS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NewsCow

Butler Community College Partners With Cowley To Extend Nursing Program

When Cowley College administrators reviewed their latest state needs assessment, the report indicated a large number of openings in the nursing field. Kansas labor data also ranked nursing seventh in high-demand occupations for Cowley’s service area. It is this shortage that prompted Cowley administration to begin brainstorming. While Cowley...
COWLEY COUNTY, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy