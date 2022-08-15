Read full article on original website
Troy crews battle fire at Valley Green apartments
Multiple crews responded to a fire at the Valley Green Apartments in Troy on Friday night.
Police: Horse trainer Chad Brown arrested
Saratoga Race Course top trainer standings leader, Chad Brown, was arrested for obstruction of breathing
Hudson Falls PD looking for missing transgender teen
HUDSON FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Hudson Falls Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding Tayevion McIntosh, 17, who has been missing for over a week. On Aug. 11, McIntosh left home on foot and has not returned. Police said they may have run away.
Troy PD investigating Fifth Avenue shooting
Troy police are investigating a shooting. It took place around 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the area of Fifth Avenue and Rensselaer Street.
Train now running between Saratoga, Burlington
An Amtrak train service that travels daily between New York City and Rutland, Vermont, is about to make some new stops. The Ethan Allen Express is coming to Saratoga Springs, as well as Burlington in northern Vermont.
Schenectady PD: Man shot on Delamont Avenue
The Schenectady Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place on Delamont Avenue on Friday morning. Police said a 28-year-old was shot multiple times during the incident.
Troy man sentenced in 2021 shooting of 12-year-old
A Troy man was sentenced to 15 years behind bars on Thursday in connection with the 2021 drive-by shooting of Matthew Rivera.
Troy man sentenced for drive-by shooting death
Jhajuan Sabb, who shot and killed another man and injured four other people back in May of 2021, was sentenced to 35 years and five years of post-prison probation, District Attorney P. David Soares announced on Friday.
Missing teen in Washington County
Zoey Johnson, 16, is actively missing, says the Washington County Sheriff's Office. She was last seen on Hinds Road in Argyle, wearing a black hoodie with a picture of Chester Bennington (late vocalist of Lincoln Park) on it.
Lake George crash claims life of motorcyclist
An unnamed motorcyclist died Thursday night after crashing on Route 9 in Lake George.
Central Hudson approved for Ulster-Greene power line
Central Hudson Gas and Electric Corporation's power line, known as the H&SB project, has received full approval.
Albany felon nabbed for allegedly dodging court
Police arrested an Albany man—convicted of several violent felonies in the past—on Tuesday after a traffic stop in Watervliet.
NYSP continues to investigate death of Johnstown boy
The New York State Police (NYSP) continue to investigate the death of a 7-year-old Johnstown boy. Hunter Degroat died on August 9.
Community celebrates progress of South End grocery store
People in Albany's South End are celebrating the progress of the South End grocery store.
Two injured in Saugerties dump truck rollover
Two people have been injured after a dump truck rollover in Saugerties on Friday afternoon. The Saugerties Police Department said a man has also been charged in relation to the incident.
Two arrested for allegedly cashing forged checks in Fulton County
Two men have been arrested for allegedly cashing forged checks at two credit unions in Fulton County. New York State Police said Elijah Jacobs, 31, of Gloversville, and Brian Fernau, 31, of Rotterdam, were arrested on August 17.
Classic boats cruising to Lake George this month
All eyes on the water. Classic boat season is coming to Lake George this month, first to Bolton Landing, and then to the village itself.
Police search for car in fatal Clifton Park hit-and-run
The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office is looking for a truck involved in a hit-and-run in the town of Clifton Park on Thursday afternoon.
Car chase ends with DWI charge for Rensselaer man
A car chase on I-90 on Wednesday ended with DWI charges for a Rensselaer man, who police said has been convicted of similar crimes within the past 10 years.
Young Granville man arrested for burglary
After damaging property and stealing alcohol from two different residencies in Hebron, John J. Younger, 23, was arrested on criminal counts of burglary, larceny and mischief, Washington County Sheriff's say. Younger was arraigned on August 17.
