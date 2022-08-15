ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

NEWS10 ABC

Hudson Falls PD looking for missing transgender teen

HUDSON FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Hudson Falls Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding Tayevion McIntosh, 17, who has been missing for over a week. On Aug. 11, McIntosh left home on foot and has not returned. Police said they may have run away.
HUDSON FALLS, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Young Granville man arrested for burglary

After damaging property and stealing alcohol from two different residencies in Hebron, John J. Younger, 23, was arrested on criminal counts of burglary, larceny and mischief, Washington County Sheriff's say. Younger was arraigned on August 17.
GRANVILLE, NY

